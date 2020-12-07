Losers Don’t Draw Crowds Like Trump Did in Georgia

RUSH: Let me ask you a question. How many people show up at an airport — an airport — to see the losing Super Bowl team return or the losing World Series team to return after a loss? Doesn’t happen. I mean, sometimes in a relatively small market you may have 200 people show up at two in the morning when the losing team gets home. But there’s no parade for the losing team, and there’s no welcome committee at the airport when the losing team, Super Bowl or World Series shows up. Nobody shows up to greet losers. It’s not a put-down. It’s just a honest observation of our culture.
So, in light of that, thousands and thousands showed up to see and hear Donald Trump in Georgia. And I know he’s still president. But the reason these people showed up is because they know that he was cheated. And, by the way, I say that without any reservation, my friends. I’m not dribbling around it here just trying to stay on your good side. I say that without reservation. There is no doubt in my mind, there hasn’t been any doubt in my mind since election night when they stopped the counting, when all of these five states stopped the counting at the identical same time or close to it.
And there were a couple other things that perplexed me. I could never come to grips with the fact that Biden got all these votes when he never campaigned. He never demonstrated that kind of popularity. And where was that popularity manifested in terms of votes? Why, magically in a bunch of swing states, in specific counties in swing states, or precincts. So I’ve had my doubts and curiosity about this since early on. Some people have done some research and actually confirmed — well, not — hard to confirm, but they have buttressed that particular point of view.
You know, Trump supporters are not tired of winning by any stretch of the imagination. They are tired of losers. Losers sell the country out. Losers surrender to bullies. Losers do not fight for their country. And Trump is not a loser. He is a winner. He is a relentless fighter. I want to play an audio sound bite for you, actually two. This is Thomas “Loopy” Friedman, the New York Times. Thomas “Loopy” Friedman is pretty much admitting that he hates Donald Trump here. He doesn’t come right out and say it, I don’t think. Well, he comes close to it. It’s the second bite of these two that I want you to hear, but you gotta hear the first one to put them all in context, so here we go.
FRIEDMAN: I actually asked for it. We are really lucky, I think, to have a president who’s just really hard to hate, at a time when our politics is so infused with hate. And that’s one of the things that I think is gonna do him and the country well, I hope, in the coming months.
RUSH: Joe Biden, really hard to hate. But we’re supposed to assume that Trump is easy to hate and it’s good to get rid of somebody that is easy to hate. I thought hatred, Mr. Friedman, was a fault. I thought it was a defect. Like we conservatives are always accused of hating. And that’s said to be something wrong with us. Hatred, bigotry, racism, sexism, homophobia. And now you come along and say that now all of a sudden it’s the fault of somebody for making you hate them. Isn’t it convenient that that works out so well for you?
So when you hate somebody, it’s easy, blame them. If we supposedly hate — we can’t even prove we hate anybody, but you accuse us of hating somebody, it’s our problem. We are bigots. We are racist. You come along and you admit practically that you hate Donald Trump, and it’s his problem. How does that work, really? Well, it works with everything else you leftists are doing. You exonerate and exempt yourselves from virtually every misbehavior, every act of wanton hatred that you engage in, you exempt yourselves.
There’s no question you hate us. No question you hate Trump. There’s no question you hate anybody that disagrees with you. But now it’s our problem, not yours. Now all of a sudden the person who has and harbors the hatred is gonna be saved because the reason for the hatred is leaving. Yes. Donald Trump is leaving. And it’s just really hard to hate Biden. That’s another setup, folks. Here’s the second bite. This is the one the first bite sets up.
FRIEDMAN: I pray to God I never, ever, ever have to write another column about Donald Trump again. Jim Baker used to say, how do you know you’re out of power in Washington? It’s when your limousine is yellow and your driver speaks Farsi. And I will tell you, Donald Trump will not be the same Donald Trump when his limousine is yellow, when he’s hailing a cab, and his driver speaks Farsi. And he knows that more than anyone.
RUSH: The problem with that, Mr. Friedman, is that Trump’s limousine – he’s got a bunch of them, and they’re not yellow, and I don’t know what’s wrong with a driver that speaks Farsi. You guys are the open borders crowd. You guys are the ones say we shouldn’t be judgmental on this. Now you’re saying that speaking Farsi is a sign of being low rent, being on the small, short side of our culture? Look at the bigotry this guy openly touts. Look at the racism this guy openly promotes. But he is a savior, he is considered a brilliant leftist, a brilliant columnist for the New York Times.
Donald Trump is not ever going to feel like a loser. And what is this — why is it so hard to write a column about Donald Trump? You’re a journalist. You’re supposed to be immune to these kinds of feelings of hatred that — oh, I’m sorry. It’s Trump’s fault that you hate him. See how easy this works? Anyway, it’s just mind-boggling the double standards, the hypocrisy that these people set up to exempt themselves. But I have to tell you this rally — let’s go to audio sound bite number 1A. I want everybody to remember, this is November 23rd, me, on this program.
RUSH ARCHIVE: I don’t know about you, but I’d kind of like to see President Trump in Georgia. I’d like to see some rallies. I’m not alone in this. We got two Senate seats that are very crucial, the runoffs, Perdue and Loeffler. We got get these seats secured. Otherwise the left is gonna be able to — well, they’re not gonna be stoppable.
RUSH: Right. And so this was acted upon. Trump did the rally on Saturday night. Here’s what I said about it this last Friday.
RUSH ARCHIVE: You all know what’s coming if we lose the Senate. They’re gonna take the occasion of that loss to totally dump on Trump and blame him for it. And when Trump gets blamed for it, guess what else gets blamed for it? The Trump agenda. MAGA. And this will be their effort to do away with it once and for all. They would love nothing more than to be able to blame the MAGA agenda for the Trump loss of the White House and the Trump loss in Georgia.
This is why I say that it’s incumbent on Trump to do everything he can to help these two win that runoff in Georgia. Trump is the guy who has to do it, because if he does, if he goes out, if he does rallies, if he does appearances, if he shows up, encourages people to vote and they win, he gets the credit, MAGA is not dead. He’s gonna have to be here because that’s —
RUSH: I need to make this point again. A lot of people sending me emails, “Rush, why was Trump going after the attorney general so hard? I mean, he really, really went — there’s no way to get this guy on his side, the attorney general. Kind of hit the governor of Georgia. They’re both Republicans really, really, really hard. Why was he?”
Because of this. You know, the attorney general is doing everything he can to say: “There was no fraud here, there’s nothing to see here.” And there was. “There nothing to see here. This election should be certified. This election should be over. There’s no fraud. There was nothing to see here. Nothing awry. Nothing went wrong.”
I’m telling you, folks, this is no different than when Ronald Reagan was leaving the White House after eight years, the establishment Republicans wanted their party back. They want their party back now. They don’t want you running it. They don’t want the Republican Party to be Trumpism or MAGA. They don’t want it to be Make America Great Again. They want their party even if it means they’re gonna lose. They’re at least lose with honor, they’ll at least lose with the leftists and the Democrats liking them.
But that’s what this is about. This is why I said last Friday, losing these two runoffs in Georgia is simply unacceptable because if that happens, they’re gonna blame Trump, the media, the Democrats, and the Republican establishment. You could say that we have a one-party system in Washington and you wouldn’t be far off. And they are salivating at being able to blame Trump. Do not doubt me. They want to be able to blame Trump for losing the Senate, losing everything else, blame MAGA, blame the agenda and thereby render you homeless politically, pointless politically.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: I have some audio sound bites from Trump and his rally in Valdosta, Georgia, on Saturday night. We’ll get to them after the break here at the bottom of the hour. There’s one thing about this rally — I mean, there’s more than one, but one thing about it, the fact that he drew a crowd — you should see the photos of the crowd before Trump arrived and took the stage. They’re just like the rallies where he was doing five a day in the lead-up to the election. I mean, he was drawing 57,000 people, then 35,000 people, 25,000, back up to 40, all in the same day. But that was before the election.
The fact that he could connect like he did — and I was the first to remind everybody or tell everybody how important that was, that this kind of bond between a politician and voters is unheard of. It’s not seen in politics.
It is so rare. And that’s because Trump isn’t a politician, as he jokingly likes to say. I’m just gonna tell you, folks, the fact that after he lost — see, the Democrats in the media are thinking, that’s it, like Thomas Friedman, his limousine is gonna be yellow and his driver is gonna speak Farsi. He’s gonna be nothing. He’s gonna rank as zero. He’s gonna be nothing, he’s gonna descend into being a nobody.
No, he’s not, Mr. Friedman. He is gonna remain more popular than anybody on your team. He’s gonna remain more popular than Joe Biden or Kommie Harris or anybody else in your journalism team, on your Democrat Party team, or whatever division of the progressive left you want to cite, you don’t have anybody that can come close to the abject affection, love, and support Donald Trump has.
The fact that he could do that, what he did in Valdosta after losing, supposedly, after supposedly losing an election, this is the kind of thing you’ll never see the left media talk about, you’ll never see ’em reference it. This is the kind of thing that’s gonna give ’em nightmares, ’cause it’s evidence Trump’s not going anywhere. He’s not going away, and neither are the millions and millions who love him.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: This is Trump, Saturday night in Valdosta. Folks, do not doubt me. The fact that he was almost two hours with as much energy at the end of the that rally as when it began, and nobody was ready for it to end when it did. Everybody was up. Everybody was into this. Trump was on fire. I mean, he was as on fire in that rally as any rally I have ever seen, including some of the top-drawer rallies that happened during the campaign. And it didn’t look like somebody who thinks he lost, either.
And one thing Trump is. He’s not a delusionist. Contrary to what the Drive-By Media would have you believe, he doesn’t lie to himself about who he is and what’s happened to him and what’s being done or what is not being done to him. He’s rooted in reality. So let’s get some of these audio sound bites in. Here’s the first one.
THE PRESIDENT: They’re trying to steal these two important Senate seats from Georgia. These seats are the last line of defense to save America and protect all that we have accomplished. We’ve accomplished things that no other president has accomplished, no other administration. If the other side manages to steal both elections, we’ll have total one party, socialist control, and everything you care about will be gone. Your whole philosophy is gonna be gone. They are saying that they don’t agree with America first. How do you say that? I mean, how do you say it? “We don’t agree with America first. We agree with China. Yes, we will get rid of America first.” If they’re here, it won’t happen.
RUSH: I’m glad he finally brought that up. And don’t misunderstood me here. I’ve been asking that since 2015 when Trump first made that his agenda. Make America Great Again. I said, how in the hell is that controversial? But it was. The Democrat Party acted like a bunch of stuck pigs, like they were bleeding to death with that. And that maintained itself over 2016, 2017, 2018, on into his administration, into his first term.
How in the hell is that controversial? Make America Great Again, America First. And Trump’s asking, they’re saying they don’t agree with America First. This is another reason I just do not believe these election results. I do not believe that a majority of people in this country don’t buy in to Make America Great. Who in their right mind who is a standard, ordinary issue, average American could possibly oppose that? You’d have to work at disagreeing with Make America Great Again. By work at it, I mean you would have to come up with reasons to harbor hatred for this country. Only if you have a large degree of hatred or dislike for America could you actually disagree with the concept of America first.
What’s the problem? We’re the good guys. We’ve always been the good guys. Everybody knows we’re the good guys no matter how you define the term. We are the good guys. We don’t conquer; we liberate. We save people under duress. We save people that have suffered great loss and tragedy in natural disasters. We bailed out Europe after World War II. And that’s a microcosm of what we always do. We defend Europe militarily, and we did for all those years when they weren’t even required to pay their fair share. How in the world can anybody come along and say that Make America Great Again or America First is somehow problematic?
Well, specifically I can tell you. If you happen to be a globalist, if you happen to believe in a globalist arrangement where there aren’t any superpowers, where there really aren’t any nation states, if that’s your ultimate objective, and make no mistake, that is the ultimate objective. But if you believe that there should be no superpowers, if you want to disbelieve everything about the American founding, then that’s why you would be worried about Make America Great Again. That’s why you’d be worried about America First.
If Make America Great Again threatens you, if America First threatens you, then you really aren’t a traditional American. And I don’t believe that there are enough of those people, I don’t believe there are 80 million of them that voted for Joe Biden or whatever the number he got is. I don’t believe there are that many of them. Just refuse to believe it. It’s not possible.
Now, I’m acknowledging there’s some election fraud, and I got a lot of people that voted for Biden not even knowing any of this or thinking about any of this. They see a D next to his name and they vote for the guy, whoever it is. And there was a large percentage of that. Here’s the next bite. I want you to listen to the love from the crowd in this bite.
THE PRESIDENT: We won Georgia, just so you understand.
CROWD: (cheers)
THE PRESIDENT: And we won Florida. And we won a lot of places.
CROWD: (cheers)
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you. Thank you. Thank you very much. Thank you.
CROWD: (chanting “we love you.”)
THE PRESIDENT: Thank you.
CROWD: (continued chanting)
THE PRESIDENT: Well, thank you very much. Thank you. No, we won a lot of places. We won Florida. We won Ohio. Big, big. They say that if you win Florida and if you win Ohio, in history you’ve never lost an election. But the truth is they were right. We’ve never lost an election. We’re winning this election.
CROWD: (cheers)
RUSH: Listen to that love. We’ll get into that subject as the program unfolds. Don’t think otherwise. But when I was watching this, the closed-captioning was not picking up what the audience was shouting there. So I thought, “What are they saying?” It just sounded like a bunch of noise to me. And it wasn’t until Trump said something that I figured it out, “We love you. We love you.”
Where does that happen? Has Mitt Romney ever heard that? Has any establishment Republican ever heard anything like that at any of their events, be it a fundraiser event for wealthy donors, has it ever happened at a campaign rally? It just doesn’t happen. It’s incredible, folks, it’s unique, and it’s unparalleled. We got more. We keep going, the next bite.
THE PRESIDENT: We’re gathered here tonight to ensure — a very important word, “ensure” — that David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler win the most important congressional runoff probably in American history. You must go vote and vote early starting December 14th. You have to do it. They cheated and they rigged our presidential election, but we will still win it. We will still win it. We’ll still win it. And they’re gonna try and rig this election too.
CROWD: (Chanting, “Stop the steal!”)
RUSH: That’s another one I didn’t understand as it was happening, but I got it later. “Stop the steal, stop the steal.” He’s absolutely right about all of that. He said that if he had really lost, that he’d be a gracious loser. If he had actually lost the election, he wouldn’t have any problem with conceding and moving on. But he can’t accept the stolen race.
THE PRESIDENT: I have to say, if I lost, I’d be a very gracious loser. If I lost, I would say, “I lost,” and I’d go to Florida and I’d take it easy and I’d go around and I’d say I did a good job. But you can’t ever accept when they steal and rig and rob.
CROWD: (cheers)
THE PRESIDENT: Can’t accept it.
CROWD: (chanting “Stop the steal.”)
RUSH: “Stop the steal” again. Crowd fired up, and I am here to tell you that, believe me, the fact that a supposedly defeated candidate, defeated incumbent president would draw a crowd like that, believe me, that is something unsettling to the Drive-By Media, the Democrat Party. They’ll never say so. But I’m just telling you, it is.
You know, after 2016, we’re expecting, okay, Trump wins, Democrats lost, peaceful transition of power, they go away. Look what they didn’t do. They didn’t ever acknowledge they lost. They started a coup to try to drive Trump from office on a phony, made-up dossier bought and paid for by Hillary Clinton. You know the details of all of that. Now here is Trump, and he thinks the election has been stolen from him, and it has. And he can’t just let it go.
Now, the Democrats knew that the election had not been stolen from them. What they were doing was disruption extraordinary.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: We’re gonna go to Allentown, Pennsylvania. This is Christopher. Glad you called, sir. You’re up first today. Very important role being first caller. You set the tone for all who follow. I don’t mean to add pressure to your call, but that’s just the way it is. How you doing?
CALLER: Well, I’m a little bit more nervous than I was a second ago. How you doing, Mr. Limbaugh?
RUSH: Very good. Thank you very much.
CALLER: Great to hear your voice. I’m gonna get right to the point. You were talking earlier about how, you know, why wouldn’t somebody want to make America great again, why would people not want America to be first? It’s because they don’t want to be American, is my take on it, that there is a host of people out there that with want you to change everything fundamentally still. They don’t like the culture, they want you to be different, they don’t accept or admit that they are even American. They hold on to an identity from somewhere else, they’d create one if they have to. And I believe that to be a big part of the problem —
RUSH: All right. So how in the world — let me narrow the question, then, because that’s obvious. If you don’t like Make America Great Again, you don’t like America. But why? What in the world is wrong with America? There’s no natural-born American — well, I can’t say that because these minds have been polluted and corrupted by education —
CALLER: And there it is. And that’s why. I mean, it really boils down to disliking the establishment so much and wanting to be victimized so badly because it gives them an identity. It’s the identity politics —
RUSH: But, no, no, no, no, no, no. It’s the establishment that doesn’t want America to be great again.
CALLER: Well, yes. I didn’t mean the Washington establishment. I meant the established norms —
RUSH: There is no other establishment.
CALLER: Well, yes. Correct. I was talking about the established norms over 200 years, you know, that America is what it is, you know, and that we stand for certain things. And it’s being torn down. They’re even rewriting history wherever they can, tearing down our past and trying to change history, literally trying to change history and pretend it’s something different than it really is.
RUSH: All right. Now, this is an interesting answer to me. Your answer is — don’t be insulted by this. I don’t mean it that way at all. Your answer is obvious to me. If you don’t want America to be great, you don’t like America. But do you think that there are 80 million people that think that, out of the numbers of people that voted, do you think that over 50 or 60% of the people that vote in this country think that way?
CALLER: No. I think there’s a handful that actually think that way, and I think the rest are being duped because they’ve lost the ability to critically think, you know, our academia and our media are complicit in brainwashing and hiding truth and keeping people from really thinking critically about what they’re doing.
RUSH: Well, maybe I’ve been laboring under a misperception, but I know that the education infrastructure has corrupted and polluted the minds of millions and millions over many, many years. I just haven’t acknowledged that they’ve crossed the 50% of the population threshold in doing so. If they have, I don’t know, that doesn’t compute with me yet. We’re headed that way, but I don’t think we’re there yet.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Now, that caller’s answer still has me kind of gobsmacked out there, and I’m trying to figure out why. Because it just seems so damned counterintuitive. I just refuse to believe — I refuse to believe that there is that much hatred for this country among the general population. I just refuse to believe it. I hope I’m right.