The Trump Legal Team Better Deliver the Bombshell Evidence Fast

RUSH: I don’t know any more than you do about the Sidney Powell circumstance. I know a lot of people have been curious to know whether there is something beyond that which has been publicly reported. If there is, I’m unaware of it. I’ve made inquiries. I have not come up with anything more than what you know. We’ll deal with it as it unfolds and manifests itself.
There’s a bunch of different theories going around that she really is not going to stop working, she’s just disassembling herself from the Trump team. I mean, it’s a tough thing to deny that she was ever a part of it because they introduced her as part of it. I mean, she was at that press conference last week. The problem with that press conference last week, folks, it goes way beyond Sidney Powell.
I mean, if you’re gonna announce — and Mr. Snerdley, you tell me if you agree with me. I may be a little bit wrong on this, I don’t know. (interruption) Why are you smiling? (interruption) Why? Because you think whenever I allude to the possibility of my being wrong, it’s never the case that I’m wrong. Is that what you mean?
You call a gigantic press conference like that, one that lasts an hour, and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells. There better be something at that press conference other than what we got, such as a hacker who can tell us, yep, everything these guys have said is true. I’ve looked into it. I’ve run the software, I’ve hacked this, I’ve hacked that. Even put him behind a screen, if you want to protect his identity.
I talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference. They promised blockbuster stuff, and then nothing happened. And that’s just not good. I mean, if you’re gonna promise blockbuster stuff like that, then there has — now, I understand — look, I’m the one that’s been telling everybody, this stuff doesn’t happen at warp speed, light speed the way cases are made for presentation in court, but if you’re gonna do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.
Now Sidney Powell is supposedly out, jumped the shark, got out over the skis, but apparently she’s still gonna be working along with Lin Wood trying to make the case that she says is there to be made all along. Time, of course, is of the essence now, as it is speedily vanishing. They’re gonna have to act fast.
RUSH: Mr. Snerdley says last night was a sinking feeling all across the MAGAville because of the Sidney Powell circumstance. Is that pretty much what…? (interruption) You know, there’s all kinds of speculation about what’s going on with Sidney Powell. Was she ever really a member of the team? It appears that she was. Did they really ask her to leave, or is she…?
Some of the Drive-By Media think that it’s impossible to be too conspiratorial for Trump and Giuliani. So the excuse being given that she’s gone because even she’s too wacko for them is being refuted of the because there’s nothing too wacko for Trump, that Trump will believe anything, and Giuliani will believe anything. So the left is going nuts trying to figure it out, folks.
The left is… They’re coming up with some of the most convoluted theories. I might share some of them with you. They’re kind of funny. One of them involved this fictional, dragon-like figure, the Kraken or the Kraken. I don’t know how you pronounce it. I’m not big into that stuff. (laughs) But they’re going nuts trying to figure out what it means, and is she still secretly working on making all of this happen while Trump tries to salvage some credibility by making it look like there is at least one kook that he will reject? (laughs) Ahhh, my friends.