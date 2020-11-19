The Trump Legal Team Makes the Case, Joined in Progress

RUSH: We gotta JIP now, the press conference just started. I hate to interrupt myself at that point, but we have to. Here’s Rudy Giuliani kicking off the press conference. We’ll see how long we stick with this.
GIULIANI: — and we will present in brief the evidence that we’ve collected over the last — I guess it is two weeks. Also, Joseph diGenova, Victoria Toensing are here with me. There are a lot more lawyers working on this, but we’re the — I guess we’re the senior lawyers. And Boris Epshteyn.
So I guess the best way to describe this is, when we began our representation of the president, we certainly were confronted with a very anomalous set of results. The president way ahead on election night, seven or 800,000 in Pennsylvania, somehow he lost Pennsylvania. We have statisticians willing to testify that that’s almost statistically impossible to have happened in the period of time that it happened. But, of course, that’s just speculation.
As we started investigating, both our investigations and the very patriotic and brave American citizens that have come forward are extraordinary, extraordinary number of people, extraordinary number of witnesses. And what emerged very quickly is this is not a singular voter fraud in one state. This pattern repeats itself in a number of states, almost exactly the same pattern, which to any experienced investigator, prosecutor would suggest that there was a plan from a centralized place to execute these various acts of voter fraud, specifically focused on big cities, and specifically focused on, as you would imagine, big cities controlled by Democrats.
GIULIANI: And particularly focused on big cities that have a long history of corruption. The number of voter fraud cases in Philadelphia could fill a library. Just a few weeks ago there was a conviction for voter fraud and one two weeks before that. And I’ve often said, I guess sarcastically, but it’s true, the only surprise I would have found in this is if Philadelphia hadn’t cheated in this election; because for the last 60 years they’ve cheated in just about every single election.
You could say the same thing about Detroit. Each one of these cities are cities that are controlled by Democrats, which means they can get away with anything they want to do. It means they have a certain degree of control over — certainly control the election board completely. And they control law enforcement and, unfortunately, they have some friendly judges that will issue ridiculously irrational opinions just to come out in their favor. So let’s start with the specifics.
GIULIANI: Pennsylvania.
GIULIANI: In Pennsylvania, the margin of victory now for Biden, which is not a victory; it’s a fraud — is 69,140 votes. The reality is that we are now at a count of 682,770 ballots for which we have affidavits that there was no inspection of that ballot at the time that it was entered in the vote. It was a mail ballot. Mail ballots are particularly prone to fraud. We were warned about that by Jimmy Carter, President Jimmy Carter and Secretary Baker in a report about a dozen years ago in which they said that mail balloting is particularly susceptible of fraud, that we should very carefully consider ever doing it and that it can be taken advantage of.
Justice Souter warned us of the same thing in a comment in an election law case. And even the New York Times wrote articles about how dangerous mail voting, mail-in voting was. And this is the first time we ever did it en masse. And I think we proved that all three are problems. It’s not only susceptible to fraud, it is easily susceptible to fraud, particularly if you have a plan or scheme which sounds eerily similar to what Joe Biden told us a few days before the election that he had the best voter fraud team in the world.
GIULIANI: But they were good. I don’t know that they were that good because they made significant mistakes, like all crooks do, and we caught ’em. One of them was pushing out Republican inspectors. Every state, almost every civilized country, even Tanzania and places that you wouldn’t think of have rules about inspectors, particularly for mail-in ballots. And why particularly for mail-in ballots? Because they can more easily be defrauded and —
RUSH: You don’t have to have any ID on a mail-in ballot. Did you know there was voter fraud in Tanzania? I didn’t know that. (crosstalk)
GIULIANI: — it’s so easy. Well, you fill out an envelope like this. You put your — usually in New York would be your assembly district and precinct in which you’re voting. You fill out your name and your address and you sign it. You then use an inner envelope, and you put the ballot inside the inner envelope. You seal it all and you send it in. When it’s being counted, almost invariably in the United States up until the mass cheating that went on in this election, a Republican and a Democrat inspector, as well as others if there are other parties, is allowed to watch the unsealing of this ballot. It used to go on all over America when we conducted honest elections.
GIULIANI: Because the only time you can ever find out if it’s a fraudulent ballot is when it is looked at. The minute you approve this, it’s thrown away —
GIULIANI: — gone for eternity. The only thing left is the vote. That could have been Mickey Mouse. That could have been a dead person. That could have been not filled out properly. That could have been the same person 30 times.
GIULIANI: And all these things have happened, by the way. That could have been nothing filled out. We’d never know. So, for example, the recount being done in Georgia will tell us nothing because these fraudulent ballots will just be counted again because they wouldn’t supply the signatures to match the ballots. So it means nothing to have counted these ballots because, for example, in Pennsylvania where we have probably our most precise evidence, 682,770 of these ballots were cast, put in, and they weren’t inspected, which renders them ballots that are null and void. Cannot be counted, have to be removed from the vote.
