Guest Host Mark Steyn

Jan 5, 2021

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
  • FOXNews: Hawley says ‘Antifa scumbags’ threatened his family at their home in DC
  • AP: Trump says he’ll ‘fight like hell’ to hold on to presidency
  • AP: Analysis: With call, Trump shows no limit to his power grab
  • The Hill: Republican infighting on election intensifies
  • The Hill: Trump’s Georgia call triggers debate on criminal penalties
  • The Hill: Trump’s power wanes in closing weeks
  • The Hill: Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’
  • FOXNews: Politico reporter tells journalists: Call GOPers objecting to Biden win ‘radicals’, ‘extremists’
  • Politico: Trump uses Georgia rally to pressure GOP on Electoral College challenge
  • FOXNews: Perdue balks at Raffensperger’s demand for apology, doubles down on calls for resignation
  • FOXNews: Trump says he’ll campaign against Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, warns Dem Senate victory would lead to socialism
  • FOXNews: Loeffler to object to certification of presidential election results
  • FOXNews: Kamala Harris accused of plagiarizing MLK anecdote in October interview with Elle magazine
  • FOXNews: Rep. Chip Roy: If Democrats control Senate, country will face ‘full-scale hot conflict’
  • FOXNews: Ilhan Omar wants Trump impeached over Georgia phone call
  • Epoch Times: Georgia State Senators Call on Pence to Delay Jan. 6 Electoral Vote
  • BizPacReview: New poll shows 75% of voters say stimulus check is ‘too little’
  • ABC: Trump directed that Navy carrier return to Middle East
  • New York Post: China calls Biden administration ‘a new window of hope’ for US relations
  • ABC: Man allegedly pulls gun over lack of masks at fitness club
  • The Hill: Kerry raises hopes for focus on climate security at NSC
  • Washington Post: The Trump-Raffensperger call was big news — unless you were following conservative media
  • Washington Post: Trump sabotaging GOP on his way out of office with push to overturn election
  • Washington Post: What a prosecutor could do about Trump’s phone call
  • Washington Examiner: Hillary Clinton brands GOP lawmakers contesting Electoral College results ‘opponents of democracy’
  • USAToday: Nation’s capital braces for violence as extremist groups converge to protest Trump’s election loss
  • New York Post: Ex-principal in Kentucky ordered to pay $3.6M for sharing students’ nude pics
  • The Federalist: Democrat Rep. Gwen Moore Went To DC For Pelosi Vote Despite Positive COVID Test
    • Undocumented anchorman Mark Steyn filled in for Rush. Check out Mark’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.

