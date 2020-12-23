Caller to Host: You Remind Me of My Dad

RUSH: Minneapolis is next. This is Kim. Welcome to the EIB Network. Hello.
CALLER: It is truly a surprising honor, Mr. Limbaugh, and I will do my best to do brevity as I express to you why I listen to you. But it is truly an honor to hear your voice. I remember back a while ago you’ve always said that you would never get married. To me, when you say “never,” that just opens up a door for God to show you that He will, and Kathryn has changed your life so much. And you and I think alike — well, not all alike, but —
RUSH: Yeah, she really has. You don’t know the half of it. You don’t.
CALLER: Yeah. (chuckles)
RUSH: You don’t. But your instincts are right on the money.
CALLER: We even think so much down to pouring the cream before the coffee. And this summer in January, me and my son were out in Colorado with my daughter spending time. We’re moving her out there, and like clockwork, I plug you in, and I turn you on, and I had my kids come down on me. “Why do you listen to him? Why do you listen to this?” We all think alike politically and stuff like that.
That forced me to take an honest look at why I really listen to you. Like I said, it comes down to I already know what you’re gonna say sometimes. It even comes down to pouring the cream before coffee, that we’ve been alike. And I realized at that point that I just need to hear your voice. I listen to you because (choking up) you remind me of my dad.
You are a dad to me. (chocking up) I don’t hear your voice, and I’m down on my knees praying for you all the time. And I try to lift you up in prayer. And it’s like definition of love, how you spell love, and it’s called t-i-m-e. ‘Cause there’s nothing that you have that I want more than to hear your voice. And I just wanted to let you know that.
I listen to you because I need to hear your voice because you remind me of a dad, and there’s only one thing that I would ever regret today is that just like being a Paul Harvey Jr., that I want to be a Limbaugh Jr. That’s how much I look upon you, sir. And like I said, it’s a real honor that I was able to just pick up the phone and get through. But I just wanted to let you know that, sir.
RUSH: I honestly am speechless here. I cannot thank you anywhere near appropriately for that. I can especially relate to it. I know how important it was for me to be reminded of my dad, and many people and things over the course of my life have. And the same thing with my mother as well. (exhale)