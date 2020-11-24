Trump Celebrates Dow 30,000

RUSH: The Dow Jones Industrial Average has hit 30,000 — first time ever — as predicted by Trump before the coronavirus. He predicted we would hit 30,000 in the recovery from the virus. Now, the Drive-Bys are saying that we’ve hit 30,000 because the markets are so excited that we are going to transition to Plugs. I don’t quite think that’s it. The president came out, spoke to reporters about the stock market just mere moments ago.
THE PRESIDENT: I’m very thrilled with what’s happened on the vaccine front. That’s been absolutely incredible. Nothing like that has ever happened medically, and I think people are acknowledging that and it’s having a big effect. But the stock market’s just broken 30,000. Never been broken, that number. That’s a sacred number, 30,000.
Nobody thought they’d ever see it. That’s the ninth time since the beginning of 2020, and it’s the 48th time that we’ve broken records during the Trump administration, and I just want to congratulate all the people within the administration that worked so hard. And most importantly, I want to congratulate the people of our country, because there are no people like you. Thank you very much.
RUSH: President Trump acknowledging the Dow Jones Industrial Average surpassing the magical 30,000 mark — never been done before — and claiming that it is related to the vaccine. No question that that would be a factor.