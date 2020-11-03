My Definition of Capitalism

RUSH: So I got an email. “Rush, could you say something besides ‘capitalism’? You have to understand people have been trained to hate the word. People have been trained to oppose the word. They don’t even know what it means.”
That’s a fair point. Here’s what it is. We want an economic arrangement. We want a country. We want a society. We want a place where people provide what other people need and want as efficiently as possible and are rewarded for how well they do it. Meaning innovators invent products, they create new services, what have you, that people end up wanting or needing and are willing to pay for, if they’re priced fairly.
And that “priced fairly” results in the innovator being rewarded with a profit so that he can continue — or she — can continue to make and provide and earn a profit and then hire other people as the business grows. So it’s all good. The Democrats don’t like that because in the midst of all that is self-reliance. The Democrats prefer to take from the people who work hard. They want to take from the innovator. They want to punish success on the basis that it isn’t fair that some people succeed and others don’t.
So they want to take from the successful and give it to people who don’t want to bother with having to work for it, who don’t want to bother with having to earn it. And the Democrats cultivate that culture. They cultivate the culture of transfer of wealth. And if you destroy the wealth creators, if you disincentivize them, if you raise their taxes, if you take away their profit, then why should they continue to do what they do? And they are demonized. The Democrat Party, the American left, demonizes the successful, then sets about punishing them, and they want to be applauded for it.
Success feeds off of itself. And it is a great motivating factor. It’s what we’re all oriented toward. We all want to succeed until the Democrat Party gets hold of enough of us and convinces us that we can’t. We can’t succeed because of your race, your gender, your sexual orientation, the deck is stacked against you because America’s unfair, America’s racist, sexist, bigoted, homophobe, you don’t have a chance. That’s what the Democrat Party tells people. Turns ’em into victims. But this bunch, what we face on the other side of this election is even worse if these people win.