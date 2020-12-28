Guest Host Ken Matthews
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
- AP: A divided nation asks: What’s holding our country together?
- Epoch Times: Trump to Hold Rally in Georgia Ahead of Senate Runoffs
- BizPacReview: Mathematician uses data on surnames for wild claim up to 958,000 voters ‘got up and vanished out of PA’
- The Hill: Five GOP senators to watch in the Electoral College fight
- Forbes: ‘Entitled Frat Boy’ Pushing ‘A Scam’: More Republicans, Supporters Press Trump to Accept Election Results
- Politico: Sen. Toomey: Trump going too far with pardons
- The NY Post: Give it up, Mr. President — for your sake and the nation’s
- The Hill: New York Post editorial board calls on President Trump to ‘start thinking’ about Georgia runoffs instead of overturning election
- BizPacReview: Trump signs, sends redlined version of COVID catchall bill back to Congress to remove waste. What now?
- Reuters: After Trump backs down on stimulus bill, Democrats aim for higher relief checks
- The Hill: House poised to override Trump veto for first time
- Politico: Georgia election admins battle COVID and conspiracies ahead of Senate runoffs
- Reuters: Nashville blast suspect died in explosion, police say
- Fox News: CNN’s Brian Stelter skips news to vent about grievances of covering Trump White House
- AP: Trump made lasting impact on federal courts
- AP: Aid groups aim to bring health care to migrants on way to U.S.
Ken Matthews filled in for Rush. Check out Ken’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.