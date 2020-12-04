Would You Blame Donald Trump If He’s Worn Out?

RUSH: Mike in Rancho Mirage, California. Welcome, sir. Glad you called.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. How are you?
RUSH: I’m doing well, sir. Thank you.
CALLER: I’ve been listening to you since, I think, late ’88, if that’s possible. Anyway, what I wanted to say, you’re talking about bombshells, and the media says that there’s no “there” there. So far, it doesn’t look that way because nobody’s out in the street, and I think what needs to happen is Trump needs to have rallies in all these swing states that have been corrupted and get every Trump voter out there, en masse, to show the fact that —
RUSH: I agree. I opened the program with this suggestion, and I even apologized to Trump. It all falls on him. There’s nobody else who can do this, and he must if this is gonna be pulled off —
CALLER: Right.
RUSH: — because they’re gonna need public opinion behind this, Mike.
CALLER: I totally agree, and he’s gotta do that. You know he can still draw crowds, and nobody’s organizing this. And somebody’s got to. And I think he’s the man that must. In every state that is in question, get every Trump voter out at the Capitol so it cannot be ignored —
RUSH: Let me ask you a quick question.
CALLER: — that there’s this huge number of people that feel disenfranchised.
RUSH: Let me ask you a quick question.
CALLER: Sure.
RUSH: Would you blame Trump if he was worn out? ” I don’t care. You know, I’m just… I’m gonna look at 2024. To hell with this,” or not, “To hell with it.” But, you know, “It’s just such a long shot, and I’m sick and tired of the burden all falling on me. So I’ll just look to the future.”
CALLER: Yes, I would —
RUSH: Would you be sympathetic if you found out Trump was looking at it that way — and I don’t know that he is. Don’t misunderstand. I’m just asking.
CALLER: I pray that he’s not, because I think four years from now it’s too late — and not only that, who knows if he’ll be up to it in four years. We know he’s up to it now.
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: And he’s gotta fight. There’s nobody else to do it.
RUSH: You know, and that… (sigh) That is sadly — and I mean sadly — so true, and he set the pace. He was the guy starting with that campaign in 2015 on through 2016 and the election. He was a tour de force. He was a one-man show. He did it all. He didn’t have consultants. He didn’t have advisers. He did it all. And what was his reward? No assistance.
For the first six months, over half the Republicans in the House of Representatives believed that stupid Russian story, thought that he was gonna be impeached or sent packing, thought he was guilty. It took ’em six months to realize it was bogus. It was embarrassing. So he got no assistance on reforming and rewriting Obamacare, which was one of his signature issues.
The point is that Trump has demonstrated he can do it all, and once you do that, well, then your friends and supporters keep demanding that you do it all while they sit on the sidelines. I must tell you, that’s a little frustrating for me, but there’s nothing to do about it. “Yeah, Trump, get out there and do it! Hey, Trump get out there and fix this. Hey, Trump, get out there!
“You need to do rallies! You need to fix this, Trump.” I just wonder if sometimes Trump said, “Why is it all on me?” I don’t know that he has that attitude. I think it’d be very understandable if he did, but I don’t think he does. I just… (drumming fingers) I’m curious. (interruption) Yeah, I know he loves the rallies. I know he’s doing a rally in Georgia, and that’s great. It’s good.
I think he enjoys the limelight, the focus of attention, because he likes achieving things and he knows what’s at stake. He knows what’s at stake in this election in Georgia, these two runoffs. Folks, you should take pause and realize how fortunate we’ve all been to have this guy for these past four years and that he didn’t cave. Do you realize he’s the only Republican in the modern history of American politics who did not cave?
He didn’t even wilt to the usual Democrat media pressure.
He continued to implement his agenda. He continued to try to defy them every time they tried to shut him down and stop him, and he was on effective at it that people are demanding that he keep doing it. It’s one of the… Not pitfalls. But it’s one of the aspects of leadership that if you exhibit it well and you engage in leadership, well, then you’re gonna have a lot of people on the sidelines demanding that you keep doing it.
At any rate, I appreciate the call, as always.