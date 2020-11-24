The Trump Legal Team Says They Still Have a Case

RUSH: Jenna Ellis on the Trump legal team tweeted just moments ago, a half hour ago. She said, “All this media chatter of Joe Biden picking his cabinet is like fantasy football. Meaningless in the real game.” She is insistent that their legal case is going to prove, and that’s what this tweet indicates. The president tweeted also today: “Poll: 79 Percent of Trump Voters Believe ‘Election Was Stolen’ …
“They are 100% correct, but we are fighting hard. Our big lawsuit, which spells out in great detail all of the ballot fraud and more, will soon be filled. RIGGED ELECTION!” That’s President Trump’s tweet today. Let’s grab audio sound bite number 6. Rudy Giuliani. He was on Lou Dobbs Tonight last night on the Fox Business Channel. Question: “What’s the reason for the split between Sidney Powell and Giuliani and the rest of you guys?”
GIULIANI: It’s because we’re pursuing two different theories. Our theory of the case to get to the Supreme Court is, basically, misconduct of the election by state officials in at least five or six different states. They had these mail ballots, which I think was always part of the plan. They always cheated somewhat with absentee ballots.
But, for example, they only had 40 or 50,000 absentee ballots four years ago in Pennsylvania. This time they had 2.6 million. That’s like letting a couple of thieves free all night in Tiffany, and we have evidence. The evidence has been presented, and the media lies that we have no evidence. They’re just too lazy to read our 100 affidavits.
RUSH: And he says there is still time. Lou Dobbs said, “Here we are three weeks from the election. How much flexibility do you have? How urgent are those deadlines that are approaching?”
GIULIANI: There isn’t a lot of time, but there’s time, and the fact is that the facts are there. We just need to get them before a trier of fact or before a court that will be fair and will listen to them. The court in Pennsylvania cut it off without listening to a single fact, and I don’t know how the judge could have concluded that the facts aren’t substantial when they haven’t even been presented yet. Unfortunately, we haven’t yet gotten a fair decision. We will. We gotta a little patient. One fair decision, one good hearing and this will turn all around.
RUSH: So as you hear, they’re insistent they have a case. The case is waiting to be made. They just need a fair judge, a fair hearing, and once the evidence is heard — after it has been fairly presented — then, you know, all hell is gonna break loose. Nearly two-thirds of Trump voters refuse to accept the result. Seventy-nine percent do believe the election was stolen. If that’s the case, then Biden does not have any kind of a mandate at all.
RUSH: I want to go back to this poll that the president cited in his tweet today, 79% of Trump voters believe the election was stolen. Trump says they are a hundred percent correct. He says we’re fighting hard. So if you listen to the president, you listen to Giuliani, you listen to Jenna Ellis, they’re still proceeding on the basis that the election was stolen and fraudulent, and they’re trying to overturn it.
And it’s obvious now that their route to do this is the Supreme Court. That’s what they’re doing. That’s how they’re trying to do this. They’re trying to find a direct way to the Supreme Court. And one of the ways of doing that is having all these requests for hearings denied which then opens up the avenue for appeal. The ultimate appeal is to the Supreme Court.
It’s clear that’s the strategy that they’re trying to main line and speed it up because they think — well, they want to fast track that because the Supreme Court is where the ultimate decision is gonna be made anyway, so let’s just go there. And that is apparently the theory or the strategery that is being employed here.
But I want to share with you some highlights from this poll. This poll is conducted by Politico. It’s the 2020 voter priority survey. And the results show that a bunch of Trump voters believe the election results are not valid and that illegal voting and fraud took place during the election. I don’t think there’s any question about this. This is what’s so damn frustrating. There isn’t any question about it.
Go back here to this Rudy sound bite: 450,000 absentee ballots in Pennsylvania four years ago, 2.6 million absentee ballots in this election. And I don’t think that covers mail-in ballots. It may, I’m not exactly sure. But it’s like I said yesterday. Folks, if we’re gonna salvage the integrity of our electoral system, we’ve got to do some drastic things.
