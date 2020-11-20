Distraught Caller Speaks for Millions of Trump Voters Fed Up with Republicans

RUSH: So here we go with William in Ashburn, Virginia. Great to have you, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. It’s great to be here. I’m gonna try to hold myself together and not get emotional here, but I want to hearken back to your statement about Georgia.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: About the Trump voters.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: And they should be very afraid. Very afraid. Trump and you are all we have left, Rush. We spent our lives voting for these people because they’re not them, and we just can’t do it anymore. We’re tired of being stabbed in the back, Rush. It’s better to have an enemy that’s in front of you than a friend that’s behind you that’s just gonna stab you. They do it every time. We have a Republican-controlled state, and they won’t do an audit of the vote.
They won’t! They just basically told every Georgian that they don’t care. We were in Washington on Saturday, me and my 33-year-old son. We saw more people than we’ve ever seen in our lifetime, ever — and we’re season ticket holders for the Ravens, for gosh sakes. I’ve been in crowds of 80,000 people. I’ve been to Steelers games, for goodness’ sakes. I have never seen so many people. But were there any Republicans there? No. None. None! But —
RUSH: Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait. What…? There were no Republicans? What was this thing that you went to?
CALLER: A week ago Saturday in Washington, D.C., the MAGA rally. There must have been hundreds of thousands of people thre.
RUSH: Okay. A MAGA really. You mean no elected Republicans? Is that what you mean?
CALLER: Yes, I do.
RUSH: Okay.
CALLER: Our party leadership, quote, unquote. If this were a Democrat rally, they would all be there.
RUSH: Yep.
CALLER: They were there for the anti-Tea Party movement walking hand in hand up the steps.
RUSH: Yep.
CALLER: No one stands for us, Rush! Only you and Donald Trump. (choking up) God forbid. What do we have left? I love my president. I am not… I am not a revolutionary, Rush, but I would die for my president. This man has given more to this country than anybody, and he has no need to. None. He’s a billionaire. He doesn’t need this.
RUSH: That’s exactly right.
CALLER: It’s disheartening.
RUSH: He didn’t need any of this.
CALLER: And, Rush, you’re our last beacon. I mean, I know there’s a place in heaven for you, Rush, and it just pains me every day. And my whole family prays for you because you turned us from being standard Reagan Democrats into real Republicans, and now the GOP turned us all into independents so we can go hide. It’s just disheartening.
RUSH: I know.
CALLER: I’m so sorry, Rush.
RUSH: I know it is. Let me tell, for people that missed what you’re reacting to, there was a story, first one I led with tomorrow, the Never-Trumpers — the people that worked to sabotage Donald Trump for four years — are now hoping that Trump voters will show up in the Georgia runoffs on January 5th and elect the two Republicans.
They’re admitting that they can’t get these two guys — well, Kelly Loeffler. They can’t get ’em elected without Trump voters, and they are hoping that Trump voters will show up. And William here is fed up! Fed up. “You need us? NOW you need us? But you make fun of us and you laugh at us for four years, and you’re not there representing us at all, ever — and now you need us?” and my guess is you’re not really tempted to show up and help them out here because you’re tired of being betrayed and all that. I totally get it.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Yes, I heard that last caller was crying. I totally get it, ladies and gentlemen. I have for 30 years. I get it.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Our last caller was genuinely in tears over… Well, let me explain what it was about. There are millions of Americans who believe that Donald Trump won the election — there are millions of Americans who believe that he won it handily, and that it has been stolen and taken away from him — and there are millions of Americans who believe that there are a lot of Republicans that don’t care.
Now, that last part has not been mentioned by a lot of people, but it is there, and the people represented by this guy who called — and he represents millions of Americans — don’t understand why the party benefiting from their support has not ever reciprocated, particularly in this circumstance. Where are they? Where have they been? Where were they during the campaign?
So I opened the program today by pointing out that there are Never Trumpers are all concerned about these two open seats in Georgia, the Senate seats, and that these Never Trumpers are worried that Trump voters might not show up and might not vote for the Republicans and therefore the Republicans might not hold the Senate.
Now, a lot of people got confused at that because they think the Never Trumpers are totally supporting Democrats, and they think the Never Trumpers are exclusively made up of people like George Conway and Bill Kristol and the rest of these people who have essentially become Democrats — and that would be the Lincoln Project.
They are by no means the only group of Never Trumpers that exist out there, and it’s not those people who are hoping that you in Georgia — you Republicans, you Trump voters — show up and help. The Lincoln Project Never Trumpers are openly supporting the Democrat Senate candidates. The Lincoln Project Never Trumpers don’t want the Republican Party doing anything but losing everything it can.
They want it wiped out so that they can come back in and take it over from the ground up and rebuild it and make it what they want it to be. Even though they have never succeeded once in either running magazines, running cruises, running think tanks, whatever it is they’ve done. They have ever won national anything. They have never been able to do anything without running around with their hands out and asking rich guys to donate money to whatever their project is.
A magazine, cruises, think tanks, you name it.
