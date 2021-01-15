RUSH: Let’s go to Larry in Front Royal, Virginia. Great to have you, sir. You’re up next on Open Line Friday. Hi.
CALLER: It’s an honor, Rush. You’re in my prayers.
RUSH: Thank you very much, sir.
CALLER: You’re welcome. I’ve got two items for you. First, I want to thank you and Kathryn as I received the whole Rush Revere collection as part of the promotion you did.
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: I’m looking forward to reading them to my grandchildren and I’ll be making a donation to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation in appreciation.
RUSH: I very, very much appreciate it. Really.
CALLER: Okay. The second thing was that I was at the rally, and I’m very frustrated with all the nonsense going on now. And I really need some levity, so I was hoping you would give us the backstory on Rio Linda.
RUSH: Why do I dump on Rio Linda? Well, because when I moved to Sacramento in ’84, I was driving around. I needed to get familiar with the area ’cause I’m gonna be doing a radio show there. So I need to get to know the area. I’m driving through this town. The population sign didn’t have a number on it. Nobody will admit to living there, and then I’m driving around. They’ve got cars with no tires on the porch, on the front porch, and you got washers and dryers on the front.
I said, “What is this place?” and I offered to move. I offered to move there if they would rename it “Limbaugh, California.” I offered there to move there to rename it to raise property values, and they rejected me. So that’s that. That’s the backstory of Rio Linda. If they woulda just renamed it “Limbaugh,” I would have moved there, and there would have never been any jokes about it.