Why? For several reasons, not the least of which is that was basically only one of two places in the state where it was done. So in the other parts of the state there was a legitimate inspection of the ballots. So if you have two different standards in different parts of the state, one favoring one part of the state, the other disfavoring the other part of the state, that’s a classic violation of equal-protection clause of the United States Constitution, Bush v. Gore being the most recent case that teaches that.
That’s not the only fraud that went on in Pennsylvania. All of the other frauds carried out in the other states by the Democrat bosses happened there as well. For example, if you’ve made a mistake in that ballot and you lived in Philadelphia or in Pittsburgh, you were allowed to fix the mistake. But if you lived in what would be considered more Republican or Trump parts of the state, you were given no such right. One of our plaintiffs, Mr. Henry, cast an absentee ballot. And he failed to put it in the secure envelope inside. He just put it in open, naked.
GIULIANI: The ballot was —
GIULIANI: — cast aside because it was invalid, because that breaks the privacy of the vote.
GIULIANI: In Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, if they noticed that there wasn’t an inner envelope, they’d contact the voter and allow ’em to vote again, or if you didn’t fill it out completely or if he made a mistake and didn’t sign his full name, he was allowed to cure it. There is no such provision under the law of Pennsylvania. The Democrat secretary of state made that up in order to maximize the votes in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and to minimize the votes in the other parts of the state. Clearly illegal, clearly voter fraud, easily provable, hundreds of witnesses, maybe thousands.
To give you another example. We have 17,000 provisional ballots cast in Pittsburgh. Do you know what a provisional ballot is? Provisional ballot usually happens this way, and about 15 of the 17,000 happened this way. You walked in and you say, “I’m here to vote today.”
“Oh, Mr. Giuliani, you already voted.”
“I did? I don’t remember voting.”
“Oh, yes, yes, you cast an absentee ballot.”
“No, I didn’t.”
“Yes, you did.”
“No, I didn’t.”
“Yes, you did.” So why did that happen 17,000 times in Pittsburgh? People walked in thinking — actually 15,000 to be precise. Why did it happen 15,000 times that people in Pittsburgh walked in to vote and they had already voted, according to the Democrat election machine? Did they forget? That many people with bad memories in Pittsburgh? Or is the following correct? That as witnesses will testify, they were instructed by the Democrat bosses, when they had a ballot in which there was no one registered, just assign it to somebody. Just assign it to Rudy Giuliani.
And maybe Rudy Giuliani wouldn’t show up to vote. And if he does show up to vote, we’ll give him a provisional ballot. That is what we call circumstantial evidence of the fraud. The direct evidence of the fraud are the people who will testify that in fact that’s what happened to them.
RUSH: All right. We have to step in. First obscene profit time-out of the day. We get the idea where this is going. Rudy’s giving a summary of the kind of fraud that they have found in various places and examples of it. We’ll take a brief break and come back, and we’ll figure out how long we want to stay with this and do all that behind the scenes, get back here as soon we can. Sit tight, folks.
RUSH: Rudy Giuliani conducting the press conference as it’s begun, is now going through details of individual workers and how they were threatened and how they were ordered to cheat. They’re willing to have their names used in some cases, in other cases not. He doesn’t want to use their names, afraid what’s gonna happen to them. He’s explaining that now. We’ll rejoin him.
GIULIANI: — and coach them for whom to vote. Completely illegal. She will testify to that. I don’t know. Biden’s people can cross-examine her, but you can’t just throw it away. “Gee, there’s no evidence.” Next time you say that, you’ll be lying, because there is evidence. By the way, this is public. You can all get it. It’s attached to the complaint in Costantino v. The City of Detroit.
Then she was instructed by my supervisor not to ask for a driver’s license or any photo ID when a person was trying to vote. Don’t ask for identification? Why would you not ask for identification? Because you knew that a lot of people not entitled to vote are gonna come in and early vote. Because you knew that illegal immigrants were gonna be allowed to vote. You knew, if you lived in Philadelphia, unless you’re stunod — that’s an Italian expression for stupid — unless you’re stupid you knew a lot of people were coming over from Camden to vote. They do every year. Happens all the time in Philly. It’s about as frequent as getting beaten up at a Philadelphia Eagles basketball — football game. Happens all the time. All the time. And it is allowed to happen because it is a Democrat, corrupt city.
GIULIANI: — many, many years.
GIULIANI: — and get away with it. They didn’t carry it out in neutral places. They didn’t carry it out in Republican places. They didn’t carry it out where the law is respected.
GIULIANI: They carry it out in corrupt — a corrupt city where the district attorney releases criminals en masse.
