Everyone’s Waiting for Something Big to Happen

RUSH: This is Doreen in St. Georgia, Utah. Hi.
CALLER: Hello?
RUSH: Hello. How are you?
CALLER: Hi. Hi. I am such a fan of you, Rush, and I love watching your show, and I’m 35 years old, and I still remember my mom driving me to preschool or kindergarten, I can’t remember which one it was, and your show coming on and it’s like that classic, da-da-da-da-da-da-da, da-da-da. Anyway I love that song and I love you, and you’re my favorite habit.
RUSH: I’m a habit. I’m a habit. Wow.
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: How about that?
CALLER: And I feel like you’re my political compass too. Anyway, I just loving watching — or listening to you and reading up on things when I do miss a show. But, anyway, I also want to let you know I’ve been fasting and praying for you and hoping that your cancer treatments have been going well.
But, anyway, so last Friday you had several callers come on talking about how there was gonna be some rising up of Trump — or they thought that Trump voters were gonna be rising up. And you said that you just didn’t see that happening. And I think I can explain why you’re not seeing that rising up yet. And I feel like it’s because the election isn’t certified yet. And so I feel like people are still patiently waiting for, like, the truth to come out.
And by patiently waiting, I mean, like we’re praying and daily and hourly, I feel like I’ve been praying more than I have for my country in a really long time. And posting to Facebook about the fraud that we see happening on like a daily basis, things that keep popping up about stories that people are telling and also people like going to the stop the steal rallies —
RUSH: Well, let me jump in here because I’ll tell you I do hear from a lot of people who echo some of what you’re say. You’re saying, well, it hasn’t been certified yet and we’re waiting for the magic bullet, or we’re waiting for this or that before we get into gear. I can’t tell you — I wish I could give you a number — the number of people who tell me, “Rush, the reason why you’re not seeing it is ’cause we know Trump’s got a master plan. Trump is four to five steps ahead of everybody here, Rush. And Trump is gonna unleash the magic bullet at the right time. He’s just setting these people up. There’s gonna be a gigantic sting. Trump is running that sting on ’em right now, Rush. You wait. It’s gonna eventually happen. Trump is gonna unleash what he’s got, gonna embarrass all these people. The victory will be his.”
There are more people than I can count who believe that. Now, if you think that that’s the reason why people are standing mute and not getting into gear — actually, there are some people — now, I don’t know if they may be Trump voters or not, but let me tell you something. Some of these people out in California — this is unprecedented — we got these governors — well, the governor — and a bunch of mayors who are genuinely infringing on people’s rights, such as restaurant owners and the governor is going out and defying his own edict, the mayor is defying his own edict, they’re eating in public, they’re going to restaurants in public, they’re doing everything they’re telling citizens they can’t do.
They are rewarding restaurants and punishing others. And some of these restaurant owners who are being punished have stood up and are starting to protest it. I don’t know whether they’re Trump voters or not, but there are people that are starting to stand up and be heard about things that they consider to be unfair and undemocratic and all that. So there are pockets of this beginning to happen.
Folks, if you weren’t here Friday, what she’s talking about is that I had a lot of people calling that day talking about how fired up Trump people were, not gonna put up with this. I said, where is this? I said, where is all this fired up behavior? Where is all this massive support that’s not gonna put up with it? “Well, Rush, they’re out there. You just wait and see.” So she’s calling to explain that they’re waiting on the election to be certified; they’re waiting for prayers to take hold.
And that’s why I said I’ve got people thinking Trump’s running a sting. “He doesn’t need this, Rush. He doesn’t need this. He’s always three to four steps ahead of these people. You wait. This is gonna be one of the most massive setup jobs you’ve ever seen.” Now, I don’t know how many people, it’s too big for me to count, the numbers of people contacting me or emailing me about this. But I didn’t mean to offend anybody on Friday. I’m just saying, all this massive support, where is it?
My problem is, the left takes to the street when anything happens that they oppose, and they intimidate and they bully and they get things changed. And we don’t do that. And I’ve been often asking, is it ’cause there aren’t enough of us to matter and are we really overwhelmed in numbers now? Have we crossed that 50% threshold and I haven’t noticed it? Are we truly the minority? I know a lot of people think we are. I mean, people on our side, Trump voters who think that we are. At any rate, I’m glad you called out there, Doreen.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: By the way, folks, according to the Washington Post, they are protesting in Michigan, armed protesters alleging voter fraud have surrounded the home of Michigan’s secretary of state. Her name is Jocelyn Benson. Her home is surrounded.
She had, “Just finished wrapping string lights around her home’s portico on Saturday evening and was about to watch ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ with her 4-year-old son when a crowd of protesters marched up carrying American flags and guns. About two dozen protesters chanted ‘Stop the Steal’ and accused,” her, she’s a Democrat, “of ignoring widespread voter fraud,” and so forth.
“She’s decided to completely ignore all of the credible, fraudulent evidence that has been continually pointed out,” demonstrator Genevieve Peters said of Benson. She live-streamed the protest in Detroit on Facebook. So there is evidence of some protests taking place out there.