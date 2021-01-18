Biden Team Questions Loyalty of National Guard and Secret Service

RUSH: You know what? It looks like what I was afraid to pass on to you because it might not be true, it looks like it is true. I will explain in just a moment. First, I must welcome all of you back — or if you are a welfare recipient just getting out of bed and just getting up and just saying hello to the show, great to have you with us as well. The telephone number, 800-282-2882.
The party that insisted that we defund the police — and which party would that be? That’s right. The Democrat Party. The party that insisted we defund the police has militarized Washington, D.C., and state capitols around the country. That, my friends, is weapons-grade hypocrisy. It’s also a clue as to what will follow. Here’s the Democrat Party that — the minute the George Floyd murder took place and in the immediate follow-up events — demanded that we defund the police.
And they were serious about it in terms of making people believe they were serious. There was an illusion component to this. The illusion was to try to convince people they were dead serious about it. They ran around and they made certain people believed them. Defund the police. Now what are they doing? They’re militarizing Washington, D.C., and state capitols around the country. Now, what I had heard over the weekend…
Again, I’m gonna say I’m still not totally sure that it’s true, but I’ve been told that top-of-the-hour local affiliate news is reporting something along these lines. Biden’s transition team supposedly has revealed that there is a very real fear that members of the National Guard who support Trump might try to, shall we say, “inflict some damage” on Biden during the inauguration.
So the transition team has asked commanders of the National Guard to take whatever steps they deem necessary to neuter these members of the National Guard. The request supposedly was refused, which ended up fueling the fear of an actual attack. Supposedly the fears of the transition team started with Biden’s Secret Service detail.
So they’re wanting people to believe that the Secret Service detail is still under the command of Trump, that they’re still loyal to Trump, and that they’re going to do whatever they’re gonna do here against Plugs. This is sick! This is not what the Secret Service does. The Secret Service does not get compromised like this. The very idea that the Democrat Party wants you to think this kind of thing is possible is being one for one reason.
To make you go along with confiscating as much liberty and freedom as possible. “Why, if the Secret Service…” You’re supposed to realize, “If the Secret Service can be compromised like this then we’ve got a bigger problem than we knew, and we’re going to have to take drastic action to make sure that members of our government are safe and so forth.”
It’s just a phony baloney, plastic banana, good-time rock ‘n’ roller and little fearmongering statement to get people to understand that they might have to give up some freedoms while the people in our government deal with this. The-top-of-the-hour news report that I have been told occurred, said all 25,000 National Guard in Washington are being vetted as there is fear of an inside threat.
So that was on a lot of EIB radio affiliates at the top-of-the-hour news just moments ago. Again, I’m telling you that the reason this stuff is being reported is to get you to fall in with the idea that, “Well, we need to take drastic action. We need to vet the National Guard! We need to uncover everything we can about these people to find out if there’s some kind of secret plan here.”
It’s just… (sigh) I don’t quite know how to characterize this. It’s not enough to call what’s happening a shame. But the steps to which the Democrats are willing to go in order here to control as much of the thinking and movement in this country as so they can is just beyond the pale. But they are dead serious about it.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Well, I still haven’t found the actual news story that I know is here somewhere, but I did find the next best thing. We have an actual sound bite from Tennessee Democrat Steve Cohen. He was on CNN this morning, Jim Sciutto said to him, “Okay. We now have the U.S. military running background checks on its own people like it might do in a foreign country with partner forces to see if there are any sympathizers. Now, based on what you’ve seen, Congressman Cohen, what is your level of concern of an insider threat to President-elect Biden?”
.@RepCohen: “You have to figure that the Guard, which is predominantly more conservative…there are probably not more than 25% of the people that are there protecting us who voted for Biden.
The other 75% are in the…large class of folks who might want to do something.” pic.twitter.com/thd3lFbYQw
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) January 18, 2021
COHEN: Well, it certainly raises a warning. You know, I was thinking the Guard is 90 some odd percent, I believe, male. Only about 20% of white males voted for Biden.
RUSH: Oh, no.
COHEN: You’ve got to figure that in the Guard, which is predominantly more conservative and I see that on my social media, and we know it, there are probably not more than 25% of the people that are there protecting us who voted for Biden. The other 75% are in the class that would be the large class of folks who might want to do something. So it does concern me.
RUSH: This is beyond — folks, I don’t know how to convey this. He just cavalierly states that it would be easy to understand, easy to believe the National Guard is secretly running some operation for Trump whose objective is to somehow do something to Biden. (imitating Cohen) “Oh, yeah, you know, I was thinking the Guard’s 90%-some-odd percent male. Only about 20% of white males voted for Biden. The Guard’s 90% male, white male, and only 20% of white males voted for Biden.” Therefore, why, the National Guard obviously is set up to wreak havoc against Biden.
He said it with no concern whatsoever about the insulting nature of this toward uniformed military personnel, which the Democrats, John Kerry, have made it clear over the years, they don’t have any respect for the American military and it ekes out every now and again, and it has just now again.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Well, now, these stories are all over the internet. “Insider Attack Feared Days Before Biden’s Inauguration, Service Members in D.C. Vetted by FBI.” See how easy it is to besmirch, to impugn members of the American military? Oh, yeah! Just accuse them of having some evil plot that’s going to be hatched on Inauguration Day where the target is Joe Biden.