GIULIANI: She also said, “I observed a large number of people who came to the satellite location to vote in person. But they had already applied for and submitted an absentee ballot.” So she observed a lot of people voting twice.
RUSH: Okay. We have another obscene profit time-out. They can’t miss these, ladies and gentlemen. We’ve missed enough of them when I was gone. We’ll come back and we’ll keep assessing this as it goes.
RUSH: Okay. We’re gonna keep it here at the EIB Network. We gave you an idea what’s going on. Rudy Giuliani laying the groundwork here. There are other people at this presser. The female lawyer, Ms. Ellis is there. We’ve got Sidney Powell waiting in the wings. And Joe diGenova and Victoria Toensing are there. I assume they’re all gonna speak at some point. Rudy is laying the groundwork, and what Rudy’s doing is presenting the evidence.
The media, the left all say, “You guys don’t have any evidence for this. You’re swinging away, you’re flailing away.” No, there’s all kinds of evidence and Rudy’s going through it. Now, here’s the thing. You and I know everything Rudy said. We pay attention to it. We follow it. It’s like every day in America in the news. We know what our side believes and says and is uncovered. The people that don’t watch or listen to conservative media don’t know.
And in that interest, CNN, MSNBC are not carrying this press conference. Fox is. The One America News Network is. I assume NewsMax is. But I don’t think CBS, ABC, NBC are. So the evidence that Rudy is divulging — and it’s real, and it’s been known for awhile, is still going in one direction. So what has to happen here, at some point they get they’re laying the groundwork, we’re gonna get to specifics, we better get to specifics of how many votes Trump has been cheated out of? How many votes did Biden illegally get rewarded to him or awarded. In this recount, in this postelection night shenanigans, how many illegal votes ended up going to Biden? How many ballots only had his name on them?
Trump has an 800,000 lead on election night. Now he’s down, what — I don’t know the number is, but it’s unbelievable to lose 800,000 votes after they stopped the count. So we need to get to the hard numbers of how many votes we’re talking about here, because nobody’s gonna take this any further than it is unless there’s evidence that there’s enough of this fraud and chicanery to overturn the result.
And that’s the task the president’s lawyers have here. And if that kind of information ends up being divulged, then we will break off and rejoin the press conference. That kind of data is the kind of data I think that Sidney Powell would be in charge of presenting. So if we get to her at some point, we’ll go back.
RUSH: Sidney Powell is now at the microphone explaining her part in this, and we join the press conference now.
POWELL: — referendum came out the way he did not want it to come out. We have one very strong witness who has explained how it all works. His affidavit is attached to the pleadings of Lin Wood and the lawsuit he filed in Georgia. It is a stunning, detailed affidavit because he was with Hugo Chavez while he was being briefed on how it worked. He was with Hugo Chavez when he saw it operate to make sure the election came out his way. That was the express purpose for creating the software. He has seen it operate. And as soon as he saw the multiple states shut down the voting on the night of the election, he knew the same thing was happening here, that that was what had gone on.
Now, the software itself was created with so many variables and so many back doors that can be hooked up to the internet or a thumb drive stuck in it or whatever. But one of its most characteristic features is its ability to flip votes. It can set and run an algorithm that probably ran all over the country to take a certain percentage of votes from President Trump and flip them to President Biden, which we might never have uncovered had the votes for President Trump not been so overwhelming in so many of these states that it broke algorithm that had been plugged into the system.
And that’s what caused them to have to shut down in the states they shut down in. That’s when they came in the back door with all the mail-in ballots, many of which they had actually fabricated. Some were on pristine paper with identically matching, perfect circled dots for Mr. Biden. Others were shoved in in batches. They’re always put in in a certain number of batches, and people would rerun the same batch. This corresponds to our statistical evidence that shows incredible spikes in the vote counts at particular times. And that corresponds to eyewitness testimony of numerous people who have come forward and said they saw the ballots come in the back door at that time.
Notably, the Dominion executives are nowhere to be found now. They are moving their offices overnight to different places. Their office in Toronto was shared with one of the Soros entities. One of the leaders of the Dominion project overall is Lord Malloch-Brown, Mr. Soros’ number 2 person in the U.K. and part of his organization. There are ties of the Dominion leadership to the Clinton Foundation and to other known politicians in this country.
Just to give you a brief description of how this worked, I’m gonna quote from a letter that was written, and I will read that to make sure I get the quotes right. This person was objecting to the United States’ acquisition of Sequoia voting systems by Smartmatic, a foreign owned country. I believe this transaction raises exactly the sort of foreign ownership issues that CFIUS is best positioned to examine for national security purposes.
It’s undisputed that Smartmatic is foreign owned and is (unintelligible) Sequoia. They keep changing the names as they go along. Different times when a problem comes up they just create another corporation and call it a different name. But it was a voting machine company doing business in the United States. Sequoia voting machines were used to record over 125 million votes during the 2004 presidential election in the United States.
