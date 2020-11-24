Mattis Advises Biden to Take “America First” Out of National Security

RUSH: Mad Dog Mattis, secretary of defense for a time during the Trump administration, wrote an op-ed in the deep state’s official foreign affairs publication called Foreign Affairs. He said he hopes that Joe Biden will, quote, “take ‘America first’ out of the U.S. national security strategy,” which confirms that Mattis is a globalist first, not an American first, and should have never been defense secretary.
He’s a general. Can’t change that. But, see, it’s this kind of thinking that seems to have made a lot of our so-called military leaders turn on Trump. I mean, this is absurd. He says he hopes Biden “will take ‘America first’ out of U.S. national security….” What in the world? Look at series of achievements and accomplishments of the Trump administration as a result of America first.
That’s what these people oppose! They oppose American greatness. They oppose America first. What in the world is wrong with America first? It doesn’t mean we slough everybody else off. It doesn’t mean we disrespect anybody else. It means that everybody else benefits from a stronger America. The world does not benefit from a be weakened America.
The world does not benefit from an America that gets watered down and diluted and is nothing special. The world doesn’t benefit from that. That’s what these guys all want. The globalists are demanding globalism, and what has to happen for globalism to succeed? The United States has to be cut down to size. You have to get rid of superpowers, essentially, or you have to have more than one so that there is “balance.”
So that there is some way to limit the bad, dangerous tendencies of the United States. This is what the American people voted for, but I don’t believe they knew it; that’s the problem. I don’t. Maybe they did. Look, I know that a certain number of Democrats did; don’t misunderstand. I know the Democrat Party, as constituted, has a whole bunch of anti-American types in it. But they’re not anywhere near majority of this was country.
Twitter is not America; it’s not even close. Facebook is not America; it’s not even close. Zuckerberg and his gang had to work really hard to do what they did to this election into Biden’s camp. But this idea that Biden should take America first out of national security? It’s one thing to take America first out of economic matters. It’s another thing to take America first out of national security!
How in the hell can you oppose America first in terms of national security? What’s the point of the United States government? “Former defense secretary James [“Mad Dog”] Mattis said in an op-ed on Monday,” that would be yesterday, for those of you in Rio Linda, “that he hopes Biden will take ‘America first’ out of the national security strategy for his incoming [regime]. Mattis wrote the op-ed titled, ‘Defense in Depth’ for Foreign Affairs magazine.”
There are three other authors on the piece. He says, “In January, when President Joe Biden and his national security team begin to reevaluate U.S. foreign policy, we hope they will quickly revise the national security strategy to eliminate ‘America first’ from its contents, restoring in its place the commitment to cooperative security that has served the United States so well for decades.” BS.
“Cooperative security” made us put ourselves second and third and fourth and fifth, by design. That is exactly what happened during the Obama administration. That was its purpose, and these people loved it. For whatever sick reason, these people loved the devaluation of the United States of America. They loved the devaluation of the United States as a superpower, as an economic power, as a military power — and for what?
Guilt? Why does the United States need to be punished? Why does the United States need…? I mean, in our natural existence because of capitalism and freedom and liberty and our Constitution, we are the strongest, the greatest, the most powerful — militarily and economically — nation ever to exist. Why in the world is that bad?
Why in the world would you purposely want to evolve strategies, policies that would punish the United States for its greatness? What in the world do you hope to accomplish? Well, the answer to that is globalism — and globalism ultimately means a world without borders, for one thing, and it means a world without nation states. Do not doubt me on this. These people believe that nation states represent a huge problem to the concept of global governance.