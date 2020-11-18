Do You Really Think Sidney Powell and Lin Wood Would Pull an Al Capone’s Vault?

RUSH: Well, I don’t know what they expected. Did they just expect for one second that Trump was not gonna fight back in this election stuff? Did they really think Trump’s just hunkered down in the White House, cowering away in the corners, afraid to death of coming out of the room or whatever?
They found 3,000 more screwy ballots in Georgia. The way they have been attempting, Republicans in Wayne County, Michigan, is — ah, it’s just so typical, and it’s just a shame that it continues to work. Threatening them with racism and all of this stuff, you get tired of it. And you get tired of it working, and you get tired of people being afraid of it. And, yeah, I can say that, my friends, ’cause I’ve been accused of all this for 30 years, and I’ve never let it stop me from doing what I want to do or think what I think or say what I believe. And other people in politics, it’s just not that way.
Republicans being accused of racism, man, that’s all you gotta do to shut ’em up and many of them will just turn around and become compliant with whatever the left wants to do. I’ll explain what I’m talking about here in due course.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Do you think Sidney Powell and Lin Wood…? Look at me. Look at me.
Do you think Lin Wood and Sidney Powell want to do a replay of Geraldo’s vault? I mean, there is no way. You remember what that was? Geraldo claimed to have exclusive rights to bulldoze Al Capone’s vault. Supposedly… You know, when Capone left… A little history lesson here: When Alfonse… That’s what they called him when he was near death because he’d lost his mind.
He had syphilis out there, and it went untreated and at Alcatraz. That’s one of the reasons why they let him go, that and other things. So Alfonse and the family buys some palatial estate down there in Miami, and Alfonse continues to deteriorate — mentally, physically, any number of ways — and there was a rumor that when Alfonse had his mind and his wits, that he hid a bunch of money and trinkets, like stuff that would be in a King Tut vault.
Alfonse had hidden this stuff away.
But it was just a rumor, and nobody knew where precisely it was. They kept trying to get Alfonse to tell them where it was, but he lost his mind. He didn’t know what they were asking him. He didn’t know what he was saying when he responded. But they firmly… I mean, his buddies — his Mafia buddies and some in the government — really thought that there was massive amounts of cash and money that Al Capone had sealed away somewhere.
Well, Geraldo thought he found out where it was. And it was in a secret room somewhere, you’d have to blow it up to get in there. So they’re do a TV special on it. I think Tribune. I’m not sure. I think Tribune Media did the special, and it was promoted for weeks and weeks called Al Capone’s Vault. And the day came where they were gonna go in there, blow it up, and find Al Capone’s hidden-away fortune and trinkets and stuff like from the King Tut tomb.
So Geraldo goes in there, they blow everything up, and there’s smoke and there’s sparks and there’s just all kinds of mess. They clear the air, and there’s not a thing in there but a bunch of rat turds and other things. Nothing else. The TV special did nothing but reveal rat turds and other kinds of refuse in this room. Do you think Sidney Powell and Lin Wood want to effectively end up doing Geraldo’s vault?
There’s no way that they’re going to have this end up that way. There wouldn’t be.