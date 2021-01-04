×

Rush Limbaugh

Guest Host Todd Herman

Jan 4, 2021

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
Todd Herman filled in for Rush. Check out Todd’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
  • Federalist: No, The Georgia Vote-Counting Video Was Not ‘Debunked.’ Not Even Close – Mollie Hemingway
  • Federalist: Donald Trump Has Been The Most Illuminating President In Decades
  • Federalist: Democrats Attempt To Erase The Words ‘He,’ ‘She,’ ‘Mother,’ And ‘Father’ From The House
  • Daily Wire: Republican Slams ‘Dark Of Night’ Construction Of Plexiglass Structure To Allow COVID-Exposed Dems To Vote For Pelosi
  • Gateway Pundit: Project Veritas: Warnock Staff Admits Candidate’s Bias Against Police, “Police Officers Are Not All Good…Most of Them Are Bad, WE Know That”
  • Gateway Pundit: Flashback Video: Watch Democrats Object to Results of 2000, 2004 and 2016 Elections!
  • Breitbart: Sen. David Perdue: Democrat Jon Ossoff’s Amnesty Pledge to Illegal Aliens ‘a Threat to the American Worker’
  • Breitbart: Watch: Ted Cruz Labels Google the ‘Most Dangerous Company on the Face of the Planet’
  • New York Post: $2,000 for everyone is foolish — better to target aid to those who need it
  • New York Post: Team Cuomo’s latest nursing-home hypocrisy
  • PJ Media: Biden Hopes Trump Will Keep Overshadowing Him for Four Years
  • PJ Media: The Pandemic Narrative Mutates
  • PJ Media: I Drove ‘Thousands of Ballots’ From New York to Pennsylvania
  • Federalist: How The Generosity Of Strangers Changed This Single Mother’s Life For The Better
  • NewsBusters: Cheerleader Chuck: ‘Democrats Have Caught Every Break’ in Georgia Race
  • NewsBusters: Twitter Censors Trump and Campaign 625 Times, Biden Still Left Alone