Smartmatic now acknowledges that Antonio Mugica, a Venezuela businessman has controlling interest in Smartmatic, but the company has not revealed who all the Smartmatic owners are. According to the press, Smartmatic’s owners are hidden through a web of offshore private entities. And that is in fact true. Smartmatic has been associated with the Venezuelan government led by Hugo Chavez which is openly hostile to the United States, and of course as we all know communistic and really brutalizing its own people.
The system has been continued there by Mr. Maduro and ensured his election. Smartmatic’s possible connection to the Venezuela government poses a potential national security concern in the context of its acquisition of Sequoia because electronic voting machines are susceptible to tampering, and insiders are in the best position to engage in such –
RUSH: Attention EIB affiliates, we are sticking with this through the upcoming commercial break. We are staying with this. The American people need to hear this and nobody else is covering it.
POWELL: — Venezuelan origin and evaluate Smartmatic’s ownership to determine who could have influence and control over these other Sequoia products and services are important to the national security of the United States. This letter was written to Hank Paulson on October 6, 2006, by Congresswoman Carolyn B. Maloney. Senators Klobuchar and Warren have raised these concerns as recently as December 2019. Why our government has not taken them seriously is beyond my comprehension unless they have some of the three letter agencies have used them themselves in other parts of the world. We know that the technology was exported to affect an election in Argentina. That’s admitted by our friend who wrote the affidavit about Hugo Chavez and his interest in Smartmatic.
Again, in 2006, Carolyn Maloney wrote the Honorable John Snow, the secretary of the Treasury, about the issues. Speaking of Smartmatic’s leadership, one of the Smartmatic patent holders, Eric Coomer, I believe his name is, is on the Web as being recorded in a conversation with Antifa members, saying that he had the election rigged for Mr. Biden. Nothing to worry about here. And he was going to — they were going to F Trump. His social media is filled with hatred for the president and for the United States of America as a whole, as are the social media accounts of many other Smartmatic people.
There has been widespread use of this. Dominion itself is utilized in 2,000 jurisdictions in 30 states. It has been uncertifiable in multiple states who realized all the problems that it had, including Texas. Experts have described it across the board from a Princeton group of three professors to experts that we have talked to about its end user vulnerabilities. People can admittedly go in and change whatever they want. They can set the ratio of votes from one thing to another. They can say that a Biden vote counts as 1.25 and a Trump vote counts as .75. And those may be the numbers that were actually used here.
It’s not just the swing states that were affected. The algorithm was likely run across the country to affect the entire election. Like I said, we only discovered it this year because of the overwhelming number of votes for President Trump in the swing states that caused the machines to have to shut down for them to backfill or adding votes. We have evidence of different numbers of votes being injected into the system, the same, identical, unique six-digit number multiple times in at least two states that we’ve analyzed so far. And I’m talking about like 341,542 votes for Biden and 100,012 for Trump.
There’s no logical explanation, no logical explanation for the same numbers being injected 20 minutes apart into the machine. The software manual itself, you can download it from the internet. And I would encourage you all to read it. Because it specifically advertises some of these things as features of the system. Why it was ever allowed into this country is beyond my comprehension. And why nobody has dealt with it is absolutely appalling.
The machines were easily accessible to hackers. There’s video on the net that will explain to you how a kid with a cell phone can hack one of these voting machines. There’s been no oversight of Dominion or its software. Workers in each county were trained by Dominion, but there’s no evidence of any monitoring otherwise. We have testimony of different workers admitting that they were trained how to –
RUSH: Okay. For EIB affiliates, we’re taking our break here at the top of the hour, but we are going to continue to feed down the broadcast line the press conference being conducted here. Sidney Powell will continue speaking. The American people need to hear this, and I don’t think it’s being carried too many places; so we now continue to feed while we take the break, and it’s up to you affiliates what you want to do. It’s your show.
POWELL: We have testimony of workers admitting they were trained how on dispose of Trump votes and add to Biden votes. The software has a feature pursuant to which you can drag and drop any number of batches of votes to the candidate of your choice or simply throw them away, so we have mathematical evidence in a number of states of massive quantities of Trump votes being trashed. Simply put in the trash like you would on your computer with any file and Biden votes being injected. That’s in addition to the flipping. I mean, it really happens in two ways.
There is the algorithm that runs that automatically flips all the votes and then each operator has the ability to go in, override settings. They can ignore a signature. They can ignore the top line of the ballot. They can go down-ballot and select who they want to change the results for. The gentleman who founded Smartmatic, there is video of him on the internet explaining that yes, in at least one occasion he admits they changed a million votes with no problem.
