Guest Host Ken Matthews
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
- NRO: Walter Williams, R.I.P.
- NY Times: Our Democracy’s Near-Death Experience -Susan Rice
- NY Post: Trump teases 2024 run at White House Christmas party
- Washington Post: Biden to kill Trump immigration restrictions, bu new border crisis looms
- Washington Post: Trump fired me for saying this, but I’ll say it again: The election wasn’t rigged
- Reuters: Biden will carry Georgia after second recount: secretary of state
- NY Times: ‘It Has to Stop’: Georgia Election Official Lashes Trump
- Washington Post: Employers start preparing for the coronavirus vaccine with a question: Can we require it?
- LA Times: LA County shatters daily coronavirus record as infections reach alarming levels
- Reuters: U.S. private payrolls miss expectations in November: ADP
- Reuters: Biden to meet with U.S. workers hit by pandemic, says Congress must act
- AP: Biden: I won’t immediately lift China tariffs
- Reuters: Some Republican states would fight forced utility emissions cuts under Biden climate agenda
- AP: U.N. Says Warmer world in 2020 busted weather records, hurt people
- AP: Disputing Trump, Barr says no widespread election fraud
- Fox News: Upstate NY congressional race in doubt after 55 uncounted ballots found
- BizPac Review: Dominion IT contractor tells state senate she witnessed ‘complete fraud’ in Detroit
- BizPac Review: Sidney Powell says witnesses need protections over threats, claims one ‘beaten up’ and hospitalized
- BizPac Review: Whistleblower witnessed xeroxed-looking copies of pro-Biden military ballot put into system, batches counted 8-10 times
- Fox News: Whistleblowers share firsthand accounts of election irregularities: ‘I couldn’t go to my grave knowing’
- Gateway Pundit: Gwinnet County Admits Dominion Employee Took Data from Election Management System and Filtered it on Laptop, Which Is Against the Rules
- BizPac Review: USPS whistleblower says he drove ‘complete ballots’ from NY to Pennsylvania: ‘This made no sense to me’
- The Hill: Krebs doubles down after threat: ‘2020 election was most secure in U.S. history’
Ken Matthews filled in for Rush. Check out Ken’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
It is true apparently. Dr Walter Williams has passed.
One of our most beloved guest hosts. Dear friend. Patriot. Teacher. Defender of Liberty.
What a loss. Heartbroken.
— Bo Snerdley (@BoSnerdley) December 2, 2020
- Climate Depot: Economist Dr. Walter Williams RIP: Freedom’s greatest defender – ‘Capitalism made it possible to become wealthy by serving your fellow man’
- Gateway Pundit: Col. Waldron Confirms U.S. Has a Copy of the Election Night Data ‘Traffic and Packets’ Sent Overseas to Frankfurt
- Fox News: MSNBC’s Mitchell apologizes for sharing ‘editorial pitch’ after accusing White House of pressuring FDA
- Fox News: Network newscasts skip Barr appointing John Durham as special counsel to investigate origins of Russia probe
- Fox News: Trump says he’ll veto defense bill unless Section 230 is terminated
- Politico: Democrats spend millions to hammer Perdue, Loeffler on controversial stock trades
- BizPac Review: Florida attorney who said he’s moving to Georgia to vote in Senate runoffs now under investigation
- WJBF: Community comes together to rescue stuck kitten
- Politico: Anticipating Senate bottlenecks, Biden races to fill agency jobs
- Politico: Biden backs up Tanden as Republicans attack her tweets
- The Hill: Republican frustration builds over Cabinet picks
- Politico: Federal judge blocks Trump curbs on high-skilled worker visa program