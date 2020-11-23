What Do the Never Trumpers Really Hate?

RUSH: I have also for later in the program, a fascinating piece by David Horowitz.
Now, it’s nothing new from Horowitz. Again, it simply comes up with a new relevant way of explaining what he believes vis-a-vis current events and status — and it is really, really well done. It’s called “Fighting Words” is his essay, and that’s coming up. Also, later on in the program, I have a question that everybody that hates Donald Trump needs to ask, and I know they’re not going to.
This is a rhetorical, academic exercise.
Well, it’s not just academic. There’s actual substance to it.
But I don’t expect the people that hate Trump to actually play. But the questions are: Do you hate Trump, or do you hate his antics? Do you hate his personality? Do you hate the way he tweets and talks, or do you hate the results he gets? What is it you really hate about Trump? That is the real question. Is it petty, personal hate driven by fear and loss of power or massive, monumental results?
This is the thing about the Never Trumpers that has forever intrigued me. It doesn’t puzzle me because I understand it. Here you have these so-called conservatives who have, for their careers, at least in the last 30 years that I’ve been aware of them, have been attempting to implement conservatism throughout our country — politically, culturally, socially.
They have published magazines. Well, they haven’t. They’ve asked for money to publish magazines. They actually don’t know how to create their own income. That’s the amazing thing about them. They’re conservatives and they have to beg people for money. They have to beg Rupert Murdoch to fund the first magazine. Then go beg somebody else at Bloomberg to fund the next magazine. Then they go beg somebody else to fund the big cruise where they’re gonna go have all these conservative spokesmen to come out there and tell people what to think and what to do.
The point is they’re out there positioning themselves as the first line of defense. They’re positioning themselves as the reason conservatism has a chance. They position themselves, these Never Trumper conservative intellectuals position themselves as the reason conservatism has a chance. Now they’ve abandoned conservatism happily. The minute Donald Trump’s elected president, they’re out of there. They’re bye-bye.
And as Trump implements issue after issue after issue that they supposedly devoted their lives to, they hate Trump. So what is it they hate? Do they hate his personality? Do they hate the fact that they think he’s low class and lowbrow, or do they hate the results that he’s getting ’cause that is the real question. And I’ll tell you why I want to focus on this.
So far today we have three vaccines and numerous therapies approved for a virus that 99% of the world had no idea about this time last year. In nine months the United States of America, charged by Operation Warp Speed — that’s President Trump’s operation to get a vaccine — has saved the world. Not only with the cures to the virus, but with ventilators, with masks, protections, PPE, all of this sent to every corner of the world because Trump retooled some of our factories to stock the world with lifesaving tools.
What is there to hate about that? This is the likes of which we have never seen. We’ve not seen this kind of ramping up with this kind of result. It’s overwhelming what the United States of America has pulled off here. Now, I mean we revamped in World War II, but not in nine months. What we are seeing here in the coming to fruition of these vaccines and the retooling to manufacture ventilators to handle everything the world needs, this is American Greatness. This is Making America Great Again on display. This is America. Out of our goodness, out of our innovation, saving the world yet again.
And yet Trump is hated by people in his own party. What do they hate? Do they hate these results or do they hate that he tweets? Do they hate his hair? Do they hate the way he speaks? Do they hate the fact that they think he’s low class and lowbrow? What do they hate? What are the contributions so far on getting rid of this virus from Germany? What are the contributions from France? What are the contributions from Italy?
No, no. I’m not trying to be mean to these nations. I’m just asking you. Do we have a vaccine candidate from Germany, France, Italy? Do we have the redoing of those economies to manufacture lifesaving ventilators from outset of the pandemic? What contribution do we have from the ChiComs? The only contribution from China has been the actual distribution of the virus.
That’s right. The ChiComs made sure the virus was distributed all over the world. That’s all they’ve done, except in China. They stopped it just outside Wuhan. Isn’t that amazing how they were able to do that? The ChiComs made sure that their own country wasn’t infected but the rest of the world was.
