Trump Rally Attendees Suspect Antifa Infiltration

RUSH: Let me squeeze a couple of phone calls in here while we have time. People have been patiently waiting. This is Sean in Buffalo. Great to have you on the program, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Christ peace and grace to you, my friend.
RUSH: Thank you. Thank you very much.
CALLER: Rush, I was there at the monument the other day, and not one single person —
RUSH: Wait, wait, wait, wait. Wait, wait, wait. What monument? Where?
CALLER: I was at the Washington Monument.
RUSH: Washington Monument. And when were you there?
CALLER: I was there from about 11 to probably about 5.
RUSH: What day?
CALLER: Yesterday.
RUSH: Okay. Okay.
CALLER: And I just want to say that not one single person who was on that stage directed or had anything to do with anything that happened. Ninety-nine percent of the people who were there were just there to assemble and peacefully protest.
RUSH: Yeah, I know, but what we’re being told is that Trump gave a speech that you all heard, and then after you heard the speech, it’s all you needed, you got in line and you got marching orders and you went down there and you started attacking the Capitol building.
CALLER: That’s not how it went down. People started to filter out as Trump continued to speak, started to filter down, and you started to hear some noises. Now, we’re talking almost two miles between, you know, where the rally was and Capitol Hill. So you could tell there was something going on. So as we’re walking down, you start hearing things, you start hearing pop bangs.
And then as we get down there, we see, you know, there’s people on the stage and stuff, then we start hearing stuff over social media that, you know, someone’s been hurt and then the Arizona thing comes out that the votes are being denied. No one, other than the small group of people, went in there to do anything, to do any harm. We were simply there to protest and to demand our government uphold its Constitution.
RUSH: I have to tell you something. You know, I have been to the United States Capitol a lot of times, folks. I’ve been to buildings nearby the U.S. capitol. I’ve been to the Supreme Court building. I have been in the Library of Congress. Both are just right across the street on the eastern side if I have my geometry correct here. And I’ve looked at the place as an impenetrable fortress. I’ve looked at the U.S. capitol and said there is no way this place can be penetrated.
Now, I don’t think that way. I’ve never thought of infiltrating or attacking a government building. Don’t misunderstand my point. But I’ve looked at it. It’s massive. There are uniformed police everywhere. It’s just not something that you would think you could successfully take over. And yet we’re being told that this is exactly what Trump inspired. And I just don’t see it. After all, not even Antifa, until perhaps yesterday has attempted that. Even Code Pink as I mentioned earlier, they didn’t try it. They waited to get invited in, to be invited in by Democrat senators when certain hearings were underway.
But nobody has ever attempted — oh, they say — I know the 9/11 flights, one of them may have targeted the Capitol, but that’s with an airplane dropping out of the sky. I’m talking about a bunch of people carrying MAGA flags take over the U.S. — it’s just not something that I think people would normally think is doable, possible, and yet we’re being told that it happened without a moment’s thought.
Now, if it turns out that these protesters at the Capitol were Trump supporters — and I’m not yet convinced because, I mean, Rowan Scarborough has a story at Washington Examiner about the facial recognition that was used on some of the protesters. They found a bunch of Antifa people in that crowd yesterday. But I think it needs to be pointed out that American conservatives have a heck of a lot more reason to be angry about things than the left does.
Forget who protested and forget who showed up. I mean, if you really want to, you know, weigh on the scale who’s really mad, what has the left got to be mad about? My point is no matter what they get they’re never happy. No matter what they win, they’re never happy. It’s never enough. They’ve won everything. They now control effectively the United States government. And they’re still ticked off. And they’re still mad at hell. And they’re gonna stay that way. You watch. Conservatives are having their hard-earned money taken away to pay for it. Via taxes and who knows what else.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: So I just told the staff, I just said to the staff, “I expect a standing O at the end of this show for what I’ve done today.” And you know what I heard back? “We’ve gotta wait and see what the next 30 minutes shows.” Oh. Now you might understand why I caution you to be so complimentary about the highly overvalued, overpaid staff.
And back to the phones we go. Randall, Raleigh, North Carolina. Glad you waited. Great to have you here. Hello.
CALLER: Yes, sir. Hey, Rush. It’s an honor to be with you today.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: I was calling in to say I was at the rally yesterday and at the protest at the Capitol, and I want to preface this by saying that in my belief this is the largest false flag operation that I have ever seen. The rally was completely peaceful. It was great. There were so many people, we were packed in like sardines, everybody was happy, smile on their face, Trump spoke. Me and my brother-in-law were there.
