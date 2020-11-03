Facebook Censors Mark Levin

RUSH: Our old buddy Mark Levin, you know, just to show you how serious this cyber thievery is, Mark Levin has had restrictions placed on his Facebook page. He tweeted out yesterday, “Facebook has now placed severe restrictions on my Facebook page on the eve of the election.” He said — I know Levin – “I’m not gonna be intimidated or threatened by Facebook. You can also find my posts on Twitter and Parler.”
I mean, Mark Levin’s Facebook page has been censored? I mean, that’s… (interruption) No, no, no. If they’re willing to do that, it means that they are serious about censorship, and it’s something everybody ought to be paying attention to.