The point is that no one else did what we did, and that required a leader, something the world and our country is sorely lacking these days. You want to talk about foreign policy? Trump has dramatically changed foreign policy in four years. It is nothing like it was when he walked into office in 2017. That old foreign policy of Obama, George W. Bush, it’s dead. Trump has reset the world stage.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Here’s Patty in Palm Coast, Florida, just up the way here a couple, three hours. Great to have you on the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: Hello, Rush. I just want you to know that there are millions of us out here that will never give up. We are for Trump from now to the very end. We are not giving up. We pray for him. We pray for you. We pray for the families of our president and yours. We will never give up. We are Trumpers millions. We will never give up.
RUSH: I appreciate that, and I know it.
CALLER: Thank you.
RUSH: You’re more than welcome. I know it. I know nobody’s gonna give up. (sigh) I know there are a lot of people that aren’t gonna give up. Let’s put this that way. Let me go back. I want to finish my thought here on the Never Trumpers, ’cause it really… Folks, this question is… I know the answer. I’ve given the answer on this broadcast countless times.
They’re jealous! They are just jealous. They are envious as they can be. Trump has rendered them irrelevant. All of the donations they asked for meant nothing. All the money they were given accomplished nothing. All the magazines they started accomplished nothing.
All the think tanks that they impaneled and all the cruises they went on and all the guests they had come speak and all the people they charged money to go on the cruises meant nothing. It was a scam, in a way. Although the Never Trumpers were promising they were the ones to get it done. They were the ones that were going to see to it that mainstream conservatism would be implemented into mainstream American politics.
They were the ones to do it. So they kept asking for money, kept asking for donations, kept starting new publications when their currents ones went broke. They started new think tanks. They found new tubs to do their cruises on. The one thing that never happened… They kept asking you for money, and you kept sending them money.
But the one thing that never happened was conservative policies did not find their way implemented into America’s lifeblood, even during Republican presidential administrations like George W. Bush. Some, but not amazingly much. And then here comes Donald Trump with not an intellectual brain in his cranium, not an intellectual cell in his brain. Just a standard-issue, real guy.
Somebody who believes in the decency and the greatness of America and wants to relight it and ignite it and does. And all of the issues — many, many of the issues — that the Never Trumpers had devoted their lives to have now been implemented, and they hate the guy who did it. They hated him before he succeeded doing it. They hated him before he succeeded in implementing these conservative ideas.
Now, the hate is largely rooted in jealousy because he did it. He succeeded. He rendered them — in front of the world — irrelevant. They’re not needed. They never were. Trump did it. These guys devoted… Well, I’ve been doing this for 30 years. In the entire 30 years, the Never Trumpers have been out there as conservative intellectuals pursuing this agenda.
It never gets implemented.
Trump comes in and inside of two years, 90% of it is done. But it’s really a fundamental question, and it doesn’t stop with just the conservative agenda. Trump has truly and dramatically changed American foreign policy in four years. It is nothing like it was when he walked into the Oval Office in 2017. The old Republican foreign policy’s dead.
Trump has reset the world stage. It’s… Folks, it’s incredible. The Middle East alone. Europe, NATO alone. Let’s remember. Let’s look back. When Trump came to office, Russia was taking Crimea and Ukraine for itself. And we, under the auspices of Barack Obama, were ignoring treaty promises we had made. One of them was big. We had demanded that Ukraine disarm in exchange for us defending them if they were attacked.
And here comes Vladimir Putin attacking, and we did not defend them, and they were powerless to defend themselves because they had disarmed on our (i.e., Obama’s) demand. Obama and his gaggle of idiots were very willing to let that happen, very willing to let Putin take Crimea and Ukraine. Have you heard since Trump was inaugurated of any aggressive peep from Russia?
