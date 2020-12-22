Lifelong Listener on How Rush’s Voice Connects Three Generations

RUSH: Adam in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Hello.
CALLER: Hello, Rush. Thank you so much for taking my call. Merry Christmas — and, sir, you are definitely family to me. No, it’s not Open Line Friday, but I need to tell you what I mean by family. I grew up a lifelong listeners, thanks to my father Jeffrey and my grandfather, Monroe. We’ve always listened to you, and my grandfather was fortunate enough to go see you live in your studio.
RUSH: Oh, the TV show. Yeah.
CALLER: Yeah! He passed away when I was in high school, and when I think of him, I can picture him clearly. I picture him in your studio looking up at the monitors like he’s not supposed to, licking his lips. Three years ago, I was driving with my wife after a particularly rough year, turned on the radio, and you were there. I started to tear up, and my wife said, “What’s going on?” I said, “It’s because when I listen to Rush,” when I listen to you, “I remember my grandfather, and I remember my father,” who lives in South Carolina. Every time I hear you, it’s all three together. Your voice, sir, transcends time and space.
RUSH: Wow.
CALLER: Whether you’re listening in heaven or you’re listening on this earth, we all thank you.
RUSH: That is heart-stopping. That’s incredible — and, you know, I happen to know what you mean, which is why it’s so meaningful. I’ve had similar things happen. Just a short example here. I remember… One of the things I like Mannheim Steamroller is I was in an airplane around Christmastime, and I was flying out to California. I had a Rush to Excellence Tour stop I had to do. My father had recently passed away.
I was thinking about him, and I’m looking out the window. I’ve got a window seat, and it’s a crystal-clear night with the moon just as visible as it can be. And Mannheim Steamroller is on my tape deck. That’s what we used back then to listen to music. There were no such things as iPods or things like that. So I had marvelous remembrances of my dad while I’m listening to Mannheim Steamroller.
And it made me… Every time I heard Mannheim Steamroller, it’s what made me think of my dad. We all have these connections. I am so honored and flattered to be yours that I… I’m… I don’t know what to say. I just have this profound appreciation. I’m glad you got through, and I really, really do appreciate very much all of that.