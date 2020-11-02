We’ve Reached Peak Media Disinformation

RUSH: If you are tuned in today, make sure that this is the extent of your media. If there was ever a day to tune out all other media and make it exclusively the EIB Network, this day is it, ’cause I’m telling you, we are at peak disinformation in the Drive-By Media, starting now through the entire voting day tomorrow, and they’re gonna be doing everything they can to suppress your vote tomorrow.
They’re gonna try to scare with you COVID. They’re gonna scare you with COVID stats, COVID details. Dr. Fauci’s gonna be out there saying, “It could kill you! Any number of things could make you sick. You gotta be really careful!” They’re gonna be doing everything they can to try to persuade those of you who have not voted to not vote. Please, my friends, ignore them.
Take whatever steps are necessary to protect yourself and get out and vote. You know you can do it, and you know that you must do it. It is crucially important. The best way… I’m telling you, the best way to overcome whatever fraud and whatever games (i.e., cheating) that the left might have in mind is turnout. Election Day turnout is the number one countermeasure.
Election Day turnout. Do not doubt me. Election Day mass turnout is the fastest way to overcome and negate whatever attempts are made by the left to go low.
RUSH: Hey, look at this. We got a guy from Japan on the phone, Andy from Kochi, Japan. I’m glad you called, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hello. Thank you, Mr. Limbaugh. Prayers and dittos.
RUSH: Thank you very, very much, sir.
CALLER: Yes. I was born in 1988, so I was literally born to listen to your show.
RUSH: A Rush Baby, born to listen. I like that.
CALLER: Yes, sir.
RUSH: Thank you very much.
CALLER: I’ll get right to the point. My parents and I were talking about politics like we usually do, and my dad, who is very wise, both my parents are very wise like yourself, brought up a good point. He said that after this election he thinks something’s gonna change. He doesn’t know what it is, but there’s gonna be some big permanent impact that’s gonna happen in politics. And you seem to be pretty uncanny when it comes to these — some would say prophetic — when it comes to these kind of things. What do you think the biggest kind of impact in politics this is gonna be, whether it’s gonna be —
RUSH: Well, that all depends on who wins.
CALLER: Well, let’s say Trump wins, just to play that role.
RUSH: If Trump wins — well, let me share with you a tweet that I just saw here.
CALLER: Sure.
RUSH: It is from somebody named Shane Goldmacher. The tweet says, “New from Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon: ‘Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night.'”
Now, this is the Biden campaign manager saying this. The Biden campaign manager saying under no scenario will Trump be declared a victor on election night. Now, Andy, let me just ask you, how do you interpret that? How do you hear that? Biden campaign manager: “Under no scenario will Trump be declared -”
CALLER: Well, I think I stopped listening after you said Biden campaign manager, to be honest. My brain doesn’t really take anything beyond that.
RUSH: Okay, but the point, what are they doing talking about Trump winning? How in the hell are they talking about Trump winning? For the past six months, for the past year, Trump has been a guaranteed loser. Trump is losing by double digits. Trump is over. Trump is finished. Trump has had it. Trump is hated. Trump is despised. People don’t like the way Trump dealt with COVID. People don’t like the way Trump killed the economy. People hate Trump’s hair. All of this.
And now the Biden campaign manager says under no scenario will Trump be declared a victor on election night? What the heck is that? Now, it leads me into answering your question. Trump wins, these people are going to have one of the biggest fits you have ever seen. They are already preparing for massive civil unrest. I have seen pictures where Democrat operatives have put little bags of bricks, stones and so forth, underneath benches on various street corners in certain American cities run by Democrats.
You gotta remember, every Democrat in this country thinks that Joe Biden’s gonna win in a landslide because their polls have been telling them this, just like their polls told them Hillary was gonna win in a landslide. If Trump wins, it’s gonna be dangerous out there in various places. But then beyond that, what happens? Well, I have to save the rest of the answer, ’cause I’m out of time.