Have you seen Russia attempt to commandeer or conquer any other country in their sphere like they so easily did when Obama was president? No, you haven’t. You haven’t seen Vladimir Putin or Russia make move one on any country in their sphere, not since Trump was inaugurated. Now, you hear a lot of laughable lies and made-up stories about ’em, but nothing that has proven true in four years.
On terrorism! Trump has killed most of these guys. Did you know that just last week, the Mossad killed the number two guy in Al-Qaeda in Iran? In Iran! Israel has three peace deals and is recognized by three Arab nations. Did you know that the little secret of trade deals is that Canada is paying for the wall on the southern border through the tariffs they are paying as a result of the USMCA?
Did you know that? You could say it, you could say Canada is paying for the wall. Did you miss that story? You probably did. Caravans have stopped, illegal immigration’s down, caravans have stopped. The main issue in 2016’s a nonissue in 2020. You know, Trump even during his rallies, he undersold how he had killed the world’s number one terrorist. He would say, “Soleimani is dead. Soleimani is dead.” I guess it was on the prompter. Who is Soleimani?
Let me tell you, Soleimani is Qassem Soleimani. Some people pronounce the name Qassim. It’s Qassem Soleimani. He was the grand pooh-bah of all Iranian terrorism. He was the architect, he was the planner, the state planner. Taking him out was like taking out bin Laden. It was huge to get rid of Qassem Soleimani. The Iranians still have not recovered from it.
So what is it actually that you hate, Drive-Bys, Democrats? Never Trumpers, what exactly is it? No other president would have stared down the opposition and appointed three conservative Supreme Court justices. None. Every other Republican president would have given the Democrats one just to buy peace. No other president would have or could have done Operation Warp Speed. Getting a vaccine up in less than a year when fact-checkers said it would take a miracle.
No other president would have even tried to build a wall. No other president would have looked at the Middle East and thought, “I can fix that.” No other president would have torn up NAFTA, pushed back against the ChiComs, told NATO it was time to put up or shut up. What is it they actually hate about the guy?
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Biden’s plan to tax gun owners. Shouldn’t be surprised about that.
Okay. David Horowitz and “Fighting Words.” “By now,” he begins, “it should be obvious — even to conservatives — that we are in a war. It is a conflict that began nearly fifty years ago when the street revolutionaries of the Sixties joined the Democrat Party. Their immediate goal was to help the communist enemy win the war in Vietnam, but they stayed” in the Democrat Party “to expand their influence in the Democrat Party and create the radical force that confronts us today.
“The war that today’s Democrats are engaged in reflects the values and methods of those radicals. It is a war against us — against individual freedom, against America’s constitutional order, and against the capitalist engine of our prosperity. Democrat radicals know what they want and where they are going. As a result, they are tactically and organizationally years ahead of patriotic Americans who are only beginning to realize they are in a war.”
That is so true, and do you realize that’s the primary problem? There aren’t enough people that realize we’re in a war, and guess who’s at the top of the list? Establishment, elected Republicans who think there’s no crisis. It’s been the problem for the last 10 years! They do not believe there’s a crisis. They do not believe we’re in a war.
They laugh at us when we point this out — and some average, ordinary Americans don’t realize we’re in a war. They don’t want to think we’re in a war. “The Democrats’ plan to steal the 2020 election was hatched many years ago when Democrats launched their first attacks on Voter I.D.s, and then every effort to secure the integrity of the electoral system.
“Those attacks metastasized into an all-out assault on Election Day itself with early- and late-voting grace periods, and a flood of 92 million mail-in ballots, hundreds of thousands of which were delivered in the middle of the night to be counted behind the backs of Republican observers after Election Day had passed.”
Don’t tell me there wasn’t any fraud!
Don’t tell me there weren’t any tricks played here.
“The result of these efforts is that Election Day no longer really exists as a day when the votes are cast and counted,” and that right there is another opening for fraud. There used to be Election Day. You would go vote; then you’d tune in at 5 o’clock to see that the exit polls were lying to you, and then you’d watch the count — and by midnight, you’d know who won.
