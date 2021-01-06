×

Rush Limbaugh

Guest Host Todd Herman

Jan 6, 2021

Topics Discussed on Today’s Guest-Hosted Excursion into Broadcast Excellence
Todd Herman filled in for Rush. Check out Todd’s Stack of Stuff — and remember, Rush 24/7 Members can enjoy all three hours of this or any broadcast via audio streaming or as a podcast.
  • BBC: Why most Covid-19 deaths won’t be from the virus
  • Epoch Times: Lockdown Measures Catastrophic for Recovering Addicts, Mental Health
  • 2020News: Corona children studies “Co-Ki”: First results of a Germany-wide registry on mouth and nose covering (mask) in children
  • BizPacReview: CNN’s Chris Cuomo goes low, mocks ‘Mr. Bible Boy’ Marco Rubio during Republican bashing tirade
  • UK Independent: Mark Zuckerberg donated $400M to help local election offices during pandemic
  • NewsMax: Report: Zuckerberg Money Used in Violation of Federal Election Law
  • Epoch Times: White House: Trump Signs Memo to Block Antifa Members From Entering US
  • Legal Insurrection: No Mike Pence Can’t Just Reject Electoral Certifications
  • Legal Insurrection: 12 GOP Senators Call for Electoral Commission to Conduct “Emergency 10-day Audit” Of Disputed States
  • Daily Wire: Fauci Now Says U.S. Won’t Return To ‘Strong Semblance Of Normality’ Until Fall
  • Daily Wire: Leftists Call For Radical Legislation After Warnock Projected Win: End Filibuster, Pack The Courts
  • JustTheNews: New York’s Schumer along with California’s Pelosi poised to set agenda in Congress
  • JustTheNews: Republican attorneys general plot to keep Biden’s policies in check
  • JustTheNews: As Congress certifies election, evidence of these voting irregularities looms large
  • Federalist: Republican Lawmakers Objecting To Biden Electors Have A Point: Americans Need To Trust Elections
  • Federalist: Watch Barack Obama And Hillary Clinton Support Objection To Election Certification In 2005
  • Federalist: Whether Kamala Harris Is A Plagiarist Or A Liar, Her ‘Fweedom’ Story Confirms She’s The Perfect Biden Sidekick
  • Breitbart: Former Hillary Clinton Spox: ‘Make DC a State,’; ‘Eliminate the Filibuster,’; Pack the Courts
  • Breitbart: Donald Trump Argues for Voter ID After Republican Loss in Georgia
  • HotAir: NY-22 Update: Judge Works Through Challenged Ballots As Democratic Camp Adds 6th Attorney
  • American Greatness: They Enjoy Demeaning Us
  • Townhall: Democrat Governors Fail Miserably on Vaccine Distribution – Derek Hunter
  • Townhall: Kiss My Mask – Kurt Schlichter

