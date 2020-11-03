How Many Rank-and-File Democrats Will Reject Socialism?

RUSH: This is Denise in Chicago. It’s great to you were patient and waited. Thank you very much.
CALLER: Thanks, Rush. That was very moving. Very moving. I’m a 12 year cancer survivor myself. Prayers are very powerful. And we’re all praying for you.
RUSH: Thank you. Thank you very much.
CALLER: I just went to vote on my way to the office and I thought there’s no other person that I would like to talk to on this historic day than you. And I just want to say thank you for everything that you do. You are an American treasure. Hands down. You are an American treasure.
RUSH: Well —
CALLER: We love you, and I’m so happy to talk to you today. And I know Trump’s gonna win. And it’s gonna be a great day. But, you know, to your question about Democrats voting for Trump? I know there are Democrats voting for Trump. And they will never, ever admit it.
RUSH: Yeah. In fact, you’ve heard this term the “shy Trump voter,” I think a lot of them are Democrats. I mean if you’re a Democrat and you’re gonna vote Trump, you’re gonna tell nobody. You’re not gonna let one person know that you’re gonna vote for Trump if you are a Democrat because it’s assumed that every Democrat, that all Democrats despise Trump and can’t wait to go out there and vote against him today.
CALLER: Right. And I think that there are there are uneducated Democrats, and their hatred for him because of what they’ve heard on the mainstream media over the years just, you know, takes over. But there are a lot of very smart Democrats out there who have money. And if you think in any way, shape, or form that they want socialism to come to this country, they don’t.
RUSH: Well, you know, let me tell you something. I’m glad to hear you say that. And you sound pretty confident about it, but that’s been one of the things that’s been causing me to scratch my head for years. You know, folks, I have tried to pinpoint when it was that the Democrat Party actually became this radical left bunch that it is. And I remember going through the two terms of George W. Bush, which would be 2001 through 2008. Obama’s inaugurated in 2009 after winning the election.
And it was when Obama was inaugurated, all of a sudden these oddball, quirky, kooky leftists with the vagina hats and all that stuff, they come out of the woodwork. I said, “Where were these people in the four years of Bush?” I know they were anti-war, they were people protesting the Iraq war, but I’m talking about the culture war left, and I know a lot of them have been out there, but they always in my mind were a minority. And I still think that they are, but it’s close now.
So I’ve been asking myself, how many of the people who simply vote for a candidate ’cause there’s a D next to the guy’s name, how many have joined this movement to the radical left that is now pro-Marxist and communist? Because it seems like the entire party has. And I’ve been saying, this is not possible. There have to be, as you just said, there have been some reasonable mainstream Democrats who are not Antifa, who are not Black Lives Matter, who don’t believe in defunding the cops. It’s just common sense telling me this.
But then I’ve never been sure. And as I pay attention to the news and the media, the media makes it look like the entirety of the Democrat Party has thrown in with all of this. But you have said you don’t think there are. There’s a bunch of them out there that want no part of socialism in their lives. They want no part of big tax increases. They want no part of shutting down fossil fuels. So when did this radical-left tilt begin? And I think I have an idea that might answer it.