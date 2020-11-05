×

Rush Limbaugh

O’Keefe Finds USPS Whistleblower Alleging Michigan Ballot Fraud

Nov 5, 2020




RUSH: Look at this: “A Postal Service whistleblower in Michigan is claiming that his bosses were engaging in voter fraud…” 

James O’Keefe at Project Veritas found it…

Not the Department of Justice.

Not law enforcement.

A Citizen Journalist, James O’Keefe.

“A United States Postal Service worker on Wednesday told Project Veritas that a supervisor named Johnathan Clarke in Traverse City, Michigan … potentially engaged in voter fraud.”

