It’s Hard to Ignore the Violations of Law Described in the Texas Lawsuit

RUSH: Now, will this Texas lawsuit, will it overturn the 2020 election? Julie Kelly has a story at American Greatness. And, as usual, it didn’t print. But grab audio sound bite number 1 just to set this up. This is me from yesterday explaining to people what’s important about the Texas lawsuit.
RUSH ARCHIVE: This is a very serious allegation, because in these states, any election, any changes to election law must come from the state legislatures. They have what’s called plenary power over election law. Individual officeholders in these states cannot arbitrarily change election law, whether there’s a pandemic or not, whether there is some kind of a natural disaster brewing out there or not, they just can’t do it. So people have said, “Well, why does Texas care?” Well, because if these four states are allowed to get away with basically undermining the United States Constitution, then all existing election law is moot. It’s out the window. And that’s why it is thought that the court here almost has to take it. Look, they don’t have to take anything. So it’s risky to put it that way. But the ramifications of not taking the case are pretty high.
RUSH: So they did take it. They announced late in the day, close to the end of business, that they were going to take the case. Julie Kelly writing at American Greatness: “In a lawsuit filed Monday before the U.S. Supreme Court, the state of Texas accuses four states currently ‘won’ by Joe Biden of using the COVID-19 pandemic as an excuse to violate the Electors Clause and the 14th Amendment. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is suing Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin for usurping the sole authority of state legislatures to create election law and charges that millions of absentee ballots were unlawfully processed by local election officials.
“The bill of particulars against the four rogue states is damning. Unelected bureaucrats such as Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and members of the Wisconsin Election Commission changed rules at the last minute and without authority. Local election workers flagrantly violated numerous state election laws; rejection rates for mail-in ballots were far lower than in the primary elections despite the unprecedented volume of absentee voting; and the statistical probability of Joe Biden’s victory in those four states as of 3 a.m. on November 4, 2020, given Trump’s substantial lead, is ‘less than one in a quadrillion.'”
The statistical probability of Joe Biden winning in those four states as of 3 a.m. on November 4th — that’s Wednesday, the day after the election, it’s early in the morning — given Trump’s substantial lead, 800,000 vote lead in Pennsylvania, was less than one in a quadrillion. It really is amazing. Trump has this 800,000-vote lead in Pennsylvania, massive leads in other states. These four swing states. And then the votes all of a sudden the counting is stopped around 11 o’clock in these four different districts or cities in swing states.
Everything came to a screeching halt. And it’s a real puzzlement that Trump outperforms himself 2016 to 2020. He gets far more votes from Hispanics and African-Americans and women in 2020 than he got in 2016. Biden underreports Obama in terms of certain voters, but yet in these four swing cities, in four swing states, Joe Biden ends up with a massive number of votes after the counting is resumed after Republican observers are sent home thinking that the counting was over for the night.
Why was the counting ever stopped? Well, the answer is obvious. They needed go out and find votes. What really happened, in my view, I think what really happened is they had no idea just how big a victory Trump was going to secure here. I think a few of them bought the notion that he was gonna lose, maybe, they believed their own polls. They thought it might be close. But I don’t think any of them thought that Trump was gonna get the number, the amount of votes that he got.
So their task the night of November 3rd, the morning of November 4th was far bigger than they had ever imagined. They needed to come up with millions more votes than they ever planned on needing. They had to stop the counting. They had to keep Trump’s lead in Pennsylvania at 800,000. It couldn’t go higher. It couldn’t get up to a million. They had to stop it. They had to stop it Wisconsin. They had to stop it in Michigan. They had to stop it in a number of other places. And then they had to do some real dancing to get these Dominion machines to spit out the number of votes that they needed for Biden in order to stop what was happening for Trump.
“The bill of particulars against the four rogue states is damning. Unelected bureaucrats such as Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar and members of the Wisconsin Election Commission changed rules at the last minute and without authority.” Only the state legislature can change election rules. Nobody else can do it, but they took it upon themselves. Here’s a quick bunch of highlights.
“In Pennsylvania, Kathy Boockvar, who was appointed by Governor Tom Wolf, a Democrat, in 2019, unilaterally and ‘unconstitutionally’ ditched the state’s signature verification statute and extended the deadline for receipt of mail-in ballots, including envelopes without a postmark, until three days past Election Day.”
She just arbitrarily did this. That’s how long it was gonna take them to come up with the votes they needed. Unilaterally and unconstitutionally ditched, just eliminated Pennsylvania’s signature verification law. Then extended the deadline for receipt of mail-in ballots, including envelopes without a postmark. That normally would make them illegal. She extended that deadline until three days past Election Day.
Now, Julie Kelly has explained in a previous column, “Pennsylvania election law expressly prohibits the processing of mail-in ballots until 7 a.m. on Election Day; that rule was clearly violated. Pennsylvania also does not permit ballots to be ‘cured,’ another law local election officials ignored.” Cured can mean anything: fixed, examined. ‘This number of constitutionally tainted ballots far exceeds the approximately 81,660 votes separating the candidates.”
In Georgia: “Paxton, et al claim that the number of unlawfully handled mail-in ballots in the Peach State ‘far exceeds the margin of victory’ between Biden and Trump. (Biden is purportedly ahead by fewer than 13,000 votes.) Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger–who penned an op-ed in Monday’s Wall Street Journal claiming that the 2020 presidential election was the ‘most secure in history’ and accusing President Trump of running ‘the Stacey Abrams playbook’ by refusing to concede–made ‘unconstitutional change[s]’ to Georgia election law. In March 2020, Raffensperger and the state’s Democratic Party reached a settlement that made it much harder to challenge signatures on absentee ballots: That change was not approved by the state legislature.”
Meaning it’s illegal. These are just two states now. And with two little, tiny illustrations of violations of law that are actually not tiny; they’re major. And if the court does hear this case, if they actually hear it, I don’t know what they’re gonna do. I don’t know what choice they have. There are so many violations of state election law here. I mean, some of this stuff you can’t ignore, I wouldn’t think.