Many of the jurisdictions that have had this problem might not have known of the issues. But many did and I think a full-scale criminal investigation needs to be undertaken immediately by the Department of Justice and by every state’s equivalent, attorney general’s office or state investigatory unit because there’s evidence of different benefits being provided to the people who spent a hundred million dollars of taxpayer money at the last minute for their state to get the Dominion voting systems put in in time for this election in different ways. There’s one person that a lawyer told me got, quote, election insurance, meaning that he would able to make sure that he was elected. I’m sure they explained that feature in detail to many people who expressed interest in putting this voting system in.
Texas denied certification of the Dominion system in 2019, but there are no doubt issues with the software that Texas did use. Unbeknownst to Texas, I would imagine, since they went to great trouble to examine the Dominion systems and reject them. But other software — the source code that does the alterations is embedded, we have been told in the source code all across the country in all the voting machines.
There is no doubt it has been used to alter elections in other countries. We know specifically that Venezuela exported it for that purpose to Argentina and other Latin-American companies to make sure that the corrupt rulers who were willing to pay the highest price for being in office were allowed to rig their elections. This is stunning, heartbreaking, infuriating, and the most unpatriotic acts I can even imagine for people in this country to have participated in in any way, shape, or form.
And I want the American public to know right now that we will not be intimidated. American patriots are fed up with the corruption from the local level to the highest level of our government. And we are going to take this country back. We are not going to be intimidated. We are not going to back down. We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it and we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom.
REPORTER: How come you’re not suing the Wisconsin counties that used it? Why are you only doing a recount –
ELLIS: Excuse me, we’re not at the questions at this point.
REPORTER: Why are you not —
ELLIS: So, excuse me, we’re not at the questions at this point. My name is Jenna Ellis and I’m the senior legal adviser to the Trump campaign I’d like to just explain now where we’ve been and where we’re at and what you can expect from this process. So what you have heard, I’m sure, in the fake newspapers tomorrow will be one of two things, either there was not sufficient evidence that we’ve presented or we spoke too long. Okay, so what we’ve heard now is basically an opening statement.
This is what you can expect to see when we get to court to actually have a full trial on the merits to actually show this evidence in court and prove our case. This is not a law and order episode where everything is neatly wrapped up in 60 minutes. For those of you who are here in this room or have maybe tuned out in other networks, clearly you’ve never been court reporters. Trials take time. Putting on evidence takes time.
This is basically an opening statement so the American people can understand what the networks have been hiding and what they refuse to cover because all of your fake news headlines are dancing around the merits of this case and are trying to delegitimize what we are doing here. Let me be very clear that our objective is to make sure to preserve and protect election integrity.
President Trump has been saying from day one that this about maintaining free and fair elections in this country. It is not about overturning an outcome. It is about making sure that election integrity is preserved and every American should want that. If every American is not on board with that, you have to ask yourself why. And if your fake news network is not covering this or allowing you to cover it fairly and accurately, you should ask yourself why.
This is absolutely a legitimate legal basis. We have been asked to provide an entire case that generally would take years in civil litigation. I’ve been a prosecutor, I have tried cases with far simpler facts. One thing happened in a matter of minutes, and it still takes days. And we go through a jury process. This is the court of public opinion right now. We are not trying our case in the court of public opinion, because if we were we would get unbiased jurors. I would strike 99% of you from the jury and I would be allowed to because of the fake news coverage that you provide.
You’re not unbiased jurors. And until you step out of your role as a journalist and actually go into a courtroom and you are a judge on a bench that has sworn an oath to be unbiased in our separation of powers, then your opinion does not matter. The facts matter. The truth matters. And if you are fair reporters, you will cover that fairly and appropriately, and you will allow coverage of our media team here and our legal team. That is absolutely shocking that all you cover are around the margins. And I’ve seen all of you taking pictures right now, and I can anticipate what your headlines are going to be. If you are not willing to talk about the evidence that has been presented…
RUSH: I want to go back and JIP the press conference. Jenna Ellis is in the process of hammering the media and their unfairness in all of this. We’ll give it just a little bit more time here because you need to hear this.
ELLIS: It still has to go by the U.S. Constitution. But what has happened in this case is that state and local level officials and all the way up have changed the rules. That’s what the Democrats do. If they don’t like the rules, they change them, and they change them at the last minute, they manipulate them. They want to tear down our American system. Our founders were so brilliant that they anticipated this, that there would be corruption, there would be foreign influence. There would be attempts to manipulate the outcome of the election, especially with who they called our chief magistrate.
I would encourage all of you to go home and actually read Alexander Hamilton’s Federalist 68 and see what he described as an advocacy position to adopt and ratify the Electoral College and the process by which we select our president. We select our president through the Electoral College not because it disenfranchises voters, but because it is a security mechanism for exactly the type of corruption that we are uncovering. And every American should be grateful and thankful that our founders had the foresight to put in those protections and provisions to make sure that your legitimate legal vote is not disenfranchised.
