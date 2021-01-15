Cuomo and Lightweight Suddenly Want to End Lockdowns

RUSH: I want to take you back to this program on March 31st of last year. March 31st, 2020. We’re in the midst of a lockdown. We’re in the midst of the shutdown. nd I am scared to death. And I am worried. It’s something that can’t go on. It should not have happened in the first place. This is a little 46-second sound bite, but I just… Before getting to the next two bites, I want to set those two up by playing what I said in March of last year.
\RUSH ARCHIVE: I have an overriding sense of foreboding here, folks. I’m really in a dilemma as to how much of what I really think do I share with you. Some of it I can’t. I’d be run out of this studio if I were to tell you some of what I think. And I’m talking about in terms of what needs to be done, not the circumstance that we’re in, but the solution, because the overriding sense of foreboding I have is that this cannot go on. This just can’t go on. We cannot go on like this for months. We are going to destroy the country or the economy, however you want to look at it. The favorite word of Millennials is “sustainable.” Well, this isn’t sustainable.
RUSH: No, it’s not; it never was. This was so obviously true to me that we couldn’t go on this way. And yet New York, Chicago, Portland, Seattle, happily shut down. They were happily telling people that they can’t go back to their businesses. Here’s Andrew Cuomo, governor of New York, Monday in Albany.
CUOMO: We simply cannot stay closed until the vaccine hits critical mass. The cost is too high. We will have nothing left to open.
RUSH: Oh, man.
CUOMO: We must reopen the economy, but we must do it smartly and safely.
RUSH: Oh, my goodness. Where the hell have you been? What you just said, you could have done back in March of last year! But you rode it out. You and Lori Lightweight, the mayor of Chicago, you guys rode it out all for the purposes of destroying Donald Trump by way of destroying the U.S. economy. Here’s Lori Lightweight also yesterday in Chicago.
LIGHTFOOT: I am very, very focused on getting our restaurants reopened. I want to get our restaurants and our bars —
RUSH: Aw.
LIGHTFOOT: — reopened as quickly as possible.
RUSH: Aw. How —
LIGHTFOOT: They are gonna be one of the safer places —
RUSH: Oh.
LIGHTFOOT: — in the restaurant space, in the bar space —
RUSH: Oh.
LIGHTFOOT: — we have much more an opportunity, in my view, to be able to regulate and control that environment.
RUSH: What the hell happened? What the hell changed to give you more ability to regulate and control that environment? Nothing’s changed, other than Trump is no longer gonna be president and Biden’s gonna be inaugurated. What the hell has changed?
These people are admitting they have destroyed their states’ economies and their cities by this phony, unnecessary lockdown. Now the governor of New York and the mayor of Chicago say, “It’s got to be open. We can’t go on!” You’re the guys that did it!