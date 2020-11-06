The Trump Team’s Compelling Case to Make

RUSH: The Trump team has a case to make here. The Trump team has a case to make for the courts and a case to make to the American people, and I hope that the Trump legal team allows the president to get the message out on where the evidence of vote fraud exists, ’cause… When they get the evidence, then release the evidence.
Don’t let the fake news cartel set the narrative and allow it to be accepted and unchallenged, and I fear that this is what’s happening out there. So let’s look at some irregularities in swing state voting. Now, I just touched on this in one way. I’m gonna do it again. Biden… This is what we’re told: Biden outperforms senators in swing states but underperforms in Virginia, New Hampshire. I’m actually…
Something doesn’t jibe here.
Biden — and to me, this is big. “Biden Underperforms Hillary Clinton and Obama.” Underperforms means that he did worse. Biden got fewer votes in this election than Hillary and Obama except in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin. How the hell does that happen? Joe Biden gets fewer votes than Hillary and Obama all over this country on Tuesday this year.
Except in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin? Every damn state he needs, where they have been counting votes in the dark, where they have not let people in to watch the vote-counting process, where they’ve been putting cardboard up on the windows, doing everything they can to prevent anybody from watching what they’re doing — with ballots coming in by the tens of thousands overnight while everybody else is asleep.
How does this happen? How does Biden do worse than Obama and Hillary except in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin — and there’s no get-out-the-vote effort, folks. They did not have that. They didn’t spend their money on that. Meaning there was no grassroots. And we had people calling and commenting on this. There was nobody knocking on doors.
There was nobody driving little yellow buses on Tuesday to get Biden voters to the polling places. That get-out-the-vote effort didn’t happen. This is all done under cover of darkness. Then you’ve got these mail-in ballot dumps with 100% margins for Joe Biden? Come on, folks. As Biden likes to say, “Come on, man!” We’re supposed to sit here and believe this?
A tranche of 10,000 ballots comes in here, 25,000 there, and every damn one of them is for Joe Biden? But there’s nothing strange going on here? In the midst of all this, the Republicans lose zero seats in the House and they’re gonna hold 51 to 52 seats in the Senate? Let me tell you what this is. This is an entirely made-up scenario. So now you’re gonna have the media saying things to people like Mitt Romney and Lindsey Graham and all the others.
You know, a bunch of mainstream Republican establishment types. “You need to reject Trumpism. See what happened? Trump is the reason you lost this thing.” It’s the exact opposite. But they’re gonna tell these guys, “Trumpism is why Biden wins these states.” No, it’s not. Chicanery is. There’s another interesting story. Now, this is from last night.
It’s by Stu Cvrk at Red State, and the title of his piece is, “It’s Not Even Close to Being Over.” He says, “I forced myself to listen to parts of Dementia Joe’s ‘victory speech’ yesterday and found myself shouting at his blatant lies. The most egregious [lie] was that he claimed that when all the ballots are counted, he will have received the most in presidential history…
“That’s even a bigger lie than Hillary claiming she won the popular vote in 2016. (By the way, how does her claim look in retrospect after what we’ve witnessed in terms of MASSIVE voter fraud and ballot harvesting in Democrat-run swing states over the past two days?)” Nothing we were told about the 2016 count was legit because none of it was.
This year was even worse.
Mr. Cvrk continues, “The reality is that President Trump won in a landslide” if you count the legal ballots. Even the Las Vegas betting odds switched to him Tuesday night after he built substantial leads in swing states by midnight on Election Day. Unfortunately, [the betting markets] didn’t account for [Democrat] ballot harvesting in those states!
“Late on Election Day, President Trump was ahead to the point of statistical certainty that he would win Wisconsin, NC, Pennsylvania…” He was ahead by 700,000 votes in Pennsylvania. “Yeah, but, Rush, they hadn’t counted the cities.” Why not! Why hadn’t they counted the cities? Why did they wait to count Philadelphia, Pittsburgh?
Trump’s up 700,000. They waited to find out how many they would need. What do you mean, “Why didn’t they count ’em?” In fact, I don’t believe that anyway. Trump is up 700,000 in Pennsylvania. Now he’s down nine, almost 10,000 votes, after being up 700,000? You’re telling me that in all of those votes there weren’t any for Trump?
This is absolutely right: “Late on Election Day, President Trump was ahead to the point of statistical certainty that he would win Wisconsin, NC,” he’s still away ahead in North Carolina, 76,000 votes, “Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Nevada (all swing states). Then, the Democrat” operatives, i.e., “governors in those states magically stopped the vote counting in the middle of the night…”
I’m sure you remember that. They stopped counting the votes. We’re all asking ourselves why. Well, we know why. We’re asking it rhetorically. “‘Election night Tuesday, at about midnight on the East Coast, Trump led in all the battleground states by decent margins. The betting odds were more than 75% for Trump to win.
