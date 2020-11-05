Thank You, Coach Tuberville!

RUSH: Grab audio sound bite number 1, if you would, Mister Broadcast Engineer. I had so many people telling me today, “Man, there was some guy on Fox today really singing your praises.” “Who was it?” “I don’t know.” “Well, what did he say?” “He said everybody needs to listen to you. He said you’re just great.” “You know who it was?” “No, I didn’t catch a name. I caught it halfway through it.”
I must have had eight people tell me this today. “There’s some guy on Fox. Man, you gotta hear it. This guy was… Oh, man, he loves you.” “Who was it?” “I don’t know.” Well, it turned out, you know who it was? Tommy Tuberville, the newly elected senator from Alabama, the former coach at Auburn. He was on Fox & Friends. He was talking to Ainsley Earhardt.
She said, “I have a friend who’s conservative. He’s a well-known coach. He doesn’t want to get into politics even though people are asking him to, because he’s scared that it’ll divide all the young men that he coached over the years and he doesn’t want them to know where he stands politically. Did you think about that, Coach, before you ran for the Senate?”
TUBERVILLE: I had some of my players come out disappointed that I was a President Trump supporter. But, you know, I’ve studied this for years. I’m a big Rush Limbaugh fan. I believe in conservative values, and I believe that about talking about ’em. We’ve gotta fight back as conservative Republicans. We can’t be quiet any longer. We gotta stand up for the values of the people of this country.
RUSH: Tommy Tuberville. Now, I know why people were telling me about it. That’s great. Thank you very much, Mr. Tuberville. Coach. I’m extremely appreciative of that. I really am.