But in their minds, they’re the smartest people in the room. They should be running the Republican Party, but it’s gotta be totally wiped out. But there are other Never Trumpers that are not like those people at all in many ways. When you think of Never… I don’t know who you think of when you think of Never Trumpers, but, folks, they’re everywhere out there.
And the group I’m thinking about out here, the group I’m talking about when I say Never Trumpers are all concerned that the Trump voters will now not show up and help the two Republican candidates win the Senate seats — you know, Perdue and Loeffler. That comment is what made the guy call the program. It was all… It was the last straw. You heard the pain in that man’s voice.
I felt it.
Yesterday, we had a caller who asked if anybody else cares, and the answer is that we do care. We care so much, our souls hurt. So thousands and thousands of people went to Washington to show support last weekend, and not one elected Republican could show up and talk to them — the people who have made it possible for them to win elections.
Yeah, they may have been voting Trump, but they also voted Republican down ballot. By expressing loyalty to Trump, they expressed loyalty to the Republican Party. All these Republicans had to do to benefit from all of this was just be loyal to Donald Trump, even if they had to fake it. That’s all they had to do, and they could have benefited wildly from the support of all of them.
And, by the way, it’s 95 to 96% of the Republican Party is now MAGA. They love Trump. It is his party. All these elected Republicans would have had to do would have to make just a show now and then of supporting Trump. That’s all they would have had to do. But, no, they couldn’t bring themselves to do it because they would have been laughed at, whatever, made fun of.
The media would have been mean to them. Same old story. Thousands of them. They end up being harassed and beaten up by Black Lives Matter and Antifa, and not a single elected person — Republican or Democrat — could denounce it. Joe Biden couldn’t denounce it. Trump was told every day to denounce the white supremacists that support him.
He was told every day that this group needed to be denounced and that group needed to be denounced. Joe Biden’s not demanding — or is not demanded to denounce Black Lives Matter or Antifa, and they’re beating up people. But it wasn’t just Biden who didn’t. I didn’t see one elected politician denouncing the fact these people were beat up.
Thousands and thousands of them went to Washington to show support for their country, for Trump, for the election, for the recount. Not one elected Republican can show up and talk to them, and that’s what the caller was referring to. And it is those Republicans I am referring to when I share this story with you, the Never Trumpers are all concerned now about the two Georgia Senate seats.
They’re worried Trump voters might not show up due to being down and out over the assumed loss by Trump. And then I said, “Funny how these Never Trumpers want us to save their bacon now.” They want us to go out and vote for Perdue, vote for Loeffler, while they sat on their butts and they ridiculed Trump and us for voting for ’em, and they couldn’t bring themselves to openly support him or the people who elected him.
Oh, yeah, there were five or six who would show up at every rally. I mean, there were some. But it was patently obvious that even though Trump had 95% support in the Republican Party, the elected Republican Party was just biding its time because they, in large part, constitute the deep state as well. It’s where they work. Yeah, we want to win the two seats.
Yeah, we want the Republicans to maintain control. But there’s a lot of people out there right now who are ambivalent and wouldn’t mind if the Republicans lost those two seats and sit around and watch the Democrats and the Republicans deal with the mess that they have made. But let me be clear about something.
There are more Never Trumpers than just the Never Trumpers of the Lincoln Project who are out there supporting Democrats. There are plenty of elected Republicans who are Never Trumpers, and that’s who I was talking about. I just find it’s typical and it’s disappointing. Thousands and thousands of people — look at all of these people that went to these Trump rallies. Five of them a day.
And you who went to them, you know that it’s very difficult to do. You don’t just drive up to one, spend an hour and a half and go home. It’s many hours, maybe, in fact, a whole-day commitment. They did it again. They went to the Washington to show support. And there’s not one elected Republican to show up and talk to them, to lead them, to thank them, what have you. Then they get beat up and harassed by Antifa, Black Lives Matter, and nobody asks or demands that those groups be denounced.
So I totally understand where the caller was coming from. But I just wanted to be clear about Never Trumpers. They’re all over the Republican Party. Go back to Trump’s first six months. He had an ambitious first-year agenda, including the getting rid of and rewriting, rebuilding Obamacare. And it didn’t take long to see that the Republican Party, Republicans in the House, were not helping. They were not involved.
They had run on this. They had run on rescinding and reforming Obamacare. They’re not helping. I figured out why. They believed the Russia garbage. They believed that Trump had stolen the election. If the media said it, they believed it. They believed Trump was somehow involved illegally in the election and was gonna be sent packing so they didn’t want to do anything to tie themselves to him. And then six to eight, maybe nine months into the first year they figured out it wasn’t true. And they started to slowly get on board the Trump train, but very slowly, and not really with a whole lot of energy until the second year.
And then if you remember, 55 elected Republicans in the House of Representatives decided to retire ’cause they didn’t want go back to being average, ordinary members of the House when they term limited out of their chairmanships, and that’s a tough thing to replace. You lose 55 incumbents, I mean, that’s why we lost the 2018 midterms.