It’s Never Time to Panic!

RUSH: All right. Full disclosure. A number of people have called today, and Mr. Snerdley has put them up there. “You said that you would tell us when it’s time to panic. You said that you thought the election was over. You said this and you said that,” and so let me try to answer all of these challenging questions that you have.
Yes, I’ve told you that I’ll tell you when it’s time to panic. I’ve said over and over again that I’ll tell you when it’s time to panic. It isn’t time to panic because I’m never gonna panic. I’ve never gonna give up. So, no, it’s not time to panic. It’s not time to run away. It’s not time to walk away. It’s never gonna be time to run away or walk away from the country.
I’m never gonna run away from the United States of America. I may die, but I’m not gonna run away from the United States of America. I’m not gonna give up. I am not gonna tell you to give up. I’m not gonna tell you to walk away. I’m not gonna tell you it’s time to panic. You can keep asking if you want, but I’m always gonna tell you no.
Even though I’ve told you I’ll tell you when it’s time to panic, it’s never gonna be time to panic. You know why? Panic never accomplished anything. So if you’re thinking that we’ve gotten to a point where even I might tell you that we’ve reached the last straw, no way. Never, ever. Not gonna happen, folks. Not as long as I’m drawing a breath. There will never be panic.
There will never be walking away. There will never be abandoning the country — and there sure as hell gonna be me telling you to. That was always designed as a humorous point, like a rhetorical question. “I’ll tell you when it’s time to panic,” but it’s never gonna be.
RUSH: Here’s Laurie, Laurie in Winterport, Maine. Welcome to the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. God bless you and everything that you’ve done over these 30 years, everything you do to keep us informed.
RUSH: Thank you. Thank you very much.
CALLER: Northern Maine, our one electoral vote at least counted for Trump. Southern part of the state can’t speak for everything. So, anyway, my question is I want to know what you think, because if Biden does get in — and I haven’t given up yet. But if Biden gets in having stolen the election, I don’t see Trump supporters… There are so many of us and all the trains and all the rallies. I don’t see them just rolling over and taking it.
You know, usually we’re not like the Democrats where we whine and hold cry ins and, you know, go out and beat somebody up or do something. We suck it up. We might complain, but we focus on the next time around. But this is just unprecedented. In all the elections I’ve been in, this is my most stressful, and I’m just wondering what you think Trump supporters do if Trump doesn’t get in the White House?
RUSH: Well, I don’t think that you or any other Trump voter is gonna roll over. Now, look, there’s a lot of you, and in any large group of people, you do not have perfectly uniform behavior.
CALLER: No, I know.
RUSH: So you’re gonna have some. You’re gonna have some… It’s not very many, but you’re gonna have some throw their hands up in frustration and they’re gonna say… It depends on their age, depends on how long that they have been at this, depends on how much passion they’ve invested versus how much they have left.
Some of them are gonna say, “I don’t have any more left. I can’t do this for four more years” and they’re just gonna spend their time on other things.
CALLER: Yeah.
RUSH: Not a lot of them, but some will. I think the vast majority — there’s a lot of young people. You see these rallies?
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: A lot of young people. I think they’re fired up. I think they’re just getting going. I think Trump has brought a bunch of new blood in. I think they like the taste of it. I think they’re gonna stay revved up and they’re gonna wait for whatever Trump does next. I mean, that agenda that Trump had, they’re all gonna wish that that’s what America was doing. They’re gonna try to make that agenda a reality. I’m firmly convinced.
CALLER: No other politician that I know of has ever gotten the kind of responses he has with the rallies, like that 96-mile Trump train, the Amish having a Trump train.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: You know? I mean, so if the election is stolen, I see that somebody’s going to want to be doing something going forward to — I don’t know. We’re gonna have to do something. We can’t just sit back and let our country —
RUSH: And you’re not.
CALLER: — go to hell in a handbag.
RUSH: You’re not. Look. We are gonna have the mechanism to stop ’em. You’re gonna have, it looks like, a pretty close to equal number of Republicans in the House. It may well be that Pelosi doesn’t even win the speakership. Let me tell you, they’re mad as hell at her right now. I don’t know if that holds up, I don’t know if it manifests itself that they vote her out in January, you never know.
And holding the Senate, they have just put the kibosh on the left-wing agenda. The Biden agenda, the Crazy Bernie agenda has just had the brakes put on it, unless the Republicans totally cave. But I think that the people you’re talking about are not gonna want to give up, they’re not gonna want the agenda that Trump brought to be lost. They’re gonna do what they can to keep it alive. Realize there’s another election in two years. There’s the midterms in two years. You can take the House back. And then there’s another presidential election in 2024.
You know, life goes on. American politics, the business of the country goes on. Younger people feed into the system all the time. They bring with it their enthusiasm. The cynics that get old, yeah, they may drift away, go by the wayside, but there’s always enthusiasm, because there is always gonna be love for America. There’s always going to be, in my estimation, a huge majority of people who love this country, who want the best for this country and the people who live in it.
There’s always gonna be a majority of Americans who want the Trump make America great again agenda now that they’ve seen it. They’re gonna want it to continue. They’re gonna do what they can to continue it. People are not gonna give up. They’re not gonna tune out. They’re not gonna get depressed and say, “Ah, the hell with it.” They’re not gonna think, “Ah, we got screwed, we can’t win.”
They’re gonna double down and try — like I’ve done! Folks, we’re in my 32nd year here. We’ve won some. We’ve lost some. During the 32 years we thought we lost it all a couple of times. What did we do? We hung in. We hung in. We showed up every day. We went to work, we did whatever we had to, and we did what we could to make this country a better place. And that is always gonna happen.
There will always be a majority of Americans who want that to be the case, no matter how depressing it looks in the aftermath of an election defeat. That will pass. Human beings are human beings. They will gravitate to the positive and the possible. And then watching what the Democrats do, the Democrats and their efforts are gonna tick people off and bring other people back in, because people are never gonna give up on their country.
You and I, people like us, are never gonna give up on this country. We live here. Your kids live here, your grandkids. You’re never gonna give up on this country. And because of that, that’s why I have always had faith in the future. It’s because of you. Because I know who you are and I know how you look at the country and I know what your hopes and dreams for it are and I know what your own personal hopes and dreams are.