“‘Then, for some unexplainable reason, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Nevada all seemingly stopped counting votes [at the same time] simultaneously, in unison. They took a “pause” at around 1 a.m. None of those states reported any additional votes for the next three hours.’ Somehow, sufficient ballots were ‘found’…”
“Ballots.”
We don’t even know if these are votes.
They found ballots.
“Somehow, sufficient ballots were ‘found’ to put Biden over the top in several of those states (with more movement toward Biden coming in the rest for those ‘found ballots’). Many of those bunches of ballots ‘found’ were exclusively marked for Biden — a statistical impossibility,” and then we have the turnout.
“The turnout in those swing states far exceeded historical norms — another ‘statistical anomaly’ and a clear indication of ballot harvesting and voter fraud. There are no such things as coincidences, especially in politics!” and I learned that during the Clinton years. “President Trump was up in those swing states by large margins with on average less than a quarter of the votes/ballots remaining to be counted.
“That Biden was able to make up the difference in those states” without a get-out-the-vote effort “was statistically impossible…” Yet he did it. So the title of his piece is “It’s Not Even Close to Being Over — Not by a Long Shot!” even though it’s from yesterday. The notion that the Democrat Party is a majority party is a myth.
I’ve been telling anybody who would listen. I’ve been trying to make this point all year. I’ve been trying to make this point the past three years. The Democrat Party… Contrary to what the media want you to believe, the pollsters and all, the country isn’t anywhere near majority Democrat or majority radical left. The Democrat Party is in no…
The only way they can win is to effectively eliminate the elections. That’s what they’ve done here. Do you realize this? Do you realize what they’ve literally done here is eliminate elections by coming along and running them this way. This is not an election that has taken place here. This is after the election making adjustments on it based on what they need. That’s what’s happened.
And this is a forerunner of a prediction that I have been making for a couple years now, that the Democrats’ real desire way down the road is to eliminate the need for elections. That’s the one thing they don’t control in all this, it’s the one thing where they lose, and they are not gonna tolerate that. And if they can get hold of the vote counting process, if they can get hold of the ballot harvesting process, like they have here, then elections are really not what determine who wins and loses. And that’s exactly what they want.
The notion that they are a majority party is a myth, that voter fraud has helped them and their sycophants in the media propagate for decades. If you take voter fraud away, take it out of the equation and the corruption that it promotes, the Democrat Party will be relegated to the realized rump party that it truly is. It’s that small, folks. The Democrat Party is nowhere near a majority party. “But, Rush, they win in so many places.”
The Democrats are strong in communities. Take a look at the county by county map. Take a look at the acreage. The Democrats do not dominate this country. They dominate communities. They dominant a coastal community here, a coastal community there, but they do not dominant the country. Not with their thinking, not with their ideology. That has to be forced on us. We do not vote for it. We do not accept it, is my point. We don’t want it. We don’t want this. We’re not happily voting for this stuff. And neither did a lot of other people. They are finding people who did, but it’s obviously believe filled with all kinds of super questions.
Knowing what we know about the fighter that our president is, what is the likelihood that he, knowing what to expect and telling us he knew it was coming, what’s the likelihood he wouldn’t do anything about it or what’s the likelihood he would not have any plan to counteract and capitalize this. The answer is zero. I don’t know what he’s gonna do. I don’t know what plans they have. But Trump has been ahead of the opposition, including in his own party strategy-wise, from the moment he announced in 2015.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Look. Here we go with more. There’s stuff out there that defies common sense. And again, Joe Biden underperforming both Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, which means Joe Biden got fewer votes than Hillary and Obama 2016, 2012 — in New York City, Chicago, Miami, a number of other major big cities. However, in Atlanta, Detroit, Milwaukee, Pittsburgh, in other words, in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin, Philadelphia — or Pennsylvania, Joe Biden’s going through the roof? Despite getting fewer votes than Hillary in all the other major big cities and no get out vote effort?
How does this happen? Literally, I’m seeing the stories out there, “Biden Most Votes in American History.” Well, Trump got six million more votes than he got in 2016 or four million more. It was a big turnout race. There’s no question. Huge turnout. But you can’t have Biden doing worse in New York City, worse in Chicago, worse in Miami than Hillary did and Obama did and somehow be setting records everywhere in these other four states?
I still can’t get over Trump being up 700,000 votes on Tuesday night in Pennsylvania. And it’s all gone, and Plugs has something like 10,000 of the vote advantage there now? Mitch McConnell tweeted about 8 o’clock this morning. “Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes. That’s how Americans’ votes decide the result.”
