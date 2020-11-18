Are Rasputin Guy and Mark Zuckerberg Good for America?

RUSH: I watched a little bit of the testimony yesterday, the Rasputin guy and Zuckerberg. I have never seen two weirder looking people in my life.
And to think that these nerds are running the country, that these nerds are in charge of who learns what. Not just in the media, but in education. These two people are some… They look quintessentially like the people laughed at and made fun of and had spitballs thrown at ’em in high school and junior high, and now it’s time to get even. Do you remember when TIME magazine…?
I think it was back in 1995, TIME magazine… Put that up of me. TIME magazine 1995. Put it up there, Brian, on the Dittocam. For you watching on the Dittocam, I’m gonna remind you of something here. We’ll put it on the website if you’re not watching the Dittocam. Remember that cover? “Is Rush Limbaugh Good for America?” I’m doing a radio talk show! They also had a cover shortly after, “Is there too much democracy going on in America?”
I tried to warn people all the way back then, “Look, they’re not interested in free speech and democracy when it’s not them speaking,” and I represented a huge threat. That picture was also doctored because I never had smoke coming out of my mouth in a photo like that. I never did that. Some photographer altered that, and I know why. “Is Rush Limbaugh Good for America?”
Do you know what the cover the next week was? Fidel Castro. And the headline: (paraphrased) “Fidel Castro attempts to revitalize his idyllic Caribbean island paradise.” A known communist got better treatment in TIME magazine than I did. So I’m wondering if TIME magazine would ever put these two guys on the cover. Put those two guys up there, Brian, the Rasputin guy and Zuckerberg.
Look at those two guys. Now, this is a tweet. You can’t read the tweet, but I want to read the tweet. It’s by somebody names Philip Michaels, and it’s right above the picture of those two nerds. He says, “This Senate hearing looks like the tale of a marooned lighthouse keeper and the robot butler he built to stave off loneliness.” Okay, so look at that photo again. The Rasputin guy is on the left, and Zuckerberg is on the right.
You tell me which one you think is the marooned lighthouse keeper and the other one is the robot butler (chuckling) that he built to stave off loneliness. “This Senate hearing looks like the tale of a marooned lighthouse keeper and the robot butler he built to stave off loneliness.” That is just hilarious. You think TIME magazine would put that picture on the cover and say, “Are the Rasputin Guy and Mark Zuckerberg Good for America?”
Do you think they would ever do that? 1995. They’d gone socialist and commie even back then. “Is Rush Limbaugh Good for America?” Thank you, Brian. You can take that down, and we’ll put these pictures up at RushLimbaugh.com for those of you not watching on the Dittocam so you can see them.
Blumenthal. Da Nang Dick is the senator from Connecticut. He lied about his valorous service in Vietnam. He didn’t serve in Vietnam. He didn’t serve valorously anywhere. During a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on tech censorship yesterday, Da Nang Dick Blumenthal attacked the Rasputin guy and Zuckerberg for not censoring enough conservative content.
He wants them to censor Breitbart more than they’re censoring Breitbart. That was his problem. His problem is they’re not being tough enough. “It’s one more thing to block the New York Post for six weeks, but that’s nothing. You guys gotta shut down Breitbart!” This is a United States senator. Look, it might sound funny, and especially when you think of the pictures of these two guys and the picture of Da Nang Dick — who looks cadaverous, if you ask me.
I’m so sick of being governed by a bunch of weird-looking people, I can’t tell you. Anyway, a United States senator! They swear an oath to the Constitution of United States. United States senators are asking these two guys to further censor Breitbart News. Breitbart didn’t do anything to anybody. They’re as legitimate journalists as anybody else out there.
Remember what I said yesterday. It’s wide open out there now. The elite news people lost control over who gets to be in news and who doesn’t, and that happened starting in 1988, and then something big happened in 1997. Drudge blew open the Lewinsky story. Newsweek spiked it. So when Drudge did that, Drudge opened up the website world to anybody who wanted to get involved.
So no longer did you have to wait for what Newsweek or TIME or the New York Times or anybody else does. Anybody could have a website. Anybody could be a Web journalist in America — and a lot of people have. A lot of people have. One of them was Andrew Breitbart, and there are countless others. Most of them at the time were on the right, but now everybody does.
So what used to be a very elite world — a very closed and restricted world where not very many people were in it controlled by the Drive-By Media — was all of a sudden open. In 1988, this program opens it up; then Drudge blows up Newsweek, goes ahead and publishes a story they won’t, and the world was forever changed.
And it has continued to evolve and change. And now you’ve got a United States senator at Senate hearings asking the people that run Twitter and Facebook why they are unfairly censoring this news organization or that person on a random basis, and they’re not getting honest answers.
Then you have United States senator from Connecticut who tells them they’re not censoring enough. A United States senator. He doesn’t care. The only thing that matters to him is Breitbart is right wing and so they should be made to go out of business. A United States senator, folks. He is violating his constitutional oath by asking them to do this. Right here it is. “Blumenthal Complains Facebook Not Censoring Breitbart News Enough.”