We have got to go back to the concept of there is an Election Day. We vote on Election Day, plus you have absentees. We’ve always had absentees. There’s nothing abnormal about absentees. You have to show an ID to get an absentee ballot. You don’t for a mail-in ballot. We need to scrub this mail-in stuff and we need to scrub the early voting and all this other stuff. And we need to have an Election Day where people go vote and they watch television that night, and we find out who won.
We’ve done this for decades in this country. The idea now that we can’t find out who won on Election Day, on election night, is frankly absurd. It’s an excuse, and it is a recipe for fraud. And I knew that it was gonna happen when I kept hearing the Democrats say, “There’s no way we’re gonna know who won on election night.” And, by golly, we didn’t, did we? Not officially. Why? Why’d it take so long to count? Why’d they stop counting the votes in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin? ‘Cause we know why.
They stopped counting the votes in 2016 as well. About midnight there was an hour and a half that went by where they are panicking on the Hillary side trying to find votes. They couldn’t find them. Trump was declared the winner because they had not greased the cheating skids in 2016. They thought they were gonna win in a landslide. They were caught totally unprepared. That wasn’t gonna happen to them this time. They were totally prepared this time.
But the idea that this country cannot have an election and count the votes and announce the winner on the same day is, frankly, absurd. And these people telling us — remember what they said? Democrats were telling other Democrats, “Don’t panic. On election night, it may look like Trump has won in a landslide, but don’t panic, because we’ll not have counted the mail-in ballots yet. We won’t count the mail-in ballots until maybe six days later. Really? Why?
So all of this is not so much about doing what they’re doing to get the Trump the White House or keep him there, although that would be great. But the purpose is the electoral integrity of elections in this country. We have to maintain this. If this standard is allowed to go unchallenged and there isn’t an election down the road that anybody’s gonna trust, and they may be justified in not trusting it.
Here’s some other polling data here. “Nearly two-thirds of Trump voters do not accept the result. This level of distrust is unprecedented. Joe Biden’s been declared winner. Do you accept the result? 97% of Biden voters accept; 38% of Trump voters do. Eighty-three percent of Trump voters believe the media is the enemy of the people. Eighty-one percent of Republican voters have less respect for Democrats than they did four years ago. The survey was 1,500 voters online November 10 through November 19.”
RUSH: Here’s Jim in Belmar, New Jersey, as we stick with the phones. Great to have you, Jim. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, Rush.
RUSH: Hey!
CALLER: What’s going in front of the Supreme Court is more — is bigger — than just who’s gonna be president. If they rule against Trump, they’re basically allowing fraud in the election, and basically what are we going —
RUSH: Well, now, wait a minute. Wait. I —
CALLER: Go ahead.
RUSH: They gotta prove it. Now, what you say is true. If they rule against Trump, they’re basically allowing fraud. It’s up to the Trump legal team to prove that fraud. They’ve got to show it.
CALLER: Well, if Trump brought that message to the people and presented his case to us — ’cause Pennsylvania Supreme Court saw it and said, “Hey, there’s not any fraud there.” But I would like to decide for myself. I’ve known a lot of lawyers, and our opinions didn’t exactly match on a lot of things.
RUSH: What…? Whose opinions don’t match in a lot of things? You and other lawyers?
CALLER: When I’m talking to lawyers. The lawyers tell me how the law really works. Even though I read it, it’s completely different than what he’s telling me how it works.
RUSH: Oh.
CALLER: And real quick, I just… If we do not win this, and I have a hard time trusting the elections going forward, I want to know your opinion of what recourse we have going forward.
RUSH: Well, I have been on this message or case since the election was over, and this effort to uncover the fraud, I’ve said, it must be a thousand times, “We have to get to the bottom of this to protect the integrity of future American elections. That’s what this is about.” It’s not, first and foremost, making sure that Donald Trump is kept in the White House.
That would be great. Don’t misunderstand. The point here, though, is the Constitution and the integrity of the American electoral system. If it is not upheld, if it is not maintained, then no election going forward is going to be trusted. And if that’s the case, then we don’t have an electable system, pure and simple. It’s crucial that this get decided. It’s crucial that this be adjudicated in the right way. No question about it.
That’s been my primary point since all this began.