Now, Mitch McConnell has this exactly right. You know who doesn’t agree with this? The Democrats. This is a simple and clear statement that they totally disagree with. They don’t want anybody watching them count the votes. They don’t want anybody observing the process. They have not let anybody observe the process. They have defied court orders to let people observe the process.
The Democrats have no interest in legalities. The Democrats have to interest in fairness here. They never have had. The Democrats don’t care if only 20% of the country agrees with them. It doesn’t matter. They’re gonna retain power regardless of that. They’re not going to let elections stop them.
Donald Trump Jr.: “When America sees everything we are uncovering they will be disgusted and even the media won’t be able to pretend voter fraud isn’t real. Ending this crap once and for all will be fundamental to preserving our republic and faith in democracy.”
That tweet is from 7:48 a.m. today. Donald Trump Jr.: “When America sees everything we are uncovering they will be disgusted and even the media won’t be able to pretend voter fraud isn’t real.” I’m certain he’s right. Time is of the essence. We need to see the fraud. There needs to be rampant evidence of the fraud. Common sense isn’t enough. We know it’s happening. The Democrats are involved. We know it’s happening.
The media’s out there: “We haven’t seen any evidence of fraud. You can’t prove it.” Yeah, because nobody’s allowing observers in to watch what’s gone on. Another tweet from Donald Trump Jr.: “There’s infinitely more evidence of voter fraud than there ever was of ‘Russia Collusion’ but strangely no one in the media wants to look into it.”
It’s not strange the media doesn’t want to look into it. Why does everybody think the media is gonna look at this fairly? Why? I’m sorry, this is trying my patience. Why does anybody on the Trump team think the media is gonna help ’em? What are they doing? Look. I don’t mean — this is hard. But if you’re waiting for the media to fix this, good God, it isn’t gonna get fixed.
He’s right. “There’s infinitely more evidence of voter fraud than there ever was of ‘Russia Collusion’ but strangely no one in the media wants to look into it.” It is not strange at all the media isn’t gonna look into it. The media made up the Russia collusion story. The media made up the Steele dossier. The media made up everything about that story. There was nothing ever real about it. They’re not gonna come in and expose this. The media is behind all of this because the media isn’t media anymore. The media is Democrat operatives.
There isn’t any journalism going on here. Everybody on every cable news network that you’re watching, including some of them on Fox, are activists. They are not journalists. They’re not looking for evidence of fraud. They’re looking for the fastest way they can proclaim Biden the winner. We all know what’s going on. And we know that if roles were reversed we know how this would be covered.
If Trump were winning this, this would be nothing but fraud and the media would be showing us gobs and gobs of evidence of it, supposedly. And all these Democrat operatives and all these states would be allowed to examine every ballot, and then they would show us on TV the hanging chads or whatever evidence of fraud there was, if the roles here were reversed. We all know how this operates. We all know how this works.
A caller yesterday noted that during the cheatfest that down ballot Republicans were winning while Trump was hemorrhaging votes. Now, here is a tweet. It just adds to the point. “Republicans aren’t losing in down ticket races because the industrial scale ballot fraudsters were only marking the President box. To save time. It means more fraud per minute if you ignore the rest.”
So what this tweet’s pointing out, the reason why the Republicans are prevailing down ballot, the reason why they’re gonna have a 50-50 break in the House, the reason why they’re gonna have two- to three-seat majority in the Senate is because the fraudsters are not wasting time engaging in the fraud correcting the down-ballot races ’cause they’re so busy focused on getting rid of Trump. So all they’re focusing on is the presidential box, the checkmark box on these absentee and mail-in ballots. That’s what they’re changing. That’s what they’re focusing on.
We know what’s happening. Trump and his team are gonna have to fight this all the way to the Supreme Court, and they’re sounding like they’re going to. The courts, the Democrats are so eager to hijack, to eager to pack. Now, I was reading something in Axios today. It’s a Millennial publication, Drive-By, left-wing media. And they’re a little apprehensive, a little frightened of things Trump could do to counteract what’s happening here.
One of the things that Axios suggested out there, Trump could do an executive order — and I haven’t run this down, but I don’t know if Axios is right about this. Sounds legit. Trump could do an executive order requiring governors and attorney generals of the states to report how many registered voters there are versus how many people actually voted and what was the breakdown of the vote. Put the onus on the states to do this and take it off of Trump. Trump can issue the executive order. Because this is where some of the biggest fraud’s taken place. We’ve seen it Wisconsin, and we’ve seen it in Philadelphia.