We left a little bit early before Trump finished his speech ’cause we wanted to get to the Capitol and kind of be up front so we left a little bit early, got there, we stopped at a food truck. There was a guy that came by the food truck we were at, he was wearing all-black. He walked up to me and he said, “Man you’re missing all the action. They’re trying to take the Capitol building.”
And I said, “Really?” And my brother-in-law was like, “Well, what do you mean?” He’s like, “Yeah, we were up there.” My brother-in-law said, “Did you do that?” He’s like, “Yeah, yeah, we did it. We need you all to come on. Come on.” So we grabbed our food, and we went up there quickly. We got close. And they had already taken the wall that was there, and everyone was up to the steps. The cops had the barricade. We heard people yelling and screaming.
RUSH: Wait, wait, wait, wait. The cops had the barricade what, down or up?
CALLER: They had the barricade in front of them, guarding the Capitol building. And all the people that were there protesting were standing on the other side of the barricade.
RUSH: Both sides?
CALLER: No, they weren’t on the inside yet. This is before —
RUSH: Okay. Okay. It’s my hearing. Forgive me. I’m just trying to keep up. Okay, go.
CALLER: That’s okay. So we saw a guy that looked really suspicious. He was wearing all-black, black hoodie, or a blackface covering, all-black boots and everything —
RUSH: Dead giveaway. Democrat. Dead giveaway.
CALLER: He crouched down behind us and we saw him lighting a flare. He lit the flare and threw it at the cops. Me and my brother-in-law —
RUSH: Wait a minute, this guy clad in all-black hoodie crouched and lit a flare and threw it at the cops?
CALLER: Yes, sir. He lit the flare, threw it at the cops. Both me and my brother-in-law were looking at him, caught eye contact —
RUSH: Oh, I’m sorry. Hang on. Don’t go away.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Back to Randall in Raleigh. You were there, and I’m sorry, I misjudged the clock here when I took your call. I didn’t mean to run out of time on you. Please resume right where you left off.
CALLER: M’kay, so —
RUSH: We had a black-clad, black-robed Democrat who had fired off some kind of a what?
CALLER: Flare.
RUSH: Yeah, a flare at people. Okay, yeah.
CALLER: Yes, sir. He lit the flare behind us and threw it at the police. We turned around, caught eye contact with him. As soon as he saw that we saw him, it was like his facial expression was like, “Oh, man, I’m caught,” and then he took off. We didn’t see him again. And then as soon as he left, we looked back, and there was a guy standing a little bit further behind where he was at that was wearing all black, had a black book bag on.
And I saw some patches on the back of his backpack looking like… It was like an ex-military member or something like that, and I thought… I saw him with a megaphone, and he was screaming, “Everybody come over here, come over here!” He was trying to get his group together, and it seemed like he was trying to get his group together and anybody else willing to do something.
So I said my brother-in-law, “Something don’t look right with this. What is wrong with this guy? What was he doing?” They were antagonizing things, they were trying to get things stirred up. They were… The people up at the barrier that were right across —
RUSH: How do you know this wasn’t a Trump guy?
CALLER: I don’t know. But I’m telling you, I feel 100% confident based on the way the events rolled out that it had to have been Antifa because everybody was so peaceful. I mean, I didn’t see anybody at the rally that caused any kind of problems. Everybody was in good spirit. They just want our country. They want to save our country. That’s all. That was the heart of the people out there. So this, when I saw all this —
RUSH: You know, I’m struck by something, listening to you and hearing your story — and I don’t mean this to sound insulting. I don’t mean it that way at all. So please do not interpret it that way. But I just… I’m struck. You had a MAGA rally yesterday, a Trump rally, and he gives a speech that’s attempting to inspire and motivate his supporters.
He wants the Republican Party to survive in his name. He wants MAGA to be the ideological identification of his ongoing party, and his supporters show up. They’re loyal. They love him. They want to do anything they can. And despite all of the known history, they show up and there has to be a little naivete attached to them. Because I have no doubt that a rally that big or a conglomeration of people that big is seen as a target by leftist groups.
It’s something to infiltrate, something to commandeer, something to take over. It’s their modus operandi. So on the one hand you have these good-hearted, decent people just trying to save their country, save their pocketbooks, save their bank accounts, save their kids, do this, do that — and then you have a got these rabble-rousers on the other side.
