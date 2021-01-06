Guest Host Todd Herman
- Reuters: U.S. private payrolls post first decline in eight months as COVID-19 cases soar
- The Hill: Ossoff widens lead in Georgia, race still too close to call
- The Hill: The Memo: Georgia voters deliver blow to Trump
- FOXNews: Politico: Republicans turn on Trump after Georgia loss
- Reuters: Despite Trump pressure, Pence will not block Biden’s election certification: advisers
- Politico: Congress set to certify Biden’s win as Trump fuels unrest
- Reuters: Explainer: The meeting of the U.S. Congress that will seal Biden’s win
- BizPacReview: Trump’s early morning tweet: ‘If VP Mike Pence comes through for us, we will win the Presidency’
- FOXNews: Pelosi says Schiff, 3 others to lead Dems in Electoral College certification challenges
- FOXNews: Trump posts letter from Pennsylvania Senate encouraging Electoral College certification delay
- The Hill: Comey argues Trump shouldn’t be prosecuted after leaving Oval Office
- The Hill: Pro-Trump protesters, DC police clash near White House
- FOXNews: Trump supporters confront Mitt Romney at airport, on plane: videos
- FOXNews: Doug Schoen: Senate will give Biden problems no matter who wins Georgia runoff elections
- FOXNews: Jonathan Turley: It’s legally absurd to claim Trump committed crime in call with Georgia election officials
- BizPacReview: CNN’s Chris Cuomo goes low, mocks ‘Mr. Bible Boy’ Marco Rubio during Republican bashing tirade
- Reuters: Special Report-U.S. regulators ignored workers’ COVID-19 safety complaints amid deadly outbreaks
- Reuters: Amazon.com to spend $2 billion in homebuilding near key U.S. offices
- Washington Post: Biden camp girds for Wednesday’s culminating electoral dispute
- The Hill: Trump denies NYT story on Pence, Electoral College
- New York Times: Pence Said to Have Told Trump He Lacks Power to Change Election Result
- Epoch Times: Trump Committed to Challenging Election Beyond Joint Session on Jan. 6
- FOXNews: Schwarzenegger calls on GOP to reject ‘stupid, crazy and evil’ Trump election challenge
- Washington Post: My Republican colleagues’ ploy threatens the future of the electoral college
- Washington Post: With brazen assault on election, Trump prompts critics to warn of a coup
- BizPacReview: Gaetz on GOP leadership thwarting challenge: Push cut of one hour we have to present our objections
- Epoch Times: McConnell Told GOP Colleagues He Wouldn’t ‘Judge’ Them for Electoral Objections: Senator
- Epoch Times: Full List: 77 Representatives, 13 Senators Pledge to Object to Electoral Votes
- BizPacReview: Scarborough says Trump, Cruz and Hawley flipped Senate to Dems with plot to overturn election
- BizPacReview: ‘Seen this movie before’: Georgia runoff follows familiar script of vote dumps and stopped counts
- New York Times: The 10-year Stacey Abrams project to flip Georgia has nearly come to fruition
- The Hill: Pa. governor calls GOP refusal to seat Democrat a ‘shameful power grab’
- Gateway Pundit: It’s Happening Again – Total Vote Counts in Georgia Senate Race Reported at 79% Then Suddenly Reduced to 76%
- Washington Post: How the U.S. government can protect itself from the next big hack
