Every American Should See President Trump’s Farewell Speech

RUSH: I want you to hear a little bit of Trump’s farewell speech from yesterday.
‘Cause, folks, every literate American should read Trump’s farewell address, every word. It should be required reading for every student. Now, I know that a lot of schools are not gonna do that. A lot of schools are not gonna make it required reading. That means you who are parents should think seriously of making this farewell address available to your kids. The president’s accomplishments are mind-boggling.
They should be a source of great pride. You know, Howie Carr (who’s a great radio talk show host in Boston), had a piece his column yesterday in the Boston Herald, January 19th. “Thanks for Everything, President Trump — Thanks for the balance in my 401(k),” thanks for the “tax cuts for the middle class and [thanks for] destroying ISIS.”
I think it’s worth spending some time on this. I don’t think enough time is spent on repeating Trump’s achievements and accomplishments. They are major. They are significant. They are such that even the New York Times is reporting that the Democrat Party, the Biden transition team knows that they’ve gotta find a way to get back to the Trump economy prior to the COVID-19.
Now, I have spent a lot of time repeating Trump’s accomplishments and his achievements. But I think today, on the day that we immaculate Plugs Biden, it would be fitting to go through some of them again. I think people need to hear it. I think people need to be encouraged, reminded. And Howie Carr’s column is a good list because it’s full of a lot of little things that are big things.
For example, here’s one: “Thank you, Mr. Trump, for taking more questions from almost-always hostile reporters than all of the last three or four presidents combined.” Do you realize how significant that is? Trump took more questions from these people knowing full well they were out to destroy him. They were out to trick him, they were out to do him great harm, and yet he faced them every day.
He called them fake news every day. He treated them like he was a music conductor. He would greet them outside the Oval Office, he got them to behave as a bunch of Romper Room kids. We never saw their faces. We just saw him pointing to the next reporter, “Your turn, your question.” It looked like he was conducting a symphony.
“Thank you, Mr. President, for everything you’ve done. It shouldn’t be ending this way, but I and 74 million other Americans just want to thank you for all your efforts on our behalf over the past four years, actually since you came down the escalator at Trump Tower back in the summer of 2015.
“In no particular order: Thank you for restoring the U.S. as the world’s leading producer of energy – after your predecessor sternly lectured us that we ‘couldn’t drill our way’ out of our dependence on unstable Middle Eastern oil providers.
“Thank you for the tax cuts for the middle class. Thank you for destroying genocidal ISIS. … Thanks for shutting off the endless flow of illegal immigrants at the southern border… Thank you for calling out the endless hypocrisy of the media … Thank you for promoting economic policies that led to the lowest unemployment rates ever for blacks, Hispanics, Asians, Native Americans and women, among others.
“Thank you for doing more to promote peace in the Middle East than all of your predecessors combined. Thank you for calling out and exposing the feckless RINOs of your own party like Willard Mitt Romney, Paul Ryan, Kelly Ayotte, et al. Thanks for finally standing up to Red China and its predatory trade practices. Thanks for calling out Fox News Channel for its duplicitous descent into terminal wokeness. Thank you for Operation Warp Speed, an amazing achievement for which you will never receive the appropriate credit.”
By the way, they’re gonna rename Operation Warp Speed to make sure nobody misunderstands that Trump had anything to do with it. “Thank you, Mr. President, for pardoning all the persecuted victims of the Russian collusion hoax, among them Gen. Michael Flynn and Roger Stone. Thank you for eliminating Obamacare’s ‘individual mandate,’ … Thank you for taking more questions from (almost always hostile) reporters than all of the last three or four presidents combined.
“Thanks for such a booming economy that seven million people got off the food-stamp rolls. Thanks for all those tweets that drove the Democrats and the media crazy. … Thank you for not turning the IRS into an instrument of persecution against your political foes, the way your predecessor did. … Thanks for not surveiling reporters,” the way the Obama administration surveilled you. “Thank you for trying to defund “sanctuary cities” where illegals run amok.”
Look. The thank yous go on and on and on here in Howie Carr’s column in the Boston Herald from yesterday. It is a list of Trumpian achievements unparalleled by any president in our lifetime. It’s the kind of stuff that people are not going to forget. It’s the kind of substantive stuff that’s gonna enable people to remember and hold on to Trump, the person, the president, the administration.