Even in 1960, by midnight we knew who won. Even in 2016, by 2 a.m. we knew who won. Now they tell us, “There’s no way we’re gonna know on election night who won,” and we accept it? We need to get back to Election Day. “But, Rush! But, Rush! COVID-19!” Don’t care. We need to get back to Election Day, when votes were cast and counted.
“This is a fact that offers generous opportunities for the election saboteurs to do their work. Those saboteurs’ opportunities were greatly enhanced this year with the installation in battleground states of voting machines specifically designed to calculate how many votes were required to steal an election and then to switch ballots already cast and deliver them to the chosen party.”
Don’t tell me there wasn’t fraud! “Mail-in ballots were indispensable to the realization of this plan. … I will not dwell at length on the years it took the Republican Party, and American patriots, to recognize what the Democrat Party had become or the threat it posed to our country as an enemy within. Suffice it to say that Republicans can still be heard referring to Democrats as ‘liberals’ when it is obvious even to them that there is nothing liberal about their principles or methods.
“They are vindictive bigots who are actively destroying the First Amendment in our universities, on the Internet and in our once but no longer free press. Suffice it to note that while Democrats accuse Republicans including the president of being racists and traitors, the response of Republican leaders is this: ‘Oh, the Democrats are just playing politics.'” They’re just playing the race card.
They refuse to recognize we’re in a war.
They refuse to recognize we’re in the middle of a crisis.
“This is not ‘playing’ people. It is war. They are trying to kill us politically, and we need to respond accordingly, to fight fire with fire. Today’s Democrat Party is a party of character assassins and racists. Republicans know this but are [afraid] to say it. That is how a pathological liar and corrupt political whore like Joe Biden can accuse the choice of 73 million Americans of being a white supremacist and also murdering 220,000 coronavirus patients,” which is what Biden has done!
“That’s why Biden and his gunslingers can do so with no consequences — without so much as a wrist slap — from ‘moderates’ and independents, who know better. The Democrats’ ability to intimidate well-meaning Americans is that great. Is this too blanket a condemnation?”
Well, let me ask: “Where, then, is the Democrat who was outraged by the four-year Russia collusion hoax and the failed coup and impeachment attempts — all of which accused the president, without a shred of evidence, of treason?” Where was one Democrat who didn’t like it? “Where was the Democrat who dissented from the public lynching of an exemplary public servant, Justice Brett Kavanaugh, over an incident that never happened 37 years ago at a time when he was a high school kid?”
Where is the Democrat condemning that?
“Where is the Democrat who has condemned the violent street criminals of Antifa and Black Lives Matter who got away with conducting the most destructive civic insurrection in American history, orchestrating mayhem and disrespect for the law that led to the murders of scores of people who happen to have been mainly black?” Where is one Democrat condemning any of this?
“What follows is a basic vocabulary for understanding the political war that has engulfed us. When it is used by enough Americans who love their country, it will cancel the surreal universe that Democrats’ lies have imposed on us, and the war will be on its way to being won.” But until this happens, it won’t be. Democrats are not democrats.” They’re not democratic, they’re “not democrats; they are totalitarians.
“They have declared war on the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, the Electoral College, the Senate, the Supreme Court, the election system, and the idea of civil order. They have called for the Republican President of the United States to be de-platformed and jailed. Their obvious goal is a one-party state that criminalizes dissent.” That is key to understand. Their obvious goal, one party state that criminalizes dissent.
“To them, support for such basic necessities as borders and law enforcement are racist. If you oppose their efforts to legalize infanticide, they will condemn you as enemies of women, and if you make videos of their confessions to selling body parts of murdered infants, they will — like Kamala Harris — throw you in jail. Progressives are not progressive; they are reactionaries. They are out to abolish liberal value systems and create a status hierarchy where race, gender, and sexual orientation define and confine you to an unalterable place in their new social order. If you are white or male or heterosexual or religious — Justice Kavanaugh was all four — you are guilty before the fact.”