We Play by the Rules and They Don’t

RUSH: Here’s a little bit of a compilation of some random thoughts that I know is probably going to describe the vast majority of you to a T.
We play by the rules. And this is how we view ourselves. Sometimes we play by the rules to our detriment. But we want to play by the rules because we want every victory, every win to be legitimate. We don’t want a phony win. We don’t want to have to win the way Democrats do — stop the count, find votes that we don’t have. That’s just not who we are. And it’s a big deal. It is a major difference between those of us, I could say “on the right,” but I don’t even think it’s a left-right rubric. It’s more about character and class.
Now, we play by the rules. We want legitimate mandates. We win, we want it legit. We don’t want anybody saying that we stole it, that we cheated. I realize some of you think that the circumstances are so dire that we are at a point where, “No, Rush, no, you’re wrong. We must do whatever it takes.” That’s where I’m confident in Donald Trump. He’ll do whatever it takes within the framework of legality. That’s how he functions.
You know, of all the people in Washington, D.C., that have been investigated, nobody’s been more investigated than Donald Trump. They don’t have a thing. They don’t have a single thing on Donald Trump. Look at all they could put together on Biden if they were serious about it and wanted to, or anybody else in that town. That town is a walking cesspool. It’s one of the reasons everybody wants to clean it up and drain it.
It’s a walking cesspool of people who think they are entitled to behave outside the rules, outside the boundaries of propriety. That’s what status means to them. That’s what status in the Washington establishment or in the deep state means to them, that they don’t have to obey the rules that the rest of us plebes do. And that’s one of the many reasons we want to get rid of them. They’re poison. They’re poison for the American way of life. They are poison for our government.
They set up a class system, a multi-tiered system with them in the top tiers. They exempt themselves from all of the punitive, restrictive regulations and laws they pass on all the rest of us. And that’s what they consider to be their entitlement. They think that’s what achieving and gaining power in the deep state, the Washington establishment, entitles them to. And this is why we want them gone, because there can’t be a legitimate American way of life if the people in charge do not have to obey common sense laws and regulations; if they don’t have to obey simple laws of right and wrong and morality, this is why we want them gone.
They, on the other hand, look at being able to live and exist and work and play outside the boundaries of normalcy as a perk. But it isn’t Donald Trump that lives outside the bounds of normalcy. It’s not Donald Trump that’s going around committing crimes that could be investigated and found and proven. A lot of other people in Washington, yeah, but not Donald Trump, and not members of his family. They are clean, folks. Four years of investigating Donald Trump every which way but Sunday, they got nothing.
We obey the laws. We try not to cheat. In the case of me speaking personally, I try to do all the things that my parents raised me to believe are right and wrong. I’ve never forgotten them. I am governed by what I think is moral and immoral. And I’m human, and I fail now and then. But we try. We do not structure our lives to say that we are better than other people because we can exempt ourselves from the law or morality or right and wrong, but that’s what we’re up against.
In the old days, people like us used to prevail on the strength of right and wrong. It seems like lately people like us are a bunch of chumps, a bunch of fools. We’re out there obeying the laws, we’re out there doing what we can to live a straight and narrow life. We fall off the ledge now and then, but we try. Yet the people who are flaunting all this and laughing in our faces and telling us we’re a bunch of kook nerds seem to be getting away with it all.
And now we get to an election where when they’re losing, they can just stop the count, they can corrupt the media, they can corrupt TV networks, they can go along and come up with phony polls to try to suppress vote turnout. And it’s designed to make you think that the choices you’ve made in life are the wrong ones. You need to be hip like they are. You need to realize that regulations and laws and right and wrong and morality, why, that’s for chumps. That’s for the people that you rule. That’s for the people that you govern. That’s for the people that you tell what they can and can’t do.
You probably did not go to your neighbor’s yard and rip a Biden sign out of the grass, if you could find one. But yours was probably stolen. Your Trump sign was probably defaced or stolen. You might have even been personally threatened. But you left the Biden sign alone. You didn’t use your absentee ballot to try to get more votes for your candidate. You used the absentee ballot as it was intended.
They use early voting and the absentee ballot and mail-in specifically to overcome the disadvantage they know they have that in a straight-up, fair election, fair turnout, they’re gonna lose in the Electoral College. For years now we’ve been blasted with people who cheat, people who defraud, people who steal, they lie, they break laws, ripping down our history, ripping down statues, all of this crazy stuff. We got communist, Marxist organizations parading as civil rights organizations, like Black Lives Matter and Antifa, doing everything they can to undermine liberty and freedom on a worldwide scale.
We’re doing everything we can to hold on to liberty and freedom — economic, political, you name it, because it’s the future. It’s the natural yearning of the human spirit to want to be free, not to want to be controlled, not to want to be lorded over. I mean, look at the horrendous cheating and the spying and the phony investigations and the acts of treason that have gone on in just one event — Trump colluding with Russia.
I mean, folks, I still can’t impress upon you, even though you’ve heard me talk about this now for four years, there was never anything to it. All they ever had was the Steele dossier, which was made up. Not a single word in that dossier’s true. It was written by people paid by Hillary Clinton. Everybody knowing this. But the fact they did it and tried to pass it off as legit. And it wasn’t. And now, now it’s been pushed under some rug somewhere. “Ah, that’s been there, done that. That’s old hat. We don’t want to be reminded. That didn’t amount to anything.”
