Guest Host Mark Steyn
Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush.
- FOXNews: 2020 year in review: Mark Steyn
- Daily Wire: Billionaire Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Missing After Criticizing China, Possibly Just ‘Lying Low’
- Daily Wire: Washington Post Defends Protesters At Senator Josh Hawley’s Home: ‘Peaceful Vigil’
- Gateway Pundit: Project Veritas: Central OAC Exec Admits Org Registers Thousands of Homeless to Vote at Same Address in Fulton County
- Breitbart: Trump Makes Final Pitch in Georgia for Perdue, Loeffler: You’ve ‘Gotta Swamp ‘Em’ at the Polls
- Breitbart: FNC’s Carlson: Trump-Raffensperger Call Used by Democrats, Media to ‘Divert Your Attention’ from GA Senate Race
- Breitbart: The Five Times Carl Bernstein Bellowed ‘Worse than Watergate!’ at Trump
- HotAir: Cuomo, After Threatening To Fine Vaccine Providers: Why Aren’t These Vaccines Being Given Out More Quickly?
- PJ Media: Politicians Are Killing Us with Their Need to Be Seen ‘Doing Something’
- PJ Media: Amen to That! Democrats Will Have to Change Hundreds of English Words if They Really Want to be ‘Inclusive’
- Federalist: The New York Times Is Now Officially Chinese Communist Propaganda
- Federalist: Why I Am Joining The Jan. 6 DC March For Trump
- Federalist: Devin Nunes Tells The Truth Until It Hurts
- OAN: Republicans Warn Of ‘One Party Rule’ If Democrats Win Ga. Runoffs