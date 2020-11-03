All Eyes on Pennsylvania Nov 3, 2020 RUSH: Republican poll watchers are being kicked out of Philadelphia polling places. The same thing is happening in Pittsburgh on the western side of the state of Pennsylvania. All eyes are on Pennsylvania because of its importance. Related LinksBreitbart: ‘The Steal Is On’ in Pennsylvania: Poll Watchers Denied Access, Illegal Campaigning at Polling Locations ARCHIVES CALENDAR November 2020 M T W T F S S « Oct 1 2345678 9101112131415 16171819202122 23242526272829 30 ____________ ____________