That is what we are advocating for. We want to make sure to protect election integrity, and your president, President Trump, we are so proud that he is in this fight because he understands that when he swore his oath of office, he swore an oath to uphold and defend the United States Constitution. That is what he is doing. And that is what we are doing. We are confident that through this multiple pathway to victory we will get to the actual outcome that the evidence shows. But this is not about overturning an election on our part. It’s about making sure that we protect and preserve free and fair elections for all future American elections.
RUSH: That’s exactly right. (crosstalk)
ELLIS: — corruption or this type of election integrity —
RUSH: That’s exactly what this is about. (crosstalk)
ELLIS: — disaster, then no election will be secure from here on out.
RUSH: Exactly right.
ELLIS: And we all need to be keenly aware of that.
RUSH: Exactly right.
ELLIS: We are the representatives here that are standing in this gap and defending President Trump and defending you, the American people, at the end of the day. This is ultimately about the United States of America. And we want to make sure to protect and defend that. And as my colleagues have said, we will not back down, we won’t be intimidated, President Trump will not be intimidated. You, the American people, should not be intimidated.
You the press should cover this fairly and should know that this matters to election integrity, and it matters to the future of our nation. So we have given you an overview. But recognize this is not a court of law. We will get there. And we have time. And we have constitutional provisions that will step in when we show the corruption and the irredeemably challenged and overturned votes that are absolutely corrupt in all of these counties.
It is irredeemably compromised. We will show that, but you have to give us that opportunity. This has been just our opening statement. And we have an opportunity to get there, and we have time. And we will do that. This is the United States of America, and we stand proudly for President Donald J. Trump. Thank you.
RUSH: All right. There you have it. There is Jenna Ellis, and I don’t know if they’re gonna have any — wait, wait, wait, here is Sidney Powell back at the microphone.
POWELL: I have gotten multiple emails from people in other countries who watched the same pattern happen there. We have witness testimony that the same things were done in those countries as this was exported from Venezuela and by Maduro and by Mr. Chavez and by Cuba. And of course we know China also has a substantial presence in Venezuela and substantial interests in making sure that President Trump does not continue in office.
This is the consummate foreign interference in our election in the most criminal way you can possibly imagine. It must be shut down. We know, for example, that one of the Dominion’s highest level employees or officers went to Detroit himself to man the Detroit operations center where he could watch the votes coming in real time and decide what file folder in the system to put those votes into. That’s why you see massive spikes after hours when people were told that all the votes were in and all the votes were counted.
Many Dominion employees have already reached out to us to tell us the truth. They are Americans who want to ensure election integrity like we do. I would encourage every Dominion or Smartmatic employee who is fed up with the corruption in this country to come forward as soon as possible because these are serious federal offenses that I am confident the Department of Justice will be in pursuit of in very short order, if they are not already.
RUSH: Okay. That’s Sidney Powell. Rudy’s coming back to the microphone now. I want to review what has happened here. By the way, Fox I’m told stayed with the press conference the whole time. MSNBC, CNN did not. I’m sure the other networks didn’t. But, folks, what a story. Sidney Powell just dropped bombs all over the place.
For instance, Trump votes were so overwhelming, the number of people who had voted for Trump that the rigged system, this Dominion system with the Smartmatic software melted down. It couldn’t handle, it couldn’t cheat fast enough, it could not overcome the number of legitimate Trump votes. This is why they had to stop everything overnight.
This is why they had to stop counting, they had to stop the process because they were losing space, losing time, losing the ability to catch up and stay even with the number of legitimate votes that were coming in for Trump. That’s what one of her references, the evidence is coming in like a fire hose.
You need to imagine this now. The Trump votes, just in the normal counting process, the number of people voting from Pennsylvania, Michigan, and every one of these places that they’re now studying, the Trump votes, according to Sidney Powell, who, remember, impeccable reputation. She, at the close of her remarks, had one of the most dynamic, patriotic calls to action I have heard. We’re working on getting the audio of that now since it happened during the top-of-the-hour break. I don’t know how many of you heard it, but you must and you will in mere moments.
The Trump votes were so overwhelming, the rigged system couldn’t keep up with them. The system designed to cheat could not keep up so they had to stop the count. Trump was 800,000 votes ahead. They stopped the count. They figure out what they needed. They had to figure two things. They had to stop these numbers of votes coming in for Trump and they had to replace them with Biden votes. This is probably why so many Biden votes only had Biden’s name on them.
I imagine if they’d had time they would have completed these ballots with all kinds of Democrats down the ballot also having been voted for. They didn’t have time. They didn’t have time. They only had time to put Biden’s name on these fake ballots and then feed them into the system. I mean, this was a full hour, if you count Rudy and then into Sidney Powell, then Jenna Ellis, it was a full hour of constant, overwhelming evidence.