And they just say this cavalierly as though it’s easily understandable, that the American military is totally capable of this, the National Guard. “Oh, yeah. Not hard to believe this.” What a crock! This is a great example of how norms are just being swept aside and replaced by insanity that’s made to look like normalcy. It’s just beyond the pale, what is being done.
You know, this program has been a tireless supporter. For as long as we’ve been on the air, we have been a tireless supporter of the American military, the sacrifices that they make. And the fact that they are impugned and ripped to shreds and criticized, people like John Kerry say, “Well, you know, the only way they could ever get an education is to sign up for the military. They’re not very bright.
“They’re not very smart. They can’t get into college on their own, and so they need to go join the military where they’re gonna be paid to go…” It just never ends. The Marines in Haditha during the war in Iraq were accused of terrorism, and here is John Kerry believing the allegation, not even talking to the Marines involved, not even giving them the benefit of the doubt.
He was just jumping in their chili on the basis that somebody made an allegation. It was John Kerry speaking some students, I think, out on the Left Coast who had similar derision comments about the military. But now you are to think it’s entirely normal that the National Guard might have been co-opted in a plot, no doubt hatched by Trump, that has as its ultimate target Joe Biden.
So we now need to vet the Guard. We need to put up all kinds of fences and protective gear. Measures, all kinds of things need to be implemented. Listen to this. This is Fran Townsend. Now, Fran Townsend was a major member of the George W. Bush administration. She was on CBS This Morning. The cohost Anthony Mason said to her (she was a counterterrorism adviser to George W. Bush), “Fran, we know now that off-duty officers were part of the riots at the Capitol.”
We now know that off-duty officers…? So now it’s not just the military. It’s now uniformed law enforcement that were part of the riots at the Capitol.
“Obviously, people with military experience, as well.” They’re Capitol Police! They probably are ex-military. But speaking about law enforcement, what do we need to do to root out extremism in law enforcement?”
It hasn’t even been proven that it exists. We just have a bunch of people come up and say it. Yeah, “the Guard is 90% white, 90% male; only about 20% of white males voted for Biden.” Whoa. What does that mean? That means they’re white supremacists! That means they could easily be believed to have hatched a plot to go after Biden.
So then the next standard operating procedure question: “[W]hat do we need to do to root out extremism in law enforcement?” As though it’s there, it’s been there a long time, and what are we gonna do, Fran? Here is her answer.
TOWNSEND: We must police our own. We can’t allow people in uniform wearing QAnon patches and just let that go as their particular political beliefs. This is a real problem. You know, the FBI’s Washington field office got a failing grade from their own inspector general on their domestic terrorism program, and I think now… Look, all of the law enforcement agencies realize they have a problem inside themselves that they’re gonna have to root out and deal with to be effective.
RUSH: I wonder if she realizes how un-American all that sounds. A, the presumption of belief that law enforcement is infested with extremists, white supremacy and all of that, and then happily say, “Well, we gotta police our own. We can’t allow people in uniform to wear QAnon patches.” Who is? “And we just can’t let that go as their particular political belief.”
Why not? Have you ever heard of the First Amendment? It was written specifically with this kind of thing in mind. How quickly we forget. “[T]he FBI’s Washington field office got a failing grade from their own inspector general on their domestic terrorism program”? Oh, yeah. The domestic, the FBI’s Washington field office is…
It’s just infested with pro-Trumpers in there and they might want to do damage to Biden. Oh, my God. This is so… Notice how easily these people just talking about the restrictions that we need to impose, the limits on freedom that we naturally need to hand down?
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Here’s David in Clearwater, Florida. Hello.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. Listen, what an honor to speak with you and our prayers are with you every day.
RUSH: Thank you, sir.
CALLER: My wife and I are both vets, and we never thought we’d see the day that there’d be 25,000 armed troops in D.C. with razor wire unless it was to repel a foreign enemy.
RUSH: Yeah. It’s unreal.
CALLER: I thought the Joint Chiefs said that they weren’t gonna get involved in the political process. Aren’t protests part of the political process?
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: And I just don’t get it. And some of the things you were talking about while I was on hold, what’s next? Political litmus tests for law enforcement or military service? U.S. News & World Report is saying that they’re gonna be armed and authorized lethal force.
RUSH: Well, understand that what is behind all this, they’ve leaked this out, they have done this on purpose, that supposedly the National Guard is loyal to Trump and there may be a plot that is aimed at harming the president-elect here and that this is why they’re gonna be vetted. This is why we may have to de-arm them, disarm them, take away their ammo, for example. This is one of the proposals that was actually shot down. But the Democrats simply want people to think that because Trump is involved, this kind of thing is necessary because it’s possible. It’s all made up. It’s a crock. It’s a gigantic insult to uniformed military personnel, which the Democrats are known for.
CALLER: Absolutely. I don’t know. I’m stunned —
RUSH: I’m like you. I’m speechless too. The dregs and the depths to which they will go in order to somehow make some kind of political point is just obscene. This stuff is obscene.