The thing is, I’m not alone in describing myself here. You, Trump’s base, we’re all the same. We try to be good people. We know we’re not perfect, and we know by no means are we better than anybody else. But our existence is rooted in a Judeo-Christian ethic that has been present since the founding of the country. It’s unique to the United States of America, unique to Western civilization, which itself is under attack and under assault. So we’re trying to hold on to it.
We went into this election; we played by all the rules. I warned everybody. I thought this is a disaster waiting to happen, these mail-in ballots. It was an abject disaster. Go back, July 30th, 2020, me on my own program. Audio sound bite number 1 in three, two, one.
RUSH ARCHIVE: Mail-in balloting, immediate tabulation, like with absentees, is simply not possible. Democrats are fighting in New York over who won a primary election in June. We’re here at the end of July and we still don’t know who won a primary election in June because they used mail-in votes. But for the general election, I think the Democrats want this kind of chaos. I think they would love it if we didn’t have a result on election night or even the next day because they are going to make the case — Obama’s already set it up. He fears voter suppression and he fears Trump questioning the legitimacy of the election.
The Democrats want chaos in the general election. They want to manipulate elections ’til they can control or eliminate ’em. And I’m serious, do not doubt me. The Democrats are looking forward to the day where they can eliminate elections. Oh, the elections will happen, but they’ll be like elections for Vladimir Putin.
RUSH: We even talked about this with President Trump on the mega MAGA Radio Rally October 9th, 2020. I said, “Mr. President, mail-in ballots. Some have been discovered undelivered. Others have been delayed. Voters are confused and frustrated. What can we do about this?”
THE PRESIDENT: This is going to be the second biggest political scandal in history. The first biggest is the Russian crap that we’ve been going through for three and a half years. That’s the biggest. Every day I’m seeing accounts of ballots that are thrown away. You saw the military ballots that were thrown away with my name on it the other day. Every day you see scandal about these millions of ballots that’s being sent out. It’s the single biggest risk in this election.
RUSH: If this kind of stuff were happening to me, if I were a candidate, I’d have my people on this so fast.
THE PRESIDENT: Well, they are.
RUSH: What are you doing about it?
THE PRESIDENT: We have many lawyers, and we’ve actually been winning many cases. How about where they have the ballots counted, and the ballots have to be in by November 3rd, Election Day, but they don’t have to be counted for two weeks later? Well, that means you’re never gonna know who won the election.
RUSH: Key point right there. The ballots have to be in by November 3rd, but they don’t have to be counted for two weeks?
RUSH: We were winning last night, folks. We were winning big last night. Don’t believe anything else. That’s why everything’s been brought to a screeching halt. We were winning big. That’s why they stopped the counting. You ever ask yourself a question: Why is it that every state that is not a swing state run by Democrats can keep their act together on election night?
Why is it every state except swing states run by Democrats…? Every other state can count the ballots — can get ’em in by the end of the night on election night and tell us who won — except swing states run by Democrats. What does that tell you? Ha! It answers itself, does it not? Here is August in White Lake, Michigan, as we get started on the phones. Glad you called, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hello, sir. Thank you. Rush, it’s got me so fired up, if I could do it, I’d come and give you one of the biggest hugs ever. Trust me. I have… This president is going to win again. He’s gonna get another four years, and we are gonna put this country together, back on track. The sky’s the limit, and God himself will have his hand in this. We are gonna be united, and we are gonna move forward. We’re tired of all the nonsense. We want love and peace in our lives. He’s created peace!
RUSH: See, there you have it. Right there it is. Right there it is: “We want love and peace in our lives.” We want our lives to be pleasant. We want to at least be content. We know that happiness is an elusive thing. It’s an objective. It’s in our founding documents. As the normal human existence, we are “endowed by our Creator,” it says, “with certain inalienable rights,” meaning they can’t be taken away.
That’s what “inalienable” means. They come from God. It means they’re a part of your creation. Whether you believe in God or not, you’re born with inalienable rights as a human being. They can’t be taken away. Among them are life (as we discussed yesterday), liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. Stop and think.
The Founding Fathers creating the founding documents of our country decided to identify three things that are specifically unique to human beings as a result of their creation. A, well, the belief that we are the product of creation — not some inexplicable, gigantic big bang. We are children of God. And they decided that they would identify three things unique to human beings for the purposes of founding a nation — life, liberty (freedom), and the third one: The pursuit of happiness.
A lot of people think that happiness… I don’t know about you; I’ve met people who think happiness is almost a sin. It’s not something to be enjoyed, because life is meant to be suffered. I know people who have been raised this way. If they’re not suffering, then their life is too easy. But I don’t believe life is meant to be suffered, and I don’t believe we were created for the express intention of suffering.
It’s part of life, and we have to learn how to deal with it, ’cause there is plenty of suffering. But the pursuit of happiness, that’s what we all want. We don’t get there, but we certainly want to be content. We want our lives to be peaceful, and we want love in our lives — and this stuff that we’re faced with every day by political opponents interrupts all of that. We’re fed up with it!
RUSH: This is why I’ve been saying, ladies and gentlemen, Democrats — the left — have to be defeated consistently every opportunity. They have to be defeated. Anyway, first hour in the can. We have two more to go, and we’ll get right to them before you know it.