Carl Bernstein’s List of 21 Trump-Hating Republicans

RUSH: Here is Linda in Daytona Beach, Florida. You’re next on the EIB Network. Great to have you. Hello.
CALLER: Happy Thanksgiving, Rush.
RUSH: Thank you. Thank you very much.
CALLER: I’m thankful you’re still doing the show.
RUSH: I appreciate that. Thank you very much for calling.
CALLER: Anyhow, I’ll get to the points real quickly. I was wondering where AG Barr — the great AG Barr — and the corrupt FBI are. Aren’t these illegal votes a federal crime, and why aren’t the Feds in on this? And if the Republicans who rode Trump’s coattails to the win don’t help Trump and stand up for him — or if they work with the Democrat communists — I will not only not vote for that Republican. I will vote for the Democrat running against him. It’s the only way to primary these people out, I think.
RUSH: You would actually vote for some…? You’d vote for a Democrat?
CALLER: How are we gonna frighten these Republicans into doing the right thing like Trump has been doing?
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: There are some who were doing it and some who aren’t.
RUSH: Yeah, I… (sigh) I share your frustration over the lack of support that Trump has received. In fact, in fact, let me… I’ve got a story in the Stack. Let me get to the right stack. You’ve probably heard about this. This idiot, Carl Bernstein… Oh, I’ve got this Pennsylvania governor. I’m telling you: These Democrat governors are going power mad. Wait ’til you hear what’s going on in Pennsylvania, if you haven’t already.
Let me find this thing from Carl Bernstein. Here it is: “Carl Bernstein names 21 Republican senators who have ‘privately’ expressed ‘extreme contempt’ for Trump,” and he’s now calling out these 21 Republican senators and demanding that they go public with it, rather than just tell him. The list includes Mitt Romney, Marco Rubio, Florida senator Rick Scott — let’s see — Pat Roberts, Lamar Alexander, Richard Shelby, and a bunch of others, 21 in total. Here we go.
The 21 senators who’ve privately expressed their disdain to Carl Bernstein for Trump are Rob Portman, Ohio; Lamar Alexander; Ben Sasse (Sasse, we knew); Roy Blunt, Missouri; Susan Collins; Lisa Murkowski; John Cornyn of Texas; John Thune; Mitt Romney; Tim Scott, South Carolina; Rick Scott; Rubio; Grassley; Richard Burr; Pat Toomey; Martha McSally; Richard Shelby…
There’s a bunch of them, and Bernstein says he’s “not violating any pledge of journalistic confidentially” in reporting this, and he wants them to go public. He says that they have privately over the years expressed their total contempt for Trump. I’m… (interruption) “How is it any different than outing…?” (interruption) Well, I have to tell you, because these people have got it…
Bernstein and his ilk have got it so in for Trump, they’re not gonna be satisfied until Trump is dead. And they think they have contributed to his demise via dispiriting him, depressing him. I mean, these people are literally sick. But the point here, folks, is that Trump basically has been — it’s phenomenal what he’s done because he basically has been a one-man show. You can count the number of House Republicans that you could rely on. Devin Nunes, Jim Jordan. Now I’m gonna leave some out. There’s Matt Gaetz out of Florida. There’s a bunch of good ones. Ron DeSantis, the governor of Florida.
But Trump has accomplished what he accomplished basically as a one-man show with occasionally some Republican support. But the deep state is properly named. It’s deep. And it is cronyism extraordinaire. And the simple fact of the matter is that the vast majority of Republicans do not want the deep state disbanded.
I don’t care what they said. I don’t care how they attempted to make you think that they were on the same page as Trump in that regard. They don’t. They like their place in it. Even though their place is primarily as losers with honor. It’s a very frustrating thing. It’s amazing what Donald Trump was able to accomplish, how much he was able to accomplish without a broad-based support from within his own party. It really is phenomenal when you stop and think about it.