Rudy made a strong case that the fraud is big enough to change the result and that the evidence is clear. Jenna Ellis said, “This is our opening statement. We’re not taking questions now. This is a legal case. It’s gonna take time. These things don’t happen like Law & Order where you get it all wrapped up inside of 60 minutes.” Sidney Powell with the evidence of fraud from the machines. She detailed evidence of communist money from China, from Russia.
She made the point that if you want to talk about foreign interference in our elections, then this is where it happened. Not in 2016. This is where it happened. And they have a witness who has explained how it works, the influence of communist money from China, from Russia, to rig the election. And I think one of the key things I heard, the Democrats and the people running the cheating software, the Dominion software with Smartmatic, I think they didn’t expect Trump to do as well as he was, and they had to stop counting.
They could not believe Trump was up 800,000 votes in Pennsylvania. That doesn’t happen simply because they forgot to count a city. They don’t forget to count Pennsylvania. And they don’t forget to count Pittsburgh. They were 800,000 votes behind. Remember these people on the left, the Democrat Party, they believed their own PR. They believed their own buzz. They believed they were gonna win this in a landslide.
They believed everybody hated Trump. They believed Twitter is America. And they believed that everybody hated Trump like they did. And they didn’t care about the rallies, they didn’t care how many people showed up at the rallies. They believed that Trump was gonna be sent packing because everybody in America hates Trump like they do. And then they saw the number of votes coming in for Trump, but they could not believe it and they had to stop it. They had to stop the counting. Why do that? This not done. It’s never done.
“Well, you say that, Rush, but they stopped in 2016.” Yeah, I know. Same thing. Back then they didn’t have these machines up and running. They thought Hillary was gonna win then in a big, big landslide. They weren’t prepared for what happened. So they shut the counting down for an hour and a half around midnight, 2016, and they’re looking for votes anywhere they can find ’em. They didn’t find ’em. This year they took into account what happened in 2016. They had their Dominion software machines from Venezuela from a company owned and operated by Hugo Chavez, RIP, and Maduro, now his inheritor.
And here comes Trump just blowing them out of the water. They had no idea. They didn’t expect Trump to be doing as well as he did, 800,000-vote lead in Pennsylvania. Unheard of. So they had to stop the counting. Then they had to rig the system. And the system was overwhelmed by the number of Trump votes. The cheating couldn’t keep up with the number of legal Trump votes. I warned everybody, or cautioned everybody on Election Day, show up. Vote. Show up on Election Day. Go turn out.
There’s nothing that can replace that. There’s nothing that can cheat that out of existence. Live turnout, record turnout, there’s no amount of cheating can fix that. This proves this. You couldn’t make up the stories that we heard in this last hour, you couldn’t make up that much devious garbage if you were trying to. It was astounding.
The Trump votes were so overwhelming, the rigged system melted down. They had to shut it down. Sidney Powell also said that Dominion executives are now MIA. Their offices are being abandoned and moved. Jenna Ellis hammered the fake news today when it was her turn at the microphone as well as I’ve ever heard anybody do it. Chastised them how none of them would qualify for a fair jury because of their bias. None of them would be certified by a judge to ever sit on a nonbiased jury so they don’t get to decide this case.
It’s gonna go to a trial and they’re gonna take their time, they’re gonna do it right because this is about the integrity of the American electoral system. It’s not just per se getting Donald Trump elected. It’s about the Constitution and the integrity of our system. So why are these executives from Dominion software and Smartmatic, why are they fleeing the jurisdiction? Why are they now MIA? Why aren’t they there defending what they did? They sold their machines to Democrats and voter registration places all over Pennsylvania, all over Michigan, all over Wisconsin.
Why aren’t they there standing up for their machines? Why aren’t they there defending their system? Why aren’t they there explaining? “No, you guys got us all wrong.” Why are their offices being abandoned? Why are people grabbing things from their offices and throwing them in the back of cars and splitting the parking lot, leaving the city? Dominion executives are now MIA. Their offices are being abandoned and moved. And Sidney Powell said that President Trump won this by a landslide and that they are gonna prove it.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: I don’t know how many people heard this. Probably not enough, so we’re gonna remedy that right now. Sidney Powell’s closing remarks before she passed the microphone to Jenna Ellis. They’re doing Q&A right now. We’re following that. We’re rolling on it. Anything newsworthy and shocking we’ll have it for you. This is Sidney Powell, 48 seconds looking the beast, the Democrats, the media, the opposition to Trump, the people that have problems with this country, enemies of America, looking them right in the eye and saying…
POWELL: This is stunning, heartbreaking, infuriating, and the most unpatriotic acts I can even imagine for people in this country to have participated in in any way, shape, or form. And I want the American public to know right now that we will not be intimidated. American patriots are fed up with the corruption from the local level to the highest level of our government. And we are going to take this country back. We are not going to be intimidated. We are not going to back down. We are going to clean this mess up now. President Trump won by a landslide. We are going to prove it and we are going to reclaim the United States of America for the people who vote for freedom.
