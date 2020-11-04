Despondent Democrats Wanted a Repudiation of Trump

RUSH: Audio sound bites. First up, Van Jones. Early this morning on CNN, Special Coverage: 2020 Presidential Election.
JONES: I think a lot of Democrats are hurt tonight. I think there’s a lot of hurt out there. There’s a moral victory and there’s a political victory, and they’re not the same thing. The political victory still may come, but I think for people who saw babies being snatched away from their mothers at the border, for people who are sending their kids into schools where the N-word is now being used against them, people who have seen this wave of intolerance. They wanted a moral victory tonight. We wanted to see a repudiation of this direction for the country, and the fact that it’s this close? Uh, I think… It hurts. It just hurts. There were people who were hoping for a big repudiation, and that has not yet come.
RUSH: Oh, you see, folks? I told you. They are devastated. This didn’t end up like they dreamed it would, like they hoped it would, like they thought it was going to. They thought the people of this country were gonna repudiate Donald Trump. They were gonna send him packing. They thought Trump was gonna get such an embarrassingly low percentage of the vote that Trump, that Trump wouldn’t even wait ’til January to leave.
That Trump would just say, “You know what? I guess they don’t want me. I’m leaving.” That’s what they were hoping for. They really were, something like that. They were hoping it’d be so bad that Trump would resign in disgrace. They’ve been hoping this since Inauguration Day 2017. Do not doubt me. All the rest of this is just gobbledygook.
“For people who saw babies being snatched away from their mothers at the border”? You gotta go back to the Obama administration for that, Mr. Jones. Those cages and those pictures of babies in cages are from 2014, Mr. Jones. They’re from the Obama regime. Trump didn’t do any of this. Now, I don’t know what the hell you are talking about.
“People send their kids to schools where the N-word is used” as a routine matter of course? I’ve not heard of that. I’m generally pretty well informed. I’ve not heard of this. Where is this happening? Well, I firmly believe they think it is. They have lied to themselves about so much and who Donald Trump is and what Donald Trump wants to do and what Donald Trump’s done.
They’re so irrational that they are off the charts. They’re bordering on clinically insane. They have had four years of compressed — I mean, seriously compressed — hatred coursing through their veins. They were so certain that there was going to be a blue wave last night — massive, massive landslide for Biden. This comment, by the way, from Van Jones proves that this election is not even about Joe Biden.
This is not about a bunch of people who love Joe Biden. It’s not about a bunch of Democrats that love Joe Biden and want Joe Biden in the White House ’cause they love what Joe Biden’s gonna do. They don’t give a rat’s pip-squeak about Joe Biden! This was anti-Trump. This was “We hate and despise Trump.”
That’s what this election was, and they didn’t get satisfaction. They did not finish the night pleased. In their minds, Biden is gonna win, and they’re not happy. What have I always told you about these people? They are never happy! You can’t make them happy. They’re not constitutionally capable of it. Here’s Barry Diller…
Barry Diller used to run Fox way, way back in the old movie days. Now he runs something called IAC, Expedia. It’s a digital media company, the Home Shopping Networks. He was on CNBC today. The cohost, a guy named Andrew Ross Sorkin, said to Barry Diller, “You woke up this morning and you’re thinking what?”
DILLER: I’m humbled by all this. I had hoped for a repudiation for all the reasons that are kind of obvious. The only way for me at least to think about this is being humble about the fact that this is a divided country in the extreme, that there is no repudiation of someone that I have felt for a very long time is a bad character.
RUSH: I find this so interesting. I mean, here’s Barry Diller, who is a product of Hollywood, running around talking about bad character (Snort!), and he thinks that bad character is somehow exclusively owned by Donald Trump. They can’t find a thing on Trump, and I refuse to believe that Barry Diller was ever offended by the Access Hollywood video.
Don’t make me laugh. Don’t try to tell me that these Hollywood moguls with their casting couches and devotion to Harvey Weinstein would be offended by Trump and Billy Bush talking about women as they get off a bus in the NBC lot in Hollywood. I just don’t believe that what Trump said would offend any of these guys.
“That would make them concerned about the character of the man in the -” these are the people that supported Bill Clinton, for crying out loud. These are the people that wanted to be with Bill Clinton when he was shtupping Lewinsky. These are the people that wanted to travel with Clinton when he was on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane. These are the people that may have been at Epstein’s house.
Expressing concern about the character of Donald Trump? Don’t make me laugh. (interruption) No, I’m not saying Trump’s a choirboy, but, for crying out loud. Ex-Hollywood moguls of the Harvey Weinstein era — and I’m not saying Barry Diller is a Harvey. I’m just saying they knew what Weinstein was doing and nobody did anything to stop him. But all of a sudden we can’t have – “Well, Rush, Harvey Weinstein was not in the White House.” Yes, he was. He was all over the White House with Bill Clinton. He was one of Bill Clinton’s most favorite donors. Weinstein was all over the place. I don’t know if he was at Jeffrey Epstein’s place, but we know Clinton was.
How in the world can you sit there and express all of this shock, disappointment over the character of Donald Trump when the favorite president you’ve ever had, Bill Clinton, is Bill Clinton? For crying out loud. Monica Lewinsky, Kathleen Willey, Juanita Broaddrick. Look at the women’s lives who have been destroyed by Bill Clinton. These guys didn’t say a word when it was happening. And now they are terribly distressed, terribly overwrought that Donald Trump was not reputed. Oh, what it means for our divided country.
And Barry Diller, the only way for me at least to think about this is being humble about the fact that this is a divided country in the extreme and that there is no repudiation of someone that I have felt for a very long time’s a bad — What about Joe Biden and Hunter Biden and all of the tricks they’ve been playing to enrich themselves? And you don’t think that there is anything questionable about that? You’re not worried about voting for or supporting that?
Mr. Diller, you guys out there, you end up calling us racists, you call us worse names than that, homophobes, bigots, you expect us to just sit here and go, “Oh, yeah, I guess that’s what they think.” Screw it. We’re not racists. We’re not bigots. We’re not sexists. We’re not homophobes. We’re none of these cliches that you throw at us, that you’ve been throwing at us my whole life.
After I met Barry Diller the first time, it was at a dinner party. He won’t remember this. ‘Cause he didn’t know who I was. I mean, the radio show had started, but he couldn’t have cared less, which is no big deal. But afterwards he said to Roger Ailes — they were friends — he said, “You know, I kind of like that guy.” He’s not a hater. Meaning me. And Ailes told me this like I should be proud. Barry Diller says you’re not a hater. Why should I be proud of that, that Barry Diller thinks I’m not a hater? What does he think every other conservative is? So I get a badge of honor for not being a hater?
It’s kind of like when Al Gore, Clinton’s vice president, has a debate going with Jack Kemp, who’s Bob Dole’s vice president, during the debate, Al Gore says, “Jack, you’re a good guy. You’re not a racist like some of these others.” “Thank you, Al. I appreciate that.” Yeah. Limbaugh, he’s not a hater. He’s a conservative. That’s bad enough. But he’s not a hater.
I don’t hate anybody, and I’m not a racist, bigot, sexist, homophobe, none of us are. We sit here for 30 years and have to listen to you people that think you’re highbrow, holier-than-thou, better than anybody else talk this way? And we’re just gonna sit here and repudiate the one guy standing up for us? It ain’t gonna happen.