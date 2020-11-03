×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

Facebook Censors Mark Levin

Nov 3, 2020




RUSH: Our old buddy Mark Levin, you know, just to show you how serious this cyber thievery is, Mark Levin has had restrictions placed on his Facebook page. He tweeted out yesterday, “Facebook has now placed severe restrictions on my Facebook page on the eve of the election.” He said — I know Levin – “I’m not gonna be intimidated or threatened by Facebook. You can also find my posts on Twitter and Parler.”

I mean, Mark Levin’s Facebook page has been censored? I mean, that’s… (interruption) No, no, no. If they’re willing to do that, it means that they are serious about censorship, and it’s something everybody ought to be paying attention to.

 

Related Links

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2020 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice