What to Make of the Ware County Experiment?

RUSH: It’s Ware County, Georgia, not Michigan, where this number comes from. Ware County, Georgia, tested Dominion tabulators, and they fed an equal number of votes for both Trump and Biden into the software, and it turns out an equal number of votes for Trump and Biden was spat out of the machine as a 26% lead for Biden.
A shocking Twitter thread appeared back on December 6th, yesterday, that presented an exceptionally disturbing piece of evidence showing the extreme likelihood of massive voter fraud through Dominion Voting Systems. The thread was posted claiming that Ware County, Georgia, tested Dominion Voting Systems tabulators by having them count an equal number of ballots cast for Biden and Trump, but instead of spitting out the same number of votes for each candidate, it showed Biden winning by 26%.
So they used an equal number of votes. This is the thing to keep in mind here. They had sequestered Dominion equipment. Ware County ran an equal number of Trump votes and Biden votes through the tabulator, and the tabulator reported a 26% lead for Biden. Thirty-seven Trump votes in the equal sample run had been switched from Trump to Biden. So in actual algorithmic terms this means that a vote for Trump was counted as 87% of a vote and a vote for Biden was counted at 113% of a vote.
Now, you think that they’re just counting the number of votes and it’s straight up okay, there’s a Biden vote, there’s a Trump vote — no, no, no. They use all these complicated algorithms to try to speed up the tabulation. They spit this stuff through the tabulator and they wait for the tabulator to spit the results back.
So if you’ve got an algorithm that counts every Trump vote as only 87% of the votes and every Biden vote as 113% of a vote, then that’s how you end up with Biden ending up with 26% more votes than Trump with an equal number have been fed into the machine.