RUSH: Sidney Powell in her closing statement. She’s doing some Q&A. Let’s rejoin this press conference for a bit and see what’s happening now.
POWELL: — votes around the country, around the world, and all kinds of massive interests of globalist dictators, corporations, you name it, everybody’s against us except President Trump and we the people of the United States of America.
REPORTER: You spoke of unleashing the Kraken. Is the country ready for this? I mean, Americans should be astonished at what you’re saying here today. Is the country on the verge of an electoral breakdown?
POWELL: We’ve already had it. We’ve already had that electoral breakdown. But the Constitution, as Jenna explained, has provisions in it for how you fix this. And there should never be another election conducted in this country, I don’t care if it’s for local dogcatcher, using a Dominion machine and Smartmatic software. We’ve got to have an American company that uses paper ballots that we can all verify so every one of us can see that our vote is our vote.
RUSH: Exactly right.
REPORTER: — recounts in two counties that don’t use the software —
GIULIANI: This case is not only about — remember, this case didn’t begin with Dominion. This case began and this case can be proven the old-fashioned way. It can be proven based on just good, old-fashioned Democratic tactics that go back to Mayor Daley.
RUSH: So there’s Rudy. I need to get some things in here as a summary and a review before we go to the bottom-of-the-hour break. Sidney Powell said, “I want the American public to know right now we will not be intimidated. American patriots are fed up with the corruption from the local level to the highest level of our government. We’re gonna take this country back, and we’re not gonna be intimidated.”
Rudy said almost 700,000 ballots in Pennsylvania, 300,000 in Michigan that they can identify as fake, as illegitimate. If that’s true, that would flip both states to Trump right now. They have hundreds of affidavits from witness statements attesting to mass fraud. And it took a while. You know, it takes a while to interview people, to attach these affidavits, 700,000 ballots in Pennsylvania, 300 thousand, it’s a million ballots in two states they can identify as illegitimate.
Affidavits support that at 4:30 a.m. a truck pulled up to the Detroit center where they were counting ballots and dropped an estimated 60,000 to 100,000 ballots that voted for Joe Biden only with no down-ticket voting. I suspect this is when they were panicking at the number of legitimate votes Trump was getting. They were blown away by it, and their own cheating software was being overwhelmed by it, so they had to come with truckloads of ballots to replace ’em.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Another Sidney Powell sound bite during the Q&A. And I want you to think about what she says here in this bite.
POWELL: In terms of the level of corruption we are looking at here, we have no idea how many Republican or Democratic candidates in any state across the country paid to have the system rigged to work for them. These people didn’t do this just to take control. They make one heck of a lot of money off of it. Think about the global interests behind your own news organizations. Think about the pressure being brought to bear from the social media companies to shut down free speech on any challenge to the election. This is a massive, well-funded, coordinated effort to deprive we, the people of the United States of our most fundamental right under the Constitution to preserve this republic that we all cherish. It is of the greatest concern. It is the 1775 of our generation and beyond.
RUSH: She is talking about the integrity of elections. You can talk about the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, you get into arguments over which is more important, the right to property, the right to free speech, the right to free assembly, the right to religion. You can have arguments about ’em all day and they can be fascinating. They can be trips down — as Robert Bork used to say, an intellectual feast. But in a representative republic like ours, there are votes. There are elections. And it is there where the will of the people is expressed.
And if you thwart that, if you render that meaningless, if you take that over and corrupt that and essentially make it meaningless, then you have destroyed the representative republic that exists. You have destroyed the American people, in this case, you’ve destroyed their ability to choose their leaders. You have rendered their votes worthless. You have finally done what a lot of Americans think anyway; that their votes don’t count. If this is allowed to stand, guess what? Nobody’s votes count because the people that cheat are gonna be the ones that determine the outcome of every election.
That’s what she is saying. “Think about the pressure being brought to bear from the social media companies to shut down free speech on any challenge to the election.” She’s asking you to think about it. If you say something about this election that’s pro-Trump, you say it on Twitter, you say it on Facebook, they’re gonna shut you down. They’re gonna censor you. They’re gonna say that you are in areas you’re not permitted to talk about, that you’re disseminating false information or whatever it is they use to censor you.
“It is a massive and well-funded, coordinated effort to deprive the people of the United States of their most fundamental right under the Constitution.” And that is to preserve it. The most fundamental right we have is the ability to preserve this Constitution, to preserve this republic. And that right has been taken away in this election. They’ve got the evidence. They are not backing down. They are not going away. They are not gonna be doxed. They’re not gonna be called racists and be offended and scared and run away. None of that is gonna happen, they say. They are in this to fix this.