Biden Plans to Declare Himself President

RUSH: I want to go to Newnan, Georgia, with Joe. Joe, thanks for calling. It’s great to have you with us. How are you doing?
CALLER: I’m doing well, Rush. How are you today?
RUSH: Fine and daddy. Thank you, sir.
CALLER: What I want to say, what a lot of people don’t understand today but I know you will, it’s an honor and my privilege to speak with you today. I just can’t tell you what an honor it is to talk to you.
RUSH: Well, I appreciate it. I really do. Thank you.
CALLER: So I get a phone call today from the Biden campaign asking me if I’m voting for Biden and I said no. And they said, “Well, you’re voting for Trump then?” and I stopped and I thought about it and I said, “Let’s have a discussion. So,” I said, “well, I’m not really sure.” So I get into this whole, you know, Biden does this, but Trump that does that, bad Trump, good Biden, and then they told me, “Well, Trump inherited this economy from Biden and Obama.” And I said, “Well, what happened to the magic wand?”
And then we kept going back and forth and he told me about the impeachment, “Trump was impeached.” And I said, “Yeah, for something Biden did, admitted to but never anything ever came of it.” Long story short, at the end of it, Rush, the guy asked me if I was related to you. “It sounds like you’re related to Rush Limbaugh. We’re just gonna have to agree to disagree on this.”
RUSH: Just because of the answers you were giving him, he thought you might be related? He was joking, of course, but he was categorizing your answers that way?
CALLER: Yes, ’cause he kept asking me what about this and what about that and every statement, quote, unquote, statement he would make about Biden’s presidency, if he ever got there, was a factual lie. And when I asked him about Hunter Biden’s laptop he told me it was unequivocally denounced and rejected by the intelligence community. And I said, “Well, how come that’s not all over the media?”
RUSH: That’s a crock. That’s not true. Look. Joe, I appreciate the call. I really do. Thank you very much. These stories, by the way, are now amplifying, the number of stories that Joe Biden, if a network declares him the winner, he’s going to assume the presidency at that moment tonight. And this is all an offshoot of the mistakes the Democrats think that Al Gore made in 2000, that he should have never conceded, he should have never had to withdraw the concession, that he should have just declared himself president, he should have declared himself the winner of Florida and just made the legal process operate on that foundation.
And that apparently is what the Biden strategy is, they’re just going to declare him the president if a network calls it for him. And Governor DeSantis said that’s gonna happen just because that’s how the networks are operating.