Share Your Rush Stories with Us

RUSH: This is Trisha, Hemlock, Michigan. I’m glad you waited. Welcome to the program.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Mega dittos. Just wanted to say thank you for the wonderful gift box that I received from you yesterday, which coincidentally was also my birthday.
RUSH: Wow.
CALLER: It was a wonderful, wonderful gift, and I will treasure it forever.
RUSH: Well, you’re more than welcome. What was this specifically? Because we’ve got a bunch of things going on here. What did you receive yesterday?
CALLER: Well, it was a signed photo of you from when you got your medal — your freedom medal.
RUSH: Oh, okay.
CALLER: And a flag and a mug. And then a little note with your photo from the State of the Union.
RUSH: I appreciate that, yeah, I know. Those are items that have been made available at the EIB Store. Well, you’re so kind to call.
CALLER: I just wanted to say thank you and we love you and we’re praying for you.
RUSH: Well, I appreciate it. I believe prayers work. You’re so sweet to call and acknowledge that. That’s above and beyond, Trisha. Thank you very, very much. We sent out some more recognition to first responders, police officers yesterday, too, which is why I was asking her to clarify because we have our celebrate our heroes program going on, too, from the Rush and Kathryn Limbaugh Family Foundation. We sent out some gifts yesterday, couple days ago as well, to some more police officers, people who’ve been nominated by others on our website, RushLimbaugh.com.
RUSH: I tell you what, our last caller provides me an excellent transitional opportunity here. We have a special page at RushLimbaugh.com called Share Your Stories. This is part of the ongoing, never-ending outreach that we have from us to you, and it’s a way for us to hear from you. It’s a mutual back-and-forth that we’ve set up, and people can go and sign up. You. You can sign up.
You can tell us how you started listening to the program, how the show means whatever it means to you, how you use it during the day, how often you listen, where you are when you listen. It’s just a way for us to get to know you. And you can tell us however much you want, which is a lot or nothing. You don’t even have to sign up. But you can.
We’re pulling from this Share Your Stories section of RushLimbaugh.com. This is where we’re pulling special stories — and, for the really special ones, we have some very unique gifts that we send to people. And she, our last caller, received one of those. She happened to get a signed photo from moi of the night in February where I was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
It’s a… What a night that was, and it’s a great photo. It’s an official White House photo that we got permission to use, and I’ve signed a bunch of them, and so there’s just all kinds of things. We’re sending out donations to members of the police force around the country — and again, those are based on nominations that are made by people who know them, great stories, great sacrifice that these people have made.
That’s a nomination thing. The Share Your Stories at RushLimbaugh.com is where people go and tell us how… You can talk about yourself. If you want to talk about other people, you can do that, too. But this is where you tell us how you started listening. It’s just a way for us to get to know you, however open you want to be about it, and it’s a way for the website to be both ways, from us to you, from you to us.
Look for that at RushLimbaugh.com.
That’s where we’re pulling these stories that we decide to send very unique presents and gifts to. There’s no guarantee of anything. It’s purely arbitrary, and this is the fun for us of being able to do this. So I wanted to explain what the woman was talking about when I had more time ’cause we were up toward the end of the busy broadcast hour. (interruption)
That’s right, the Twitter handle, ’cause we got enough… (interruption) Okay, I’ll give the Twitter handle. @RealRLimbaugh. @RealRLimbaugh is the Twitter handle. @RealRLimbaugh. We continue to Twitter out there. I know: “Tweet.” Recently we had some awesome tweets last night. (interruption) You study the page there, do you? (interruption) Well, we’re gonna be tweeting all weekend.
We’ll tweet over the Thanksgiving week. Yeah. So it’s all part of the ongoing outreach effort here at RushLimbaughEnterprises.com. Of course, there is no such thing as RushLimbaughEnterprises.com, so don’t go to that website. It doesn’t exist. If it does, it’s not us. Anyway, I’m glad you like the tweets, Mr. Snerdley.