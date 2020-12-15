Joe Biden Will Serve at the Pleasure of Obama

RUSH: What is MSNBC gonna do now that they don’t have Trump? Do you realize how much of cable news is gonna have nothing to talk about now that Trump is gone — or allegedly gone? Don’t get mad at me here, folks. I’m just saying that without Trump in the White House providing media fodder countless hours per day, they’re not gonna know what to do.
They’re gonna have to cover for Biden, they’re gonna have to sing Biden’s praises, and let me show you how hard that’s gonna be. Grab audio sound bite number 13. Biden did a speech last night. It was a train wreck. He couldn’t stop coughing. He couldn’t stop clearing his throat. The guy was full of phlegm. We put together a montage of this speech, and it sounds like this.
BIDEN: Once again (cough) the American, in America, more Americans voted this year (cough) over 155 million, their votes counted. (cough) The biggest voter turnout in the history (cough) of the United States any ticket has received. (cough) Together (cough) Vice President-Elect Harris and I received when they won in 2016. (cough) Excuse me. Or dispute (cough) the results. (cough) And yet, it’s a position so extreme never seen it before. (cough) You know, in this battle (cough) for the soul. We the people voted. (cough) Remains intact. (cough) Now it’s time to unite. (cough) To heal. I will be president for all Americans. (cough) Work in front of us. (cough) Better than it ever was. (cough) We the United States of America (cough) has always set the example for the world for a peaceful transition of power. (clears throat) Thank you.
RUSH: The speech was nothing but clearing of the throat. So how did the Drive-By Media deal with this? We put together another montage.
GEOFF BENNETT: What we heard tonight was a top to bottom take down of President Trump. A forceful and full condemnation.
NIKOLE KILLION: A pretty forceful argument pushing the president even to concede.
GEORGE STEPHANOPOULOS: A decisive rebuke to the efforts of President Trump.
NORAH O’DONNELL: There you hear president-elect Joe Biden offering a full defense of democracy, the most vigorous denunciation of President Trump.
MARY BRUCE: What really struck me about those remarks was just how forceful Joe Biden was.
JOHN HEILEMANN: He really drew a line in the sand. “I’m taking names here.” It was a very striking moment.
ERIN BURNETT: Real passion and outrage as Joe Biden laid out all of the challenges.
EAMON JAVERS: He was forceful in sending that message to the White House and the present occupant saying, look, pack up your bags. I’m coming.
RUSH: I don’t know what it was, but it was not forceful. It was not a top-to-bottom takedown. It was not a decisive rebuke. It was nothing more than phlegm and clearing the throat and coughing. But, you see, they have to overlook that. They have to ignore all of that. So what are they gonna do? They cannot be critical of Biden. They will not be critical of Biden. They’re gonna prop up Biden until, until — I’m gonna tell you, folks, I think we’re seeing enough information on the Bidens now to safely say that Biden will serve at the pleasure of Barack Obama.
If Obama gives the green light to Democrats to take Biden out, there will be ample evidence that Biden has lied about his knowledge his family was selling his name and office with his permission, and if that’s in fact the case, then there’s likely unreported money that will be found. The fake news media will temporarily become hard news media if the decision is made that Biden has to step down. Until that time, they will be covering for Biden, they’ll be making excuses for Biden, they’ll be ignoring all the negatives. You wait and see. And then watch what happens to their ratings when that happens.
RUSH: No, no. I really think Obama’s running the show. Obama’s been running the Democrat show since 2016. He ran the operation against Trump. He ran the Russia sting. He ran the Russian coup.
He ran everything, and he’s now running this. And as long as Biden accomplishes or does what Obama wants, then he’ll be fine. But I do believe that it will be up to Obama, Biden’s fate. We’ll see.
RUSH: This is Brian in Salt Lake City. It’s great to have you, Brian. How are you?
CALLER: I’m great. Glad to hear your voice today.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: Hey, a quick point on Bill Gates. I think that people think that he’s like his software: He can just turn the country off and turn it back on again and it’ll work. (chuckles) But my point I was calling about earlier was I think that Sleepy Joe had some brilliant ideas by having Kamala Harris be his VP pick, because he knew that there was gonna be a lot of investigation of Hunter, and that it could lead to his own impeachment. But he figures that probably nobody in the House right now, none of the mainstream Democrats are willing to pick it up because they don’t want Kamala as president.
And in two years when the Republicans takeover the House, they certainly don’t want to impeach him because they won’t want Kamala to be the president. So I think that even though he’s just Sleepy Joe and he’s got some problems, I think he either had some really good advice or he thought that through and thought, you know, if I pick somebody that everybody hates, then it’ll protect me.
RUSH: So if I understand you correctly, you think that Biden, in a stroke of genius, selected Kommie, Kommie Harris, to be his vice presidential running mate because he is aware of how much mainstream Democrats despise her and would not want her to become president, therefore, he has impeachment insurance?
CALLER: You know, I’m not sure if it’s his genius or somebody else’s who’s pulling the strings, but I feel strongly that that is the case.
RUSH: What about this alternative? What about, say, Barack Obama choosing Kommie Harris? Because Barack Obama wants a radical leftist to be president and knows full well that Kommie Harris could never be elected president on her own. The only way to make her president is to have Biden choose her and then somehow get rid of Biden or let that happen naturally, she’s the veep, she becomes president, never has to get elected, never has to go before the American people, and they’ve got their radical, leftist, socialist president built in, and it doesn’t matter what mainstream Democrats think about it.
CALLER: Well, you know, that’s certainly an alternative, and that could equally be as true. I don’t necessarily favor one idea over the other. It kind of really depends on who’s pulling the strings. If it’s Barack Obama, you’re probably right. If it’s somebody else —
RUSH: Well, we know that Obama was pulling the strings for the four years of the Russian coup. We know that Obama was behind all of it. We know that Biden was part of a it. We know that Biden and Obama ran that show. I don’t think Obama has given up any control over the Democrat Party whatsoever. I mean, how the hell does Biden become the Democrat nominee in the first place and then get elected president? How the hell does that happen, of all people, Joe Biden, who happened to be Obama’s veep. That’s it.
Biden has never run for office successfully outside the Senate in his life. He has sought the presidency numerous times and never got past the early primaries. Now all of a sudden, bammo, not only is he the nominee, now he becomes president. I do believe, I really mean it, I think that Biden serves at the pleasure of Barack Obama. We’ll find out. It isn’t gonna be long.