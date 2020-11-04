Trump Campaign Demands Wisconsin Recount, As Michigan “Finds” 100K Biden Ballots

RUSH: By the way, the Trump campaign has now made it official, demanding a recount in Wisconsin because there are more votes that have been counted than there are registered voters in Wisconsin. Also, very odd: Michigan. Michigan found over 100,000 ballots. Yeah. They just came across a hundred thousand ballots, and you know what? Every single one of them has Joe Biden’s name on ’em.
That’s right, my friends. Michigan was set to be a state that went to Trump. But miraculously, a bunch of early votes were found, and every one of them was a ballot with Joe Biden’s name on it — and when I say, “every one,” I mean every one of them. Every single found ballot had Joe Biden’s name. There was not one of these 100,000 ballots with Donald Trump’s name on it.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: No, I’ve just heard that ABC News has taken Arizona down for Biden, so I gotta… I just found this. I don’t have enough time to research it myself, so I have assigned somebody to try to… (interruption) Okay. So they have. They have taken it away.
ABC has taken it away from Biden. It’s not that they’ve given it to Trump. It’s just it’s still gray, undecided. Well, at least they took it away. Now, CNN is projecting Biden wins Wisconsin; Fox isn’t. Fox says too early to call Pennsylvania and Michigan. Trump won Pennsylvania! This is what ticks me. He won Pennsylvania. These things were won last night.
He won Pennsylvania, Michigan. This Wisconsin business, he’s demanded a recount because there are more votes that have been counted than there are registered voters in Wisconsin. North Carolina? They called North Carolina last night, called Georgia last night. The Fox decision desk can’t bring themselves to do it. Also, one other thing. Oh, it was just right here in the forefront of the cranial-cell department.
It slipped my mind, but it will come back to me. Things always do. But Arizona being pulled down for Biden by ABC is big. That means others will probably follow. CNN is projecting Biden wins Wisconsin, but that’s in dispute. Oh, I know what it was.