It just kind of breaks my heart that people continue to show up with the best of intentions, the expectation that fairness is going to be present, and yet every time… This is including Trump. Every time people get together, there is a way found to sabotage it in the media. In the media, a way is found to sabotage every successful Trump event, Trump achievement, you name it.
Or, if it’s needed, a way is found in the media to destroy something that is otherwise a great, profound success. There was a tweet from Paul Sperry last night near 9 o’clock. “Breaking news,” he says, “former FBI agent on the ground at the U.S. Capitol just text messaged me and confirmed that at least one busload of Antifa thugs infiltrated peaceful Trump demonstrators as part of a false Trump flag ops.”
So I saw this last night. It confirmed something that I thought. I don’t believe that whatever violence there was yesterday was from Trump people, but it doesn’t matter because the Drive-By Media’s reporting the exact opposite, and that’s the, quote-unquote, “narrative.” But Paul Sperry does not have a bad track record. He tweets things; it turns out they end up being true.
So here’s what it seems the rules of the game are now, folks. Antifa and Black Lives Matter get a free pass. The Democrats have no ties to them. The Democrats, the media, there is no linkage to Antifa and Black Lives Matter. Other than the Democrats love them and think they’re great civil rights organizations, but they don’t know them. What happened at the Capitol yesterday? That’s all the fault of Trump supporters.
Republicans are dangerous; they are violent. Democrats are mostly peaceful. Isn’t that what we heard last summer? So these are the rules that we are expected to play by, and you wonder why the country is divided? You’ll notice, it didn’t take two shakes from Wednesday for the Republicans universally to condemn the Capitol rioters. They didn’t even know who they were yet.
They didn’t even know who the rioters represented. They made fast tracks to microphones and cameras to make sure everybody knew they were not affiliated with them. Do Democrats ever do that? No. Democrats never condemn violence, especially if they think it’s gonna help them — and that’s the best rule of politics is, “Who benefits?” Qui Bono. How would Trump or his supporters benefit by attacking the Capitol?
How in the world in is that gonna help anybody? Even Trump supporters have no illusions. They don’t think that’s gonna help them. But for the Democrats, oh, good grief, it’s a godsend. It’s a godsend. It moves the focus off the stolen election and it’s a way to try to discredit Trump forever. The Democrats couldn’t have scripted it better. Which tells me that they did script it. Who benefits? How in the world did what happened yesterday benefit Trump or his supporters?
I give you the news of the day as the answer to the question. How in the world does what happened yesterday benefit Trump or his supporters, i.e., you? Notice the Republicans in Capitol Hill, like Lindsey Graham, what number is Lindsey’s sound bite again? Looking for it very quickly here. We’ll find it. Number 14. I’ll give you extra second. Four, three, two, one.
GRAHAM: Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey. I hate it to end this way. Oh my God I hate it. From my point of view he’s been a consequential president. But today, first thing you’ll see, all I can say is count me out. Enough is enough. I’ve tried to be helpful.
RUSH: Last night, Senate floor. See, the Republicans, they waste no time. They make tracks to the nearest camera, microphone. If they have to go to the floor of the Senate where the cameras are built in, they’ll do it. They went out there, they made fast tacks to condemn the rioters without even knowing who they are ’cause they know they’re gonna get blamed. The Democrats never do it. The Democrats never condemn violence, especially if they think it’s gonna help them. Especially if they think it’s gonna destroy a political enemy.
So now politics — and you may laugh at my observation here, politics has been thoroughly poisoned, I know it sounds ridiculous. But it’s purposeful. And now a political party embraces violent radicals and all forms of collectivism, socialism, communism, radicalism, they now control the legislative and executive branches of the country. I understand why people on our side might want to check out like my letter from my friend I just got moments ago.
“Not voting ever again, Rush. Not doing it. They’ve lived on the expectation of my vote all my life. I’m not giving it to ’em anymore.” A lot of you feel that way. Well, that’s what they want you to do. I just want to remind you. You have to know your political enemies. You have to know what they want and how they go about it. That’s the only way this is ever gonna stop, it’s the only way they’re ever gonna get beat. You have to stop thinking of them as your equivalent on the other side. There’s nothing that you have in common with them, in that sense.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Okay. Looks like the Washington Times has retracted their article claiming a facial recognition company identified some Capitol rioters as Antifa. This is a Hill.com story by Jordan Williams. So I wanted to make sure and pass that on.