All of these dead people that are voting, the numbers of people registered versus the number of people voting, the number of people voting is dwarfing the number of people registered. In other words, people that aren’t alive are voting. People that don’t live there anymore are voting. Issue an executive order requiring the governors and the attorney generals, secretary of states, maybe, of these states to give us the numbers. If we’re gonna show fraud, we’re gonna have to shine the light on some, and this is some of the most obvious fraud.
If you’ve got X-numbers of registered voters in the state, let’s just give a round number, three million registered voters, but four million people voted in that state, then you’ve got a problem. You have a million illegal votes. So let’s get the real numbers and let’s find out what they are state by state by state. And right there we’re off to the races in demonstrating and showing fraud.
The media’s out there saying: “We haven’t seen any evidence of fraud. You don’t have any evidence of fraud.” Well, let’s go get some. Here’s another piece. This from Breitbart. And it’s a piece written by Robert Kraychik, but it quotes a statistics and other expert by the name of Hans von Spakovsky.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: In Nevada, the verified Twitter account of the Nevada GOP: “Our lawyers just sent a criminal referral to AG Barr regarding at least 3,062 instances of voter fraud. We expect that number to grow substantially.
“Thousands of individuals have been identified who appear to have violated the law by casting ballots after they moved from NV.” I don’t think that’s where the fraud is. I think there’s ample fraud in the dead voting, but there’s not 700,000 ballots of fraud with that kind of thing. I’ll tell you where this is gonna be discovered if it’s discovered.
Mail. In. Ballots.
Mail-in ballots is where this is all happening, and the mail-in ballots exist because of COVID-19. COVID hits and the Democrats immediately saw an opportunity. “It’s too scary, it’s too dangerous, it’s too risky to show up on Election Day at the polls. We’re gonna devise a way where you can vote in complete safety. We’re gonna have mail-in ballots!
“You’re not gonna have to prove who you are. You’re not gonna have to prove where you are. You don’t have to prove anything. We’re gonna send you a mail-in ballot if you want it, and then you can vote and mail it in.” That’s where all this is, folks. If you ask me, in my own humble opinion, that’s where all of this is. Digging it out, this is where you’re gonna have to look.
Now, this piece from Breitbart: “Hans von Spakovsky: 120K Straight Vote Dump for Biden Is Impossible — Vote dumps…” This is bags, buckets, whatever of votes that show up while we are asleep to the tune of 120,000 votes “that are entirely for former Vice President Joe Biden are not credible, assessed Hans von Spakovsky, manager of the Heritage Foundation’s Election Law Reform Initiative and a senior legal fellow of the Meese Center for Legal and Judicial Studies, offering his analysis” yesterday afternoon.
He was “asked about reports of drastic spikes in vote counts for Joe Biden in the early hours of Wednesday morning. ‘If those reports are correct, I don’t understand it. The way you do counting is you simply count all of the ballots,’ Von Spakovsky said. ‘You don’t divide. They’re not divided up between the candidates.
“‘So the (precinct) reporting that’s coming in ought to be reporting of the total vote count, regardless of who it’s for. So again, if it’s confirmed that there are these weird reports coming out of votes only for one candidate and not the other, you’ve got to question, what exactly is going on?'” He was then asked “what advice he would offer the president with respect to protecting electoral integrity.
“Von Spakovsky replied, ‘The only that’s going to help (Trump) now is lawful means, court orders ordering election officials to comply with the law (and) to not count absentee ballots that have been received in violation of state law. That’s where my resources would be concentrated if I was doing this.'” So there you have it.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: So the mayor of Philadelphia (paraphrased), “There isn’t any evidence of voter fraud! You could look all you want. There isn’t any!” The evidence is being gathered for litigation. That’s what’s going on. The Trump team is doing everything it can to gather the evidence. They gotta go get affidavits.
The efforts to keep the Republicans out of the counting facilities makes this slower, but that’s what’s going on. The evidence… They are doing everything they can to gather the evidence right now. Meanwhile, the Democrats are doing everything they can to counter the idea that Trump had a great turnout with African-Americans.
That’s why they’re pushing the John Lewis district is the reason that Biden carried Georgia, the reason he carried that district. They’re doing everything they can. They’ve got James Clyburn, all these other Congressional Black Caucasian guys on TV. They’re doing everything they can to knock down the idea that Trump had a great pro-Trump minority turnout.
He did.
Folks, they’re in the process of erasing the facts of this election and hiding the truth. So it’s gonna take a while. You’ve gotta get affidavits about letting the Republicans into these counting facilities. We’re only three days into this, folks. Algore spent 37 days in one state: Florida. Thirty-seven days trying to overturn that state. There’s a whole lot more states here. This isn’t gonna get resolved today or over this weekend.