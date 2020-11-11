Guest Host Todd Herman
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
- The National Pulse: The Statistical Case Against Biden’s Win
- The Stream: I Believe Joe Biden Has Legitimately Won This Election
- The Epoch Times: Tens of Thousands of Pennsylvania Ballots Returned Earlier Than Sent Date: Researcher
- The Epoch Times: More Than 10,000 Dead People Cast Ballots in Michigan, Analysis Shows
- The Epoch Times: Lindsey Graham: Possible Ballot Harvesting Reported in Pennsylvania Nursing Homes, Involving 25,000 Residents
- Legal Insurrection: While Thousands Packed into Times Square for Anti-Trump Celebrations, Brooklyn Jewish Shop Owner Harassed For Preparing Craft Kits
- Newsbusters: NYT Finally Admits Damage Done to Riot-Torn Businesses
- Legal Insurrection: Tucker Carlson: Big Tech Took Part in ‘One of the Worst Forms of Election Tampering’
- Rand Paul: Twitter is flagging my question: Your government sent 1.1 million dead people stimulus checks. Wonder how many of these folks also voted absentee?
- Legal Insurrection: CNN’s Jake Tapper Makes Not So Thinly Veiled Threat About Not Accepting a Joe Biden Victory
- The Federalist: After Crying About Trump For Four Years, Russia Hoaxer Jake Tapper Says Republicans Must Concede Defeat…Or Else
- Legal Insurrection: Lincoln Project Latest Campaign Targets Trump’s Law Firm, Lawyers, and Clients of the Firm
- Breitbart: Republicans Emerge from Election Controlling New Hampshire Governorship, House, and Senate
- New Jersey Globe: Murphy non-profit launching $1.25 million ad buy
- Newsbusters: MSNBC reportedly lets Jon Meacham go as contributor after not disclosing he was a speechwriter for Biden
- WFLA: Pinellas School Board extends mask rule indefinitely, upset parent gets arrested
- Daily Mail: Boris Johnson’s ‘fury’ at dodgy Covid dossier: Cabinet ally says the PM feels he was bounced into second lockdown by fake data, as daily infections drop AGAIN
- Just the News: In newly surfaced July interview, Fauci warns that widely used COVID tests may pick up ‘dead’ virus
- Washington Examiner: Nevada whistleblower describes Biden van vote factory in signed affidavit
- City Watch: Dogs and Cats, Heroes of Wars – Was ‘Sergeant Stubby’ Really a Pit Bull?
Todd Herman filled in for Rush. Check out Todd’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
- Honoring Our Military on Veterans Day: The Rush Limbaugh Show Hall of Patriots
- Fox News: Vice President Pence: Veterans Day is a time to thank and appreciate heroes who have preserved our liberty
- The Federalist: Detroit Poll Challenger Witnessed Election Workers Counting Ballots For ‘Non-eligible’ Voters, Then Kicked Out For Noticing
- NOQ Report: Former State Senator and Republican Gubernatorial Candidate, Dino Rossi explains how Democrats stole his election… and how they’re trying to steal this one
- NYPost: Georgia will conduct hand recount of all 2020 election votes
- The Daily Mining Gazette: Further lawsuits come from Trump team, watchdog groups
- The Washington Examiner: Nevada whistleblower describes Biden van vote factory in signed affidavit
- NYPost: Trump supporter files restraining order against neighbors for alleged bullying
- NYPost: Trump makes first public appearance since election to pay Veterans Day respects
- Today: Chicago restaurateur uses pandemic downtime to fly at-risk dogs and cats to safety