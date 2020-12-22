The Trump Vaccine: American Exceptionalism on Display

RUSH: It’s amazing how things don’t change. I mean, they do and then they don’t. And it is all tied together with the fact that Donald Trump was not reelected or had the election stolen from him, whichever you choose to believe. I’m in the latter camp on this. I just… There are too many oddities here to be flat-out coincidental. But before I get to the essence of what I’m referencing here, Trump tweeted something out today, and I just want to share it with you.
He said, “Distribution of both vaccines is going very smoothly. Amazing how many people are being vaccinated, record numbers. Our Country, and indeed the World, will soon see the great miracle of what the Trump Administration has accomplished. They said it couldn’t be done!!!” And they did. Trump promised that we would have a vaccine by the end of the year.
I mean, sometimes he said we’d have it before the election, by the end of November, whatever. We do. We have a vaccine — two of them now — for the COVID virus, much sooner than anybody with feet planted firmly in the establishment even acknowledged was possible. They said it wasn’t possible. Trump is right about that. This is American exceptionalism on display.
This happened because an outsider was in charge of this kind of thing, Operation Warp Speed. This is something… You have to understand. A person from the Washington establishment, the deep state (you know, however we refer to it) wouldn’t have even tried this, folks. They wouldn’t have even thought it possible. They wouldn’t have believed it possible to have a vaccine in less than 10 months. Now we’ve got two of them.
But we would have never even had this on the table as a possibility because people inside the Beltway are not interested in solving problems or solving them quickly. That’s like the nature of all bureaucracies is not to fix things, thereby eliminating their own need. Why would you fix something if it would mean the end of you or your plan or your program or maybe even your very bureaucracy, your department?
So the track record on the creation of vaccines… We still don’t have a vaccine for AIDS. I wonder how people with AIDS feel about this. I mean, we have shown here that if we use what we Americans have at our disposal, that we can accomplish a lot of things that many other Americans tell us we can’t do. And we do it at warp speed. I think Trump is gonna make a big deal out of this in the Georgia Senate campaign.
Which he says he’s going to make one more trip there soon or very near the actual runoff election itself. But then back to the area where things do not change. Well, one more thing about the vaccine. There’s a Wall Street Journal story just to confirm this. “U.S. Starts Delivery of Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine — Trucks carrying the shot will start rolling out Sunday [two days ago], with injections slated to commence Monday.
“Immunizations using the newly authorized Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna Inc. are slated to start Monday, boosting the mass inoculation campaign that was launched just last week.” So I just wanted to establish that it’s not just Trump saying it. It is actually happening.