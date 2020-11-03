Rush’s Closing Message: Go Vote!

RUSH: Let me grab Patty in Virginia Beach. I’m glad you waited. Thanks much for calling. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. I just want to say, of course, it’s an honor and a privilege to speak to you.
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: I’ve been listening to you since 1991 and you have done so much — regardless of what happens today — you have done so much for America and her citizens that we’ll never be able to thank you enough. And this will go on for generations and generations, and Governor DeSantis alluded to that when he was talking to you. And, you know, you’ve given us a better, brighter, more educated future.
So, yeah, bad things are happening today, but you know what? God is in control. You’re a believer. You know God has this all. So I just want to send you a big hug through the phone because you just mean so much to me and so many other Americans, and we love you, and we’ll always be there for you and your family, always. You know, no matter what happens in the future. And I just wanted to thank you.
RUSH: This has been the most incredible day. Your timing has been perfect. You ended as a pro. You ended right on. I can’t thank you enough. I’m speechless with all this. Thank you, Patty, very much.
RUSH: Go vote, my friends. Go vote. Go vote. Your vote counts. Make sure you do it. It’s the only way to overcome whatever fraud is out there. And watch your ballot go into the box. Don’t let them tell you their scanner is not working. You wait until the scanner is working to see your ballot go in the box. We’ll see you back here tomorrow.