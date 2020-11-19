Julie Pace’s Outrageous Chaos Column

RUSH: I want to share with you, this is an analysis piece from Julie Pace at AP today. Julie Pace, a frequent panelist on the Fox News Channel, along with many panelists from the Washington Post, a few out there from the Nuev Orc Times.
I just want to read it. She used to be the bureau chief. She may still be; I don’t know. But she writes analysis pieces. She has graduated from just flat-out reporter. Reporter is where you put your opinion in and hide it. An analyst is where you put your opinion in and you promote it. Here’s her piece today, the headline: “For Trump, Sowing Post-Election Chaos Is The Goal.”
All right. Here’s how her piece begins. Dadelut, dadelut, dadelut, dadelut, dadelut. “President Donald Trump is trying to turn America’s free and fair election into a muddled mess of misinformation, specious legal claims and baseless attacks on the underpinnings of the nation’s democracy.” Are you kidding me? We’ve just gone through four years of that, Julie, led by people like you. And you’re still doing it. You’re still trying to undermine the 2016 election. You’re still trying to tell people that Trump was illegally elected. You turned a free and fair election into a muddled mess of misinformation that you were disseminating.
This is amazing. She says: “The resulting chaos and confusion that has created isn’t the byproduct of Trump’s strategy following his defeat to Democrat Joe Biden. The chaos and confusion is the strategy.” Trump was minding his own business. He ran for office in 2016. He wins. Then what do you do, Julie? You and your colleagues immediately start take it away from him. You accuse him of being a traitor, a Russian agent.
You claim that he stole the election from Hillary Clinton. You claim that he was working for Vladimir Putin. You claim that he colluded and meddled with the Russians. You created chaos and confusion that is still permeating the American electoral system. But now it’s as though none of that ever happened. It’s only just now happening in the aftermath of this election because Donald Trump wants chaos.
Get this next paragraph. “Trump’s blizzard of attacks on the election are allowing him to sow discontent and doubt among his most loyal supporters, leaving many with the false impression that he is the victim of fraudulent voting. That won’t keep Trump in office — Biden will be sworn in on Jan. 20 — but it could both undermine the new president’s efforts to unify a fractured nation -”
Unifying a fractured nation? I gotta stop. Unify? You people don’t know the meaning of the word “unify.” You don’t know the definition of it. You’ve been trying to drive the people of this country apart for four years. Biden’s out there saying he wants to unify too. He and Obama have riven this country to shreds in the past four years with the help of people like you, Julie Pace. This is outrageous what you’re writing here.
“Trump’s blizzard of attacks on the election”? How about your blizzard of attacks on the election, the 2016 election, which are still happening? You even tried to impeach the guy over it. A fake, phony $32 million unnecessary investigation that wasn’t even an investigation. It was an attempt to plant spies in the campaign to create chicanery so they could then accuse him of meddling with the Russians.
Trump didn’t do any of this stuff. None of the things that he was accused of, he didn’t do any of it. You all did. Now you come along and say that he’s sowing discontent and doubt among his loyal supporters, leaving many with the false impression that he’s a victim of fraudulent voting. He’s the victim of fraudulent counting, Julie. That’s the key.
It’s like Joseph Stalin said. “I don’t care who votes.” I’m paraphrasing. “I don’t care who votes. I don’t care how many times anybody votes. I care about who counts the votes.” That’s what you guys are doing. Trump is not accusing of fraudulent voting, although that’s what this system does. But this is fraudulent counting.