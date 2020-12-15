Calypso Louie: Vaccine Is Toxic Waste Dec 15, 2020 RUSH: Calypso Louie, Louis Farrakhan today, calling the vaccine toxic waste and white people a bunch of crackers if they’re fool enough to take it. We’ll have that and whatever else happens between now and then when we get back here tomorrow. Related LinksFOXNews: Farrakhan Dismisses Coronavirus Vaccine As 'Toxic Waste' ARCHIVES CALENDAR December 2020 M T W T F S S « Nov 123456 78910111213 14151617181920 21222324252627 28293031 ____________ ____________