Everything is Day-to-Day, Folks

RUSH: And greetings to you music lovers, thrill-seekers, conversationalists all across the fruited plain. Rush Limbaugh back at it, the Excellence in Broadcasting Network. A great day to be back, folks. Thank you so much. I apologize for being out. I remember mentioning at the very beginning of this that there were going to be random days where I would just need to take off. And the last couple have been in that category. I had some medical challenges, but that was to be expected, dealing with them.
Every day remains a gift. You know, I wake up every morning, and I thank God that I did. And there will probably be, down the road, similar type days where I will need take a day for rest or for whatever medical challenges present themselves. But the fact that I’m able to get back here and be with you is a genuine blessing, and I appreciate it and I appreciate your understanding throughout all of this.
As we say, everything’s day to day, and especially in the circumstances I find myself in. Everything is day to day. And you strive to make every day the best it can be. And that’s exactly what I’m doing. So I appreciate your understanding and your patience.
And here we are revved and ready to go for another three hours of broadcast excellence.