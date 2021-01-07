One Wrong Word… They Want to Make You Denounce Trump and the MAGA Movement

RUSH: This is Rachel in Brooklyn. I’m glad you called, Rachel. How are you?
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Thank you so much for all you’ve done for USA and we appreciate it and all the best to you. I’d like to tell you that I think President Trump has been a prince of a president, the best president the country ever, ever had. He never did anything criminal, never anything at all, and the other side has done all the criminal and illegal stuff, and it is unbelievable that they could get into all the courts illegally, change everything illegally, and he can’t go to court with his lawyers legally. Every door is closed to him. The 75-plus million people that voted for him —
RUSH: Rachel, Rachel, wait a minute. I want to follow you. It’s unbelievable they could get into all the courts illegally. Who is “they”?
CALLER: The lawyers of the lib Dems trying — not trying, but changing all of what was in place for safe and legal voting. Trump had nobody on his side, not the FBI, not the CIA, not the DOJ, not his AG, not the Supreme Court, not his lawyer Cohen. He was called Nazi and Hitler every other day when he is a gem of a person, a very, very loyal person to this country. A very, very loyal person, and all they did was beat him up. He was impeached. The Russians, Avenatti, everything, every day, but he stood strong. I don’t know how he did it, because it’s not even humanly possible.
They were the ones that tried to have this coup year after year after year, story after story. And he withstood it, and he’s shown, and he did more than any other president. I am very proud of him. I will not ever think of what happened yesterday was his fault. There were hundreds and hundreds of thousands of Americans there gathering together because they needed comfort from what happened, and he did win the election —
RUSH: Rachel, you know what’s going on — hang on. Rachel. You know what’s going on today. What’s going on is yet another attempt, they’ve tried for four years now and counting, to get people like you to denounce Trump. And it’s beginning to work. Trump supporters in the Senate finally threw him overboard yesterday. A number of other Trump supporters outside — even in the White House coming out today, “I can’t go on, I have to resign, I cannot abide this,” and there will be more.
The effort is underway to destroy — remember the prediction I played of myself four years ago. The effort is underway to make sure Trump does not succeed in 2024 and to make sure nobody else succeeds in 2024 trying what Trump tried. They’re also trying to make sure that whatever happens in the midterms in 2022 bombs out. They’re doing everything they can to make it impossible for people like you to stay a MAGA supporter. That’s what is happening now. We’ll just have to see how it plays out.
Francie, Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, hi.
CALLER: Rush, hello. We love you. We love you. We’re praying for you. I just want to share a phone call I had this morning with Nancy Mace. Nancy Mace is a newly represented representative from South Carolina. She’s been there a week. And I don’t know if you saw how she has reacted to yesterday, but basically she’s saying that, you know, Trump’s legacy is ruined, yada yada yada.
This is a woman who was heavily supported by Trump. She wouldn’t be there without him. So, anyway, I called the office. I was furious. What made me the most mad that was that the call to the person I spoke to, a representative, said that if you saw his speech yesterday morning, there is no way you couldn’t think that he was inciting violence. And I just dropped the phone. I couldn’t believe it.
RUSH: It doesn’t matter what you think. It matters what they report. The official record is that Trump incited violence. The official record is that Trump wanted you to go do what you did, except you didn’t do that either. This is what happens. Look, we’ve got one-party rule here now with the elections in Georgia, and the one party that’s ruling here, they’re not concerned with the Constitution or the rule of law per se. They are more concerned with consolidating their power.
But the movement now, the effort is in full sway to destroy Donald Trump. This is it. If they could impeach Donald Trump today — I’m gonna tell you, if they could get Pelosi to come in and draft just a couple articles of impeachment, Donald Trump’s a pig, Donald Trump sucks, and then have Mitch McConnell have the Senate come in and vote on it, they could do it. And there are some Democrats who are urging this.
They don’t want Trump to be on the dais on Inauguration Day, the peaceful transfer of power. They want a peaceful transfer of power that they take in advance of January 20th. Folks, they want the political casket of Donald Trump on display from now until the inauguration day. That is their objective. Thank you, Francie. Appreciate it.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: I’m checking emails during the break, and I’m getting overwhelmed with email from people who say, “My wife’s friend is saying X” or “my friend’s brother is saying X.” You don’t have to do that. You can tell me what you think. I’m not gonna mention your name. I’m not gonna put you at risk in any way, shape, manner, or form. You don’t have to lay off what you think on some friend of your wife’s or friend of your babysitter, or what have you.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Shopify. You heard of Shopify? Shopify has announced that it has closed e-commerce stores on its site that were affiliated with Donald Trump. Business Insider says the pro-Trump mob which stormed the capitol should be banned from their flights home, says flight attendants union. Flight attendants union says the pro-Trump mob that stormed the capitol yesterday should be banned from their flights home. They should just be stranded. They ought not be allowed to easily find their way home. Flight attendants union.
Here’s Roman, Tacoma, Washington, great to have. You’re up next. Hello.
CALLER: Hey, thank you for having me, Rush. I’m a little nervous. I have some mic fright, so forgive me. But I’m gonna dive in by saying obviously the riots, any kind of violence, not for it. Protests are obviously the way to go, but I think a slight bit of aggression was a little justified I think because many Americans fear what the Biden administration will bring. I personally don’t fear like any kind of socialism during the time period of Biden. But I feel like he won’t get in the way of any imperceptible steps that the government will take to intervene more and more.
And Biden and Big Media now want to condemn violence because of a single event, but, you know, they basically turned their heads when, you know, the summer of love, they dubbed it, in Seattle. And when officers were basically locked in the precinct and people getting shot, property being destroyed, and the homelessness running rampant.
RUSH: Yeah, but, you see, yeah, that’s right, there were no protests though. Those were not protests, those were not riots. Those were peaceful assemblies.
CALLER: Okay.
RUSH: I know. You can give me every fact. They took over a police station and burned it down. They wanted to defund the cops. In Portland, Oregon, there were 156 days in a row of riots, not protests, but they were peaceful protests, Roman —
CALLER: Apparently —
RUSH: — as far as media is concerned, peaceful protests. As far as the Democrat Party is concerned, peaceful protests.
CALLER: Yeah, and one event happens and, you know, God forbid the right steps out of line and turn away from any passivity out of frustration —
RUSH: That’s exactly right. One wrong word. I mentioned that at the top of the program today, and I assumed that most people would know what I meant by it. I don’t know if you do or not. Excuse me. I don’t know if you know or not what I mean by that. Let me explain it. Let’s stop with the code lingo. “One wrong word” means any of you who come out and speak in any way in defense of Donald Trump are painting a bull’s-eye on your back and your front.
The narrative is that yesterday was one of the worst riots in the history of our country because the Capitol was the target, the Capitol was attacked by a mob. The narrative is that Donald Trump ordered the mob to do what they did, even though he didn’t. He did. I’ve read it. I’ve read where Trump ordered it. I’ve read where Trump demanded it. I’ve read where Trump suggested it. I’ve read where Trump inspired it. All you have to do is set up the narrative “the worst riots in American history” because of the target, the U.S. capitol. And then Donald Trump did — why, folks, they’re trying to tie Donald Trump to this phony narrative and send a signal, if you defend him, well, you just don’t want to even think about it.