RUSH: You got audio sound bite number 27 standing by? All right. Here. This is after the press conference that we just carried some for you and analyzed all of it for you. And after our take on, I want you to hear Fox News and their take on this. It’s the White House correspondent Kristin Fisher reporting on Rudy Giuliani and the Trump legal team press conference.
FISHER: Well, that was certainly a colorful news conference from Rudy Giuliani, but it was light on facts. So much of what he said was simply not true or has already been thrown out in court.
RUSH: What happened to “We report, you decide?” Sorry, slap myself. That’s too bad. “Certainly a colorful news conference from Rudy…light on facts. So much of what he said was simply not true or has already been thrown out in court.”
Folks, there’s something else that happened in this, and TMZ is already making fun of Rudy for it. For some reason Rudy was sweating profusely during the press conference. I don’t know if the air conditioning may not have been working, who knows. Anyway, sweating profusely, and then at some point streaks of black began to stream down the jowls and the cheeks of Mr. Mayor.
People say, “Rush, what’s that?” People sending me emails. “What’s that, Rush? What’s that on Rudy’s face?” It’s Grecian Formula 16 or whatever. It’s hair dye. I didn’t know Rudy dyed the hair. When you have as little hair as Rudy and I have, being vain about it I don’t understand. But Rudy apparently uses hair coloring I guess and the sweat globules amassed there on the side of Rudy’s cranium and they just started streaming down the face and they got to the shirt and the collar. So TMZ’s out there making fun of that. You know, things like that happen, and that’s what